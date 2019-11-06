Out and About in Petaluma: Storytelling, pottery painting and badgers

VETERANS PARADE

Petaluma’s 31st annual Veterans Day Parade and Flyover will take place once again, on Monday, Nov. 11, beginning with music and entertainment at noon, at Walnut Park, with the parade beginning at 1 p.m. and travelling through downtown Petaluma. At 2:45 p.m., there is an after-program featuring speeches and music. This is one of the biggest Veterans Day parades in California.

BANJO BOOMBOX

The highly popular Sonoma County one-man-band known as “Banjo Boombox” will demonstrate his dazzling derring-do at Aqus Café on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m. No cover. 189 H St. Aqus.com.

‘IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT’

The Petaluma Film Alliance’s weekly film series continues with Norman Jewison’s Oscar-winning “In the Heat of the Night,” starring Sidney Poitier and Rod Steiger. One of the film’s better known lines — Poitier’s Virgil Tibbs declaring “They call me Mr. Tibbs!” — was named the 16th greatest movie quote of all time by the American Film Institute. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m. Lecture/introduction by Mike Traina at 6 p.m. SRJC’s Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors, $6 for all others. PetalumaFilm Alliance.org.

BIKE PETALUMA

For those with a fondness for exploring our town from the seat of a two-wheeled conveyance, a monthly community bicycle ride takes place on the second Saturday of the month, beginning at Aqus Café (189 H St.). The group rides begin at 9:30 a.m., and go until about noon. The activity is open to riders of all ages, though children must be accompanied by an adult. All ability levels are welcome. Aqus.com.

STORYTELLING ASSOCIATION OF CALIFORNIA COMMUNITY CONFERENCE

The storytelling Association of California, stepping up to fill the void left when the annual Wine Country Spoken Word Festival was forced to cancel its annual Petaluma extravaganza, is holding a two day celebration of storytelling for “tellers” and listeners alike. Kicking things off on Friday evening, Nov. 8, 7:30-9:30, at Hotel Petaluma (205 Kentucky St.), it’s a “storytelling concert” with international spoken-word superstar Antonio Rocha and friends. Tickets are $10. On Saturday, Nov. 9, it’s SAC’s annual Community Conference, a day of workshops on a variety of storytelling-related topics, including a session on humor in storytelling, a two-hour workshop with award-winning Brazilian storytelling and mime Rocha, and a closing concert with all workshop leaders. Workshop sessions will be 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., with the concert at 3:30 p.m. (estimated to conclude at 5:30 p.m.) $10 per workshop, $20 for Rocha’s session, free for SAC members, with lunch provided for all. $50 for the full experience on Saturday. You can join the SAC at the door for $30, and have full membership access.

PETALUMA CONVERSATIONS

A weekly series at the Petaluma Library, Petaluma COnversations puts a focus on “bridging social and political divides,” Wednesday nights from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Petaluma Regional Library (100 Fairgrounds Dr.). Each week there are a pair of suggested topics, such as “Capitalism” and “Homelessness” (Nov. 6), “Immigration” and “Addiction” (Nov. 13). The format is described as “an evening of intentional listening,” where “everyone will have equal opportunity through small conversation circles that are lightly facilitated.” The conversations, running through Thanksgiving, are hosted by Lou Zweier and John Crowley. Participants are encouraged to arrive a bit early and advance registration is suggested so the organizers have an idea how many to set up for. R.S.V.P. at aqus.com/talk.