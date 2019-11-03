Subscribe

Model Citizen: Jose Antonio Vargas comes to Petaluma

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
November 3, 2019, 12:48PM
Updated 5 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

PLANNING TO GO?

What: Author Jose Antonio Vargas

When: Saturday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m.

Where: Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St.

Admission: Free, but as space is limited, registration is advised so the store has an idea how many are attending. This is not a ticketed event though, registration does not guarantee a seat, and all seats are first come, first served.

Information: CopperfieldsBooks.com, JoseAntonioVargas.com.

Living in fear is a terrible way to grow up in America.

But for many of America’s undocumented children, that’s the reality they live with. At a certain point, one gets used to it, or decides to do something about it. For several years now, that’s been the story of activist-writer Jose Antonio Vargas, a Pulitzer-winning journalist, American filmmaker and theater producer, and the author of “Dear America: Notes of an Undocumented Citizen.”

Born in the Philippines, raised in the Bay Area (Mountain View) from the age of 12, and now residing in Berkeley, Vargas is a renowned writer, journalist, filmmaker and theater producer. In 2008, he was awarded a Pulitzer along with the Washington Post team who covered the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting for the Washington Post. In 2011, he went from writing stories with headlines to being the headline himself when New York Times Magazine published his eye-opening essay titled “My Life as an Undocumented Immigrant.” In it, Vargas detailed his own experiences of fear, hiding, resilience and fortitude after discovering, as a teen- when he went to the DMV to register for a driver’s license - that the green card his naturalized grandparents had given him was actually a fake.

His grandfather’s advice after that?

“Don’t show it to other people.”

While some might have remained in the shadows, Vargas went on to earn a university scholarship, become an acclaimed journalist for the San Francisco Chronicle, Huffington Post and others, and eventually, to take a deep breath and tell the world exactly who he is.

Since then, Vargas has founded the nonprofit Define American (DefineAmerican.com), written numerous articles on the subject of immigration, won an Emmy for the documentary “White People,” and was nominated for a Tony as one of the producers of Heidi Schreck’s acclaimed Broadway show “What the Constitution Means to Me.” In August, a new elementary school in Mountain View was named after Vargas, selected from a short list of possible names that also included Michelle and Barack Obama, Steve Jobs and Gail Urban Moore.

Vargas will be speaking in Petaluma on Saturday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m., at Copperfield’s Books, as part of the regular Literacyworks Lecture Series. It is a free event (though registration is suggested), at which he’ll be discussing his book, recently released in paperback after a year in print.

ARGUS-COURIER: What has the impact of the book’s release been like on you and on your work?

VARGAS: I think, for me, the biggest impact of the book’s release has been personal. The book is about, more than anything else, me, right? It’s about my life. So writing the book was cathartic, incredibly cathartic, in ways that I didn’t really anticipate.

At the time I wrote the book, I was planning to leave the country. That’s why, in many ways, I wrote it the way I wrote it. And then, after I finished it I realized, no, I can’t leave the country. I’m not done yet. So, personally, that was obviously very important for me to go through, to write the book myself and go through that process of self-discovery.

When we think about the issue of undocumented immigration, we usually think about it as an issue. We think about it in very politicized, political ways without really considering the psychological mental health toll of it. I wanted to tell that part of the story.

PLANNING TO GO?

What: Author Jose Antonio Vargas

When: Saturday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m.

Where: Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St.

Admission: Free, but as space is limited, registration is advised so the store has an idea how many are attending. This is not a ticketed event though, registration does not guarantee a seat, and all seats are first come, first served.

Information: CopperfieldsBooks.com, JoseAntonioVargas.com.

AG: The book does a very good job of explaining the psychology of being in the position you are, of not feeling that you are a part of the country that you are, in fact, a part of.

VARGAS: And in my case, I’m a somewhat privileged undocumented immigrant. I know that. It’s a complicated thing, psychologically, just coming to grips with what that means, to me. Like, people are surprised that I got to do what I got to do.

AG: What inspired you to become a journalist, of all possible career pursuits?

VARGAS: This is going to sound really crazy, but the only reason I chose journalism is because I knew my name would be on a piece of paper. That was the only reason I chose it. Because, as an undocumented citizen, I needed to feel that I actually existed, and seeing my name on a byline above a newspaper story would be one way to make that happen. Journalism gives you “bylines,” right? “By Jose Antonio Vargas.” So, for me, it was a perfect way of existing and not existing at the same time.

