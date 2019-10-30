Your Weekend: ‘Cat’ Comedy, Awesome Hotcakes and John Candy in his underwear

THURSDAY

ALLEY CAT

COMEDY SHOW

The Big Easy, on American Alley (remember the word “alley” for a second) is the home of this weekend’s laugh-powered Alley Cat Comedy Show. There! There! Did you see the word “alley” in the title? Great. Just didn’t want you to miss clever little naming choice, just like you probably shouldn’t miss this cat-aclysmic showcase (look! Look! It happened again!) featuring up-and-coming standup comedians from San Francisco, Sonoma County and beyond. $10. The Big Easy, 8-10:30 p.m. In case you miss it this weekend, there’ll be another Alley Cat Comedy Show on Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 8-10:30 p.m., too. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

FRIDAY

SPIKE SIKES AND HIS

AWESOME HOTCAKES

In Downtown Petaluma, a hop-and-a-skip from Washington Street on Petaluma Boulevard, Rosen’s 256 North welcomes the Texas-born-but-now-Petaluma-based singer-songwriter known as Spike Sikes, with his five-piece band the Awesome Hotcakes, for an eclectic evening of funky, groovy, jazzy, bluesy, jump-jive-y fun. 8:30 p.m. No cover. 256 N. Petaluma Blvd. 256North.com.

SATURDAY

THE B-STARS

Don’t let the name confuse you. There’s nothing B-grade about the B-Stars, a highly danceable San Francisco-based ensemble with a tantalizingly “toe-tapping” western boogie sound, borrowing beats from the traditions of rockabilly, jazz and country western. Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. 3 p.m. No cover. Lagunitas.com.

BLITHEDALE CANYON

Melodious. That’s the word the members of Marin County’s Blithedale Canyon most often use to describe their effervescently tuneful and euphoniously twang-swing-rock-bluegrass sound. Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Highway. 8:30 p.m. TwinOaksRoadhouse.com.

SUNDAY

PLANES, TRAINS

AND AUTOMOBILES

Rolling in as part of Boulevard Cinemas 14’s hugely popular weekly “Flashback Cinema” series, it’s the hilariously coarse 1987 comedy “Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” starring Steve Martin and John Candy. Written and directed by John Hughes, the film takes place just before Thanksgiving, as two mismatched strangers team up to make it home for the holidays by any means necessary. 200 C St. 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The film screens at the same times on Wednesday, Nov. 6. Cinemawest.com.