Helping Out: Donations, volunteers still needed for fire relief efforts

The Argus-Courier’s calendar of fundraising events invites you to submit the details of any upcoming benefits that either assist locally-based nonprofits and/or Petalumans in need, or will take place in Petaluma. Are you planning a fundraiser, benefit, volunteer event or crowdfunding campaign for a good cause or charity? For consideration in Helping Out, send the details to David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com, Please allow at least two weeks advance notice, and more is better.

By the time you read this, the Kincade Fire could be out.

And then again, possibly not.

To get through whatever Mother Nature might yet have in store, many local organizations are depending on donations of money and supplies, and for community members to step up and volunteer in a variety of ways. Here are several organizations that are helping out with the current crises, while already making plans for whatever the next one emergency turns out to be.

THE RED CROSS

The Red Cross operates a number of evacuation shelters and fire relief efforts throughout Sonoma, Napa and Mendocino counties. Those interested in volunteering at local evacuation shelters or fire relief sites operated by The Red Cross should register at redcross.org/volunteer. After registration, they will be contacted by The Red Cross and assigned to a site.

To make a donation, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. You can also send a check to American Red Cross, 5297 Aero Dr., Santa Rosa, CA 95403. The check should be made out to “American Red Cross” with “Kincade fire” noted on the check.

THE VOLUNTEER CENTER OF SONOMA COUNTY

THE CENTER FOR VOLUNTEER & NONPROFIT LEADERSHIP (CVNL)

The Volunteer Center of Sonoma County and the Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership (CVNL) jointly operate a number of Emergency Volunteer Centers and coordinate help with emergency evacuations. The organizations are currently operating Emergency Volunteer Centers in Napa and Marin counties. In Sonoma County, they operate para-transit services to help move evacuees to safety.

Those interested in volunteering should sign up through the Volunteer Portal at sonoma.cvnl.org/disaster-response. Needs are currently being assessed for the Kincade fire. Those interested in volunteering at one of the evacuation shelters in Petaluma should email admin@petalumapeople.org, call 529-1201, or express interest in person at the Kenilworth Teen Center at 150 Fairgrounds Drive.

THE REDWOOD EMPIRE FOOD BANK (REFB)

The Redwood Empire Food Bank (REFB) was under mandatory evacuation, but at press time were expecting to have returned to their regular food distribution schedule by midweek. The Food Bank is currently accepting food donations at their main facility at 3990 Brickway Blvd in Santa Rosa. They also have several donation sites throughout Sonoma County the community, including two in Petaluma: Whole Foods (E. Washington Street, 762-9352) and the Redwood Club (719 Southpoint Blvd # A, 778-8788).

In a recent notice from the REFB, the nonprofit stated, “In the coming days, we will be meeting the needs of more than 200,000 of our neighbors. Monetary donations allow us to buy and distribute the type of food most needed.” Donations can be made through the website at REFB.org. If you are interested in volunteering — helping out in the REFB kitchen and with food distribution — send an email to volunteers@refb.org.

SONOMA FAMILY MEAL

Founded by Press Democrat dining editor Heather Irwin, Sonoma Family Meal has served more than 200,000 meals to fire survivors since 2017. The nonprofit is also an emergency disaster response kitchen and is now serving Kincade fire victims and evacuees. Sonoma Family Meal is currently seeking trained chefs and kitchen helpers as well as people who can move food and pickup supplies and produce. Sign up to volunteer at https://www.sonomafamilymeal.org/volunteer/. You can also make a donation at SonomaFamilyMeal.org.