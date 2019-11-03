Model Citizen: Jose Antonio Vargas comes to Petaluma

Living in fear is a terrible way to grow up in America.

But for many of America’s undocumented children, that’s the reality they live with. At a certain point, one gets used to it, or decides to do something about it. For several years now, that’s been the story of activist-writer Jose Antonio Vargas, a Pulitzer-winning journalist, American filmmaker and theater producer, and the author of “Dear America: Notes of an Undocumented Citizen.”

Born in the Philippines, raised in the Bay Area (Mountain View) from the age of 12, and now residing in Berkeley, Vargas is a renowned writer, journalist, filmmaker and theater producer. In 2008, he was awarded a Pulitzer along with the Washington Post team who covered the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting for the Washington Post. In 2011, he went from writing stories with headlines to being the headline himself when New York Times Magazine published his eye-opening essay titled “My Life as an Undocumented Immigrant.” In it, Vargas detailed his own experiences of fear, hiding, resilience and fortitude after discovering, as a teen- when he went to the DMV to register for a driver’s license - that the green card his naturalized grandparents had given him was actually a fake.

His grandfather’s advice after that?

“Don’t show it to other people.”

While some might have remained in the shadows, Vargas went on to earn a university scholarship, become an acclaimed journalist for the San Francisco Chronicle, Huffington Post and others, and eventually, to take a deep breath and tell the world exactly who he is.

Since then, Vargas has founded the nonprofit Define American (DefineAmerican.com), written numerous articles on the subject of immigration, won an Emmy for the documentary “White People,” and was nominated for a Tony as one of the producers of Heidi Schreck’s acclaimed Broadway show “What the Constitution Means to Me.” In August, a new elementary school in Mountain View was named after Vargas, selected from a short list of possible names that also included Michelle and Barack Obama, Steve Jobs and Gail Urban Moore.

Vargas will be speaking in Petaluma on Saturday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m., at Copperfield’s Books, as part of the regular Literacyworks Lecture Series. It is a free event (though registration is suggested), at which he’ll be discussing his book, recently released in paperback after a year in print.

ARGUS-COURIER: What has the impact of the book’s release been like on you and on your work?

VARGAS: I think, for me, the biggest impact of the book’s release has been personal. The book is about, more than anything else, me, right? It’s about my life. So writing the book was cathartic, incredibly cathartic, in ways that I didn’t really anticipate.

At the time I wrote the book, I was planning to leave the country. That’s why, in many ways, I wrote it the way I wrote it. And then, after I finished it I realized, no, I can’t leave the country. I’m not done yet. So, personally, that was obviously very important for me to go through, to write the book myself and go through that process of self-discovery.

When we think about the issue of undocumented immigration, we usually think about it as an issue. We think about it in very politicized, political ways without really considering the psychological mental health toll of it. I wanted to tell that part of the story.