Out and About in Petaluma: Storytelling, pottery painting and badgers

November 6, 2019, 2:53PM
VETERANS PARADE

Petaluma’s 31st annual Veterans Day Parade and Flyover will take place once again, on Monday, Nov. 11, beginning with music and entertainment at noon, at Walnut Park, with the parade beginning at 1 p.m. and travelling through downtown Petaluma. At 2:45 p.m., there is an after-program featuring speeches and music. This is one of the biggest Veterans Day parades in California.

BANJO BOOMBOX

The highly popular Sonoma County one-man-band known as “Banjo Boombox” will demonstrate his dazzling derring-do at Aqus Café on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m. No cover. 189 H St. Aqus.com.

‘IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT’

The Petaluma Film Alliance’s weekly film series continues with Norman Jewison’s Oscar-winning “In the Heat of the Night,” starring Sidney Poitier and Rod Steiger. One of the film’s better known lines — Poitier’s Virgil Tibbs declaring “They call me Mr. Tibbs!” — was named the 16th greatest movie quote of all time by the American Film Institute. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m. Lecture/introduction by Mike Traina at 6 p.m. SRJC’s Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors, $6 for all others. PetalumaFilm Alliance.org.

BIKE PETALUMA

For those with a fondness for exploring our town from the seat of a two-wheeled conveyance, a monthly community bicycle ride takes place on the second Saturday of the month, beginning at Aqus Café (189 H St.). The group rides begin at 9:30 a.m., and go until about noon. The activity is open to riders of all ages, though children must be accompanied by an adult. All ability levels are welcome. Aqus.com.

STORYTELLING ASSOCIATION OF CALIFORNIA COMMUNITY CONFERENCE

The storytelling Association of California, stepping up to fill the void left when the annual Wine Country Spoken Word Festival was forced to cancel its annual Petaluma extravaganza, is holding a two day celebration of storytelling for “tellers” and listeners alike. Kicking things off on Friday evening, Nov. 8, 7:30-9:30, at Hotel Petaluma (205 Kentucky St.), it’s a “storytelling concert” with international spoken-word superstar Antonio Rocha and friends. Tickets are $10. On Saturday, Nov. 9, it’s SAC’s annual Community Conference, a day of workshops on a variety of storytelling-related topics, including a session on humor in storytelling, a two-hour workshop with award-winning Brazilian storytelling and mime Rocha, and a closing concert with all workshop leaders. Workshop sessions will be 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., with the concert at 3:30 p.m. (estimated to conclude at 5:30 p.m.) $10 per workshop, $20 for Rocha’s session, free for SAC members, with lunch provided for all. $50 for the full experience on Saturday. You can join the SAC at the door for $30, and have full membership access.

PETALUMA CONVERSATIONS

A weekly series at the Petaluma Library, Petaluma COnversations puts a focus on “bridging social and political divides,” Wednesday nights from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Petaluma Regional Library (100 Fairgrounds Dr.). Each week there are a pair of suggested topics, such as “Capitalism” and “Homelessness” (Nov. 6), “Immigration” and “Addiction” (Nov. 13). The format is described as “an evening of intentional listening,” where “everyone will have equal opportunity through small conversation circles that are lightly facilitated.” The conversations, running through Thanksgiving, are hosted by Lou Zweier and John Crowley. Participants are encouraged to arrive a bit early and advance registration is suggested so the organizers have an idea how many to set up for. R.S.V.P. at aqus.com/talk.

POTTERY PAINTING PARTY

Because someone you know missed a meal today, Petaluma Peoples Services Center will once again be raising money to fight hunger through its inventive and widely anticipated annual “1,000 Bowls” event. For the month of November, a number of organizations, neighborhoods, schools, clubs and more, all over Petaluma, are hosting “pottery painting parties,” with many of the gorgeous and colorful resulting ceramic bowls ultimately to be auctioned off at the popular 1,000 Bowls event on Friday, Nov. 29, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Hotel Petaluma. This weekend, on Saturday, Nov. 9, the Petaluma Historical Museum is hosting such a painting party, from 4-6 p.m. at the museum, 20 Fourth St. For a $20 donation to PPSC, you get a plain, white ceramic bowl and everything you need to put your own personal stamp on it. The bowls will be fired in a local kiln, after which you can keep the bowl or donate it to be auctioned off at the event the day after thanksgiving. Proceeds go to PPSC’s numerous nutrition and hunger-relief programs.

BADGERS OF PAULA LANE

The thing about badgers is, they tend to act like badgers. So don’t be surprised if the creatures who populate the wildlife corridor that includes West Petaluma’s Paula Lane (near sunset Drive) decide to maintain their privacy during this Saturday’s free Badger Walk. At the same time, don’t be surprised if you do see some of the short-legged omnivores. Attendees will see and learn about the local badger habitat, and be given every opportunity to spy the reclusive creatures, along with plenty of birds and other animals. Bring binoculars. The walk takes place from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 9, and reservations are required by calling 241-5548 or emailing Info@PaulaLaneActionNetwork.org.

LEARN TO SQUARE DANCE

The beloved tradition of square dancing continues in Petaluma, every Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m., at Hermann Sons Hall. Professional caller Dan Lyke keeps things lively, and the group is always looking for new dancers, experienced or otherwise. Each session is $7, and snacks are available for purchase. Newcomers are very, very welcome. Hermann Sons Hall, 890 Western Ave.

HOLIDAY GRIEF SEMINAR

“Surviving the Holidays,” a free two-hour seminar at Adobe Christian Church on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon, is a presentation of GriefShare, a national organization created to offer comfort to those who’ve experienced the loss of loved ones. Since the holidays often accentuate the sense of loss, this seminar was designed to give attendees the tools to get through the season in a healthy and positive way. Pre-registration is required. Call 763-2012 to reserve a space.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Those struggling with issues related to overeating, undereating and bulimia are invited to visit Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, a 12-Step. The local group meets at The Church of the Nazarene, 2689 Adobe Road, on Tuesdays from 9:30-11 a.m. and on Fridays from 9-10:30 a.m. Meetings are free. All are welcome. Also, a support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia) takes place weekly on Thursdays, at the Petaluma Seniors Center. 10:30 a.m. to noon. A donation of $3 is requested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. This is a fragrance free gathering. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive.

