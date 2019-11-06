Subscribe

Helping Out: Purple Pig, Mad Hatter’s Ball, fire relief efforts

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
November 6, 2019, 9:55AM
November 6, 2019, 9:55AM

HAVING A FUNDRAISER?

HAVING A FUNDRAISER?

The Argus-Courier’s calendar of fundraising events invites you to submit the details of any upcoming benefits that either assist locally-based nonprofits and/or Petalumans in need, or will take place in Petaluma. Are you planning a fundraiser, benefit, volunteer event or crowdfunding campaign for a good cause or charity? For consideration in Helping Out, send the details to David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com, Please allow at least two weeks advance notice, and more is better.

PURPLE PIG FUNDRAISER

Dinner and Membership Drive Benefit Event

Petaluma Elks Lodge

Saturday, Nov. 9, 6-9 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Along with oodles of food (including pig-on-a-spit, of course!), live music, and gift basket auction games, the Purple Pig fundraiser will include a series of piggy bank competitions — heaviest (judged by weight), most valuable (judged by value of coins), most beautiful (ever put lipstick on a pig?), and more. Attendees are invited to wear purple.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Purple Pig Fundraiser is a benefit for the California-Hawaii Elks Major Project, Inc., a committee of the California-Hawaii Elks Association, committed to helping kids with disabilities in California and Hawaii, through the development of services to aid children at no cost. The Purple Pig is the fundraising mascot for Major Project, Inc. Through programs such as this one, and through the raising of money for scholarships and grants, the Elks Lodge 901 has been providing opportunities for members of the Petaluma community to serve others since 1904. For more information, visit Elks901.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Cost is $15. The event will take place at The Elks Lodge, 2015 S. McDowell Blvd.

MAD HATTER BALL — Benefit for Mentor Me

Mentor Me Cavanagh Recreation Center

Saturday, Nov. 16, 5:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Mentor Me’s largest annual fundraiser, postponed from Oct. 26 due to the fires, is happening as planned (only a little later). This year’s version is a cross-cultural fiesta celebrating the diverse community of Petaluma (with less emphasis on Alice and Wonderland than in the past, but with the annual hat contest very much still a part of the fun). There will be a traditional Mexican dinner, a lively cantina, raffles, auctions and dancing to tunes spun by the ever-popular DJVal.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Mentor Me Petaluma is a 17-year-old non-profit that works to assist at-risk youth in achieving their goals and doing their best — academically, socially, and in life — by pairing them with one-on-one, long-term adult mentors. For more information, visit WeAreMentorMe.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Cost is $75. Tables of 10 are $750 and include free entrance to the cantina and 10 free raffle tickets. The event will take place at Cavanagh Rec Center, 426 8th St. Tickets available at WeAreMentorMe.org or by calling 778-4798.

ONGOING NEEDS OF FIRE RELIEF ORGANIZATIONS

The fire may be mostly contained, with local shelters closed and (most) folks back in their homes, but not only are our local emergency relief nonprofits still serving those affected by the Kincade fire, they are working to pay for the services provided over the last weeks’ emergencies, while (new reality alert) preparing for the next one. Here are several local nonprofits who could use funds, volunteers, donations and other kinds of support.

VOLUNTEER CENTER OF SONOMA COUNTY

CENTER FOR VOLUNTEER & NONPROFIT LEADERSHIP

The Volunteer Center of Sonoma County and the Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership (CVNL) jointly operate a number of Emergency Volunteer Centers and coordinate help with emergency evacuations. During the fire, these organizations operated Emergency Volunteer Centers in Napa and Marin counties, while in Sonoma County, they operated para-transit services to help move evacuees to safety. Those interested in volunteering for future events should sign up through the Volunteer Portal at sonoma.cvnl.org/disaster-response.

THE REDWOOD EMPIRE FOOD BANK

The Redwood Empire Food Bank (REFB) is currently accepting food donations at their main facility at 3990 Brickway Blvd in Santa Rosa. They also have several donation sites throughout Sonoma County the community, including two in Petaluma: Whole Foods (E. Washington Street, 762-9352) and the Redwood Club (719 Southpoint Blvd # A, 778-8788). In a recent notice from the REFB, the nonprofit stated, “In the coming days, we will be meeting the needs of more than 200,000 of our neighbors. Monetary donations allow us to buy and distribute the type of food most needed.” Donations can be made through the website at REFB.org. If you are interested in volunteering — helping out in the REFB kitchen and with food distribution — send an email to volunteers@refb.org.

SONOMA FAMILY MEAL

Founded by Press Democrat dining editor Heather Irwin, Sonoma Family Meal has served more than 200,000 meals to fire survivors since 2017. The nonprofit is also an emergency disaster response kitchen and has been tirelessly serving Kincade fire victims and evacuees. You can also make a donation at SonomaFamilyMeal.org.

COMMITTEE ON THE SHELTERLESS (COTS)

COTS welcomed evacuees to visit their Mary Isaak Center (900 Hopper Street, Petaluma) for showers, laundry, meals and phone charging. All services were free. To make a donation, contact the COTS front desk at 765-6530 x120.

UNITED WAY OF THE WINE COUNTRY

United Way has opened the Kincade Fire Emergency Relief & Recovery Fund to help in the relief and recovery efforts post fire. Make a donation go to UnitedWayWineCountry.org.

PETALUMA PEOPLES SERVICES CENTER

Petaluma Peoples Services Center is a collection of human services programs providing support through, for example, counseling, daily hot meals, rides to the doctor, case management, and financial assistance. The nonprofit began serving Kincade fire victims from the beginning of the emergency.

Those interested in making a donation serving Kincade fire victims can do this online at Petalumapeople.org/donate.

COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF SONOMA COUNTY

The Community Foundation of Sonoma County’s ongoing Resilience Fund continues to accept donations to support the mid- and long-term recovery needs of individuals and families, with particular focus on helping individuals impacted by the fires, healing the long-term effects of trauma, and addressing housing solutions within the county. Make a donation at CFS.fcsuite.com/erp/donate.

THE SALVATION ARMY

When the fire started, the Salvation Army immediately began serving three meals a day at evacuation centers in Napa, San Rafael and Petaluma. Monetary donations made now, 100% will go toward covering Kincade fire relief efforts as the Salvation Army feeds and cares for those affected and first responders until the crisis is completely over. Give-do.salvationarmy.org.

LATINO COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

The Latino Community Foundation has reactivated its NorCal Wildfire Relief Fund in response to the Kincade fire. The fund supports nonprofits that include Corazon Healdsburg and Nuestra Comunidad, which have been providing essential sheltering and supportive services to Latino immigrants and farmworkers impacted by the fire. Make a donation at Latino-community-foundation.networkforgood.com.

UNDOCU-FUND

The UndocuFund for Fire Relief in Sonoma County, managed by Graton Day Labor Center, North Bay Organizing Project, and North Bay Jobs with Justice, has been raising funds to assist the victims of the Kincade fire. This fund continues directing funding to undocumented immigrants and their families in Sonoma County to help with fire-related expenses.

Make a donation at UnDocuFund.org.

(Much of the information above comes from an online service roundup on SonomaMag.org. Thanks to the staff of Sonoma Magazine)

