‘This is our little dive bar’

This is the fifth installment in a five-part series exploring the historic bars of Petaluma and surrounding areas. Over the last month, we’ve visited Twin Oaks Roadhouse, AMF Boulevard Lanes Bar, Ray’s Tavern, and the bar at Seared.

“This is us, we are what you see,” says Gary Mack of Mack’s Bar & Grill in downtown Penngrove, adding, “This is our little dive bar and we’re proud of it. I don’t mind people calling us a dive at all. I love dive bars, ‘cause that’s where all the characters are.”

On a Sunday afternoon in early October, the weekend before the fires began in Northern Sonoma County, a group of regulars are lined up at the bar, watching football. Some of the patrons wear their favorite team’s colors, including co-owner Rick Gorell - who also co-owns Cotati’s 8-Ball – attired in his Patriot’s jersey and currently engaged in amiably high-energy sports banter with the others parked in front of one Mack’s eight flat screen TVs.

Mack’s is on the ground floor of what was once the Penngrove Hotel, built in 1906. The hotel operated its own bar for many years, with local legends describing buckets of beer delivered through a back window to thirsty fellows who’d stopped the train in front of the place to buy a pail or two of suds. In 1947, John and Bonnie Kelly bought the place and named the bar Kelly’s.

“Rick and I have owned this place since 2010,” Mack says, shouting across the bar to Gorell for an estimate at how long the bar’s previous incarnation, the fabled Black Cat, was open before the two stepped in and reopened the downtown spot as Mack’s.

“The Cat was here for eight years, something like that,” Gorell shouts back, sparking a short, lively conversation on that end of the bar, focusing on “the Cat days.” That’s when Robin Pfefer, who purchased the building in 2002, transformed the street-level establishment into a short-lived but now legendary, semi-bohemian music venue and night spot advertised on its website as being, “Lesbian owned and operated, queer friendly, freak friendly and straight-not-narrow friendly.” The decor included bras and other undergarments whimsically affixed to the ceiling.

As Mack’s, there’s a bit less whimsy but still plenty of charm and nostalgia.

“There aren’t a lot of places like this anymore,” says Mack. “There used to be lots of hole-in-the-wall bars, but a lot of them are gone.” He admits that part of the reason he wanted to buy the bar was his own fond memories of the place when he was a kid. “Yeah, I used to come in here as a little kid with my dad, back when it was Kelley’s. Back then, your dad could bring you to the neighborhood bar and sit with his friends while you went and played in the corner. I’d have a Roy Rogers, or whatever, and it was kind of nice. That’s how bars were.”

Kids are definitely welcome at Mack’s today, where food is served on Tuesdays (tacos!) and Wednesdays, and Sunday breakfasts have recently begun being cooked by Mack’s friend Shelley.

“Last Wednesday, Shelley made Sloppy Joes, and I tell you what, they were fantastic,” says Mack. “We call it a family bar, ’cause everybody knows everybody, and even first-timers are treated like old-timers, long as they’re friendly.”

After 9 p.m., the place cuts off access for kids, and it takes on more of the “dive bar” vibe that Mack and Gorell have always enjoyed. There is live music on Saturdays, and birthday parties and other events are a common occurrence. That said, Mack allows that the bar business is an up-and-down game, with good days and bad days.

“One way or another, change always comes,” he says.

And buildings do change hands, and with that comes uncertainty.

“The building’s been up for sale for close to a year,” Mack acknowledges, noting that the one-time hotel is currently owned by John Volpi, of Volpi’s Ristorante in downtown Petaluma, who purchased it from Pfefer. Volpi now leases the bar to Mack and Gorell. “It makes me a little nervous, sure, though we’ve still got a year on the lease, so whoever buys it gets us for a while,” Mack nods. “People come in with their inspectors from time to time, looking the place over, but no sale yet. We’ll wait and see what happens. Till then, we’re just here, a friendly little dive bar, pouring drinks and watching games and hanging out with our friends - just business as usual.”