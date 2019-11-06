Your Weekend: Tab Benoit, Dirty Red Barn and 'Die Hard'

THURSDAY

TAB BENOIT

Do yourself a favor. Do what we just did, stop everything and Napster-up a quick listen to anything by Tab Benoit. Where has this guy been and why didn’t someone tell us? The Louisiana bluesman, kicking off this weekend with a Thursday night show at the Mystic, plays the blues the way the Nationals play baseball, meaning he plays it in ways you don’t always expect but that brings home the win and put smiles on people’s faces all over. Benoit’s first-rate Fender Telecaster guitar playing is a little bit swamp, a little bit Chicago, a little bit soul, a little bit “Wow-I-wonder-if-he-sold-his-soul-to-the-Devil,” and a whole lot of big, wet, thick, sweet and soupy Louisiana Delta. His gorgeously rough-and-raspy, high-and-rich, hard-and-soft voice is uncannily able to communicate the emotional story of a song. He’ll be hitting the Mystic with the Whiskey Bayou Revue featuring Eric McFadden and Eric Johanson. 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.). $30. MysticTheater.com.

FRIDAY

LO-FI SATELLITES

The four-piece rock band known as The LoFi Satellites “blinked into existence,” states their exuberantly worded press description, “with a penchant for otherworldly, psychedelic audio transmissions. Their sound revolves around gritty melodies, controlled feedback squeals, pulsating bass and a thundering drumbeat.” We don’t know what that means, but it sounds awesome. The LoFi Satellites will be visible this weekend at The Phoenix Theater, where they will be performing along with 6 Speed Supernova and Seven Days Straight. Any apparent obsession with sibilant “S” sounds in these bands’ names is almost certainly accidental and supremely circumstantial. The Phoenix Theater, 21 E. Washington St. 8 p.m. $10. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

DIRTY RED BARN

With up-tempo Americana-pop worth travelling a thousand miles to hear (if you know their music, you’ll get the reference), the four local guys known as Dirty Red Barn now happily bring their heart-gladdening act to Rosen’s 256 North in downtown Petaluma. 8:30 p.m. 256 N. Petaluma Blvd. No cover. 256North.com.

SATURDAY

THE FARALLONS

Playing what they call “Folk ’n’ Roll,” the easy-to-groove-to three piece combo The Farallons return to Aqus Café, 189 H St. 7-9 p.m. No cover. Aqus.com.

THE DORIAN MODE

Petaluma musician Dorian Bartley was gifted an upright bass at age 12 and she hasn’t put it down since. Bartley plays several instruments and has experience in bluegrass, gospel, swing, folk, country and blues. She formed Dorian Mode after her longtime band The Artifacts disbanded. Sonically, Dorian Mode is a mixture of both jazz and string music. The Big Easy, 128 American Alley, 7:30 p.m. $7 cover. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SUNDAY

‘DIE HARD’

Yippy Kay Yay. Kicking off the holiday season, it’s a big screen showing of “Die Hard,” which some call the greatest Christmas movie ever made. It doesn’t matter how many times you’ve watched it on T.V. You know you want to see that final Hans Gruber moment — and the whole big, loud, funny, entertaining thing — up on the big screen again, in all of its ridiculous glory. 200 C St. 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. The film repeats at the same times on Wednesday, Jan. 2.

WASHOE HOUSE 160th ANNIVERSARY

Petaluma’s iconic, historic Gold Rush-era Washoe House will be turning 160-years-old this weekend, and plans to celebrate in style with a massive party including live music, cheese tastings, special beers and compete for prizes in something called “The Washoe Games.” To mark to anniversary, country western crooner Brian Francis Baudoin and others will be performing, and Washoe House owners promise an appearance by a “surprise special guest.”