The other thing is, I didn’t know I was undocumented until I was 16, in 1997. That was when the whole Proposition 187 thing was happening. The newspapers – The Chronicle, The San Jose Mercury News – which are the newspapers I grew up with, whenever they talked about immigrations it was “illegal this” and “illegal that.” Everything was “Alien! Alien! Alien!”

So I thought being in the newspaper was a way battling that. It was a way of existing in a culture that kept saying I had no right to exist.

AG: Did it work? The first time you saw your name on a newspaper byline, did you feel you finally existed?

VARGAS: It felt like I was finally free. I was free from whatever this “illegal alien” thing was. Those words, they actually had nothing to do with me. That’s the thing. I’m not an alien. I’m not some dangerous creature from Mars. So it was a way of projecting that into the world.

In the book, the turning point for me is when I talk about the “master narrative,” and how we as people, as marginalized people who are othered, we often surrender to that idea. There’s this master narrative that I have to work against. For me, personally, as I describe it in the book, the big turning point was reading Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye.” That novel is all about this young black girl wanting to have blue eyes. Toni Morrison says she wrote the book because she wanted to show what happens when someone becomes the perfect victim by surrendering to the master narrative that controls and defines their life.

That narrative, in the case of that story, suggested that her eyes were not good enough, that she needed to have blue eyes to exist the way other people existed. So for me, reading that book in the eighth grade, a year before learning I was undocumented, it was a huge moment of discofvery for me.

AG: To go from that young man who decided to pursue journalism so he could see his name in print, to have an Elementary School named after him, that must be a head-turner. As bookends of your own personal narrative, what is that like for you?

VARGAS: I’m still making sense of what it means to have my school renamed for me, because that was so unexpected. I think, as a journalist, I was prepared for everything to happen when I published my book. I expected a whole list of things – detention, deportation, whatever. The only thing I did not expect or prepare for was having my elementary school change its name mine.

AG: In terms of “existing,” as you’d hoped for it when you were a student in Mountain Grove as a young man, you have to admit that having your name on a school in that same town would suggest a very high, concrete, indelible level of existence. I mean, your name’s on a school. Not many people can say that.

VARGAS: You have to love America, right? The federal government can’t seem to give people like me a process to get legal. But the local government has a process to legally name a school after me.

AG: So, the word “citizen” is right there in the title of your book, as an alternative to “alien” and those other labels. I’m sure you get asked this all the time, but how do you, Jose Antonio Vargas, define “citizenship”?

VARGAS: I actually think that concept - what it means to be a citizen - I think that’s what’s at stake right now in this country. I feel like we live in an era where people like me, people with multiple identities – I’m a gay, undocumented, Filipino – we see those different identities used as some kind of a barrier. We do it ourselves. We say, “If you are not gay, you are not undocumented, you are not a Filipino, then you can’t relate to me and my experience in this country.” We all use our identities as barriers to separate us from each other instead of as bridges to bring us all together.

The question should be, how do we better understand each other, how do you better understand me, even if you aren’t gay, undocumented or Filipino? For me, citizenship is about, what are we working towards together? How do we contribute to this place we all share, because we do share this place. It’s not mine, it’s not yours, it’s ours, together.

I’ve been going all around the country, for years now. I mean all around the country. Last week I was in Arkansas. Consider this. Within the matter of one week, last week, I was in Bentonville, Arkansas. I was in Asheville, North Carolina, and then I was in Manhattan, and I was in Buffalo, New York – well, an hour from Buffalo, at St. Bonaventure University, where all freshmen are required to read my book. Which is, I don’t know, it’s amazing and wonderful. Anyway, that was all within five days. I leave tomorrow for Flint Michigan. And then I go to Austin, Texas. Then back to New York. And I can’t remember where after that, beyond, of course, coming to Petaluma.

Anyway, I’ve been all around this country, and what I see is, we have a crisis of citizenship. We have a crisis of understanding what it is we are actually all a part of. We have a crisis of behavior, in that we aren’t listening to each other. We don’t want to know each other. Isn’t that ironic? We live in this age of storytelling where everybody is telling their story as big as they can, but no one knows who anyone else is.

For me, the question of citizenship is, how can you talk about yourself without erasing another person. That’s the big one. That’s our biggest change right now, a challenge facing all Americans as we go into the future. How are we all going to be who we are and tell our stories and just exist, without feeling the need to erase or ignore and discount another person’s existence?

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine