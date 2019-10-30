The Buzz: Day of the Dead procession cancelled, Mad Hatter’s Ball postponed

Day of the Dead Celebration canceled: The recent electricity blackouts (some still ongoing at press time) have resulted in numerous cancelations and postponements of beloved annual events, among them the yearly Dia de la Muertos/Day of the Dead candlelight procession planned for Nov. 2. According to Margo Gallagher, an organizer of the event, this is the first year the highly anticipated celebration, honoring ancestors and loved ones who passed on, has had to be cancelled. During the 2017 fires, the procession came close to being halted, but ended up going on as intended, and in fact was dedicated to those who’d lost their lives in the fires.

Trick-or-Treat “Teal Pumpkins” appear this year in response to rise in food allergies: Halloween is a blast for kids, many of whom plan their costumes for weeks and look forward to an evening of door-to-door candy collection. But for young ones who happen to have food allergies, the evening can be disappointing, frustrating and (in some cases) deadly. To acknowledge the fact that certain candies and snacks are more trick than treat for kids with nut allergies and other health concerns, some downtown businesses and community households will be displaying the “Teal Pumpkin,” designating that they will be offering non-edible goodies to children who request them. The treats can range from packs of seeds and comic books to press-on tattoos and small toys.

Mentor Me’s Mad Hatter’s Ball postponed to Nov. 16: Last weekend, in response to the massive Sonoma County fire evacuations and anticipated safety-related electricity shutdowns, a last minute decision by Petaluma nonprofit Mentor Me sent plans for the organization’s annual Mad Hatter’s Ball down the rabbit hole. In a note announcing the event’s postponement to Saturday, Nov. 16, posted on the Mentor Me website, Executive Director Bob Florez stated, “We all want to provide you with the gala that you have become accustomed to in association with Mentor Me and look forward to doing so in a few weeks.” Any questions regarding the postponement, or requests for tickets, can be directed to 778-4798 or the website, WeAreMentorMe.org.

