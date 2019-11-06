Helping Out: Purple Pig, Mad Hatter’s Ball, fire relief efforts

PURPLE PIG FUNDRAISER

Dinner and Membership Drive Benefit Event

Petaluma Elks Lodge

Saturday, Nov. 9, 6-9 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Along with oodles of food (including pig-on-a-spit, of course!), live music, and gift basket auction games, the Purple Pig fundraiser will include a series of piggy bank competitions — heaviest (judged by weight), most valuable (judged by value of coins), most beautiful (ever put lipstick on a pig?), and more. Attendees are invited to wear purple.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Purple Pig Fundraiser is a benefit for the California-Hawaii Elks Major Project, Inc., a committee of the California-Hawaii Elks Association, committed to helping kids with disabilities in California and Hawaii, through the development of services to aid children at no cost. The Purple Pig is the fundraising mascot for Major Project, Inc. Through programs such as this one, and through the raising of money for scholarships and grants, the Elks Lodge 901 has been providing opportunities for members of the Petaluma community to serve others since 1904. For more information, visit Elks901.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Cost is $15. The event will take place at The Elks Lodge, 2015 S. McDowell Blvd.

MAD HATTER BALL — Benefit for Mentor Me

Mentor Me Cavanagh Recreation Center

Saturday, Nov. 16, 5:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Mentor Me’s largest annual fundraiser, postponed from Oct. 26 due to the fires, is happening as planned (only a little later). This year’s version is a cross-cultural fiesta celebrating the diverse community of Petaluma (with less emphasis on Alice and Wonderland than in the past, but with the annual hat contest very much still a part of the fun). There will be a traditional Mexican dinner, a lively cantina, raffles, auctions and dancing to tunes spun by the ever-popular DJVal.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Mentor Me Petaluma is a 17-year-old non-profit that works to assist at-risk youth in achieving their goals and doing their best — academically, socially, and in life — by pairing them with one-on-one, long-term adult mentors. For more information, visit WeAreMentorMe.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Cost is $75. Tables of 10 are $750 and include free entrance to the cantina and 10 free raffle tickets. The event will take place at Cavanagh Rec Center, 426 8th St. Tickets available at WeAreMentorMe.org or by calling 778-4798.

ONGOING NEEDS OF FIRE RELIEF ORGANIZATIONS

The fire may be mostly contained, with local shelters closed and (most) folks back in their homes, but not only are our local emergency relief nonprofits still serving those affected by the Kincade fire, they are working to pay for the services provided over the last weeks’ emergencies, while (new reality alert) preparing for the next one. Here are several local nonprofits who could use funds, volunteers, donations and other kinds of support.

VOLUNTEER CENTER OF SONOMA COUNTY

CENTER FOR VOLUNTEER & NONPROFIT LEADERSHIP

The Volunteer Center of Sonoma County and the Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership (CVNL) jointly operate a number of Emergency Volunteer Centers and coordinate help with emergency evacuations. During the fire, these organizations operated Emergency Volunteer Centers in Napa and Marin counties, while in Sonoma County, they operated para-transit services to help move evacuees to safety. Those interested in volunteering for future events should sign up through the Volunteer Portal at sonoma.cvnl.org/disaster-response.