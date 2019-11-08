Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘Lighthouse’ gets dark, ‘Terminator’ sequel kills

‘TERMINATOR: DARK FATE’ (Rated R)

Amber-Rose Reed

Before moving on with this review, I should disclose that I love the Terminator franchise. I’m not saying all the movies are good, or even that I like them all (see: “Terminator 3” and “Terminator Genysis”). But I am saying the story of Sarah and John Connor is as compelling as the Cyberdyne Systems Model 101 (aka The Terminator himself) is iconic.

I did not go into this movie unbiased.

I expected to have Opinions-with-a-capital-O, and I hoped they would be favorable ones.

And largely, they are.

“Terminator: Dark Fate” shakes off the canon from three of the five previous films and jumps into a new story, putting some modern touches on many of the questions and themes from the original movies. While starting to write about those touches, I slammed into the spoiler problem, which is one of my complaints about the movie — there are a couple moments that are clearly supposed to feel like reveals, but really could have been dealt with earlier and with less clunky “what a twist!” handling. Suffice to say, I could probably write an essay on love, identification, and internalized misogyny in the Terminator-verse.

But I won’t do that here.

Linda Hamilton, you’re great. You’re probably not reading this, but if you are, know that I love every minute of your Sarah Connor. Dani (Natalia Reyes) and Grace (Mackenzie Davis) are wonderful new characters. I loved Dani’s transformation over the course of the movie, and Grace’s clear love for her was very moving. Gabriel Luna (the Rev-9, our villain) was somehow creepier because of how at ease he was in every scene. Not sure how that worked, but it did.

A last thought: if you’ve seen any Terminator movie, you’ll know they do not prognosticate good things for humanity. But there is no fate but what we make, and the thing I love most about these movies is that they showcase our greatest strength – we never give up. And though humanity’s endless fighting may eventually doom us, ironically, we will also never stop fighting to survive.

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs Up, Robot with Heart Eyes]

‘THE LIGHTHOUSE’ (Rated R)

Katie Wigglesworth

“The Lighthouse” is a brutal movie.

Gorgeously crafted, but absolutely brutal.

Delving into isolationism and gas-lighting, “The Lighthouse” is a curious—and often extremely vague and confusing—reimagining of the Prometheus myth. It’s dark, both figuratively and literally. Eggers has mastered utilizing backlighting to show dimension in a near pitch black scene. Grim and grimy nearly every moment, it’s a grotesque and deeply sexual movie —but not how you expect. It’s intentionally dirt-stained, drenching the audience in the gloomy lives of Thomas (Willem Dafoe) and Ephraim (Robert Pattinson) as they man their post at a desolate lighthouse.

Dafoe gives an excellent performance as the grizzled senior “wickie,” (old-world slang for a lighthouse keeper), but it’s Pattinson who had me completely rapt from the first scene to the last, running the gambit of every possible facial expression and emotion. He is believable and commanding in every scenario, and you are completely with him as the story unfolds, his confusion utilized as the lens we see the world through. How much is real? How much is a desperate PTSD reframing? Is there a siren (those mythological creatures who lured sailors to their doom?)?

“The Lighthouse” is confounding, but clearly on purpose, and is brilliantly scripted and acted.

It’s really, REALLY good.

But I don’t know that I’ll want to watch it again anytime soon, ever again.

It’s a hard movie to sit through, with cold loneliness, growing frustration and dread seeping into every oppressive score-drenched moment. It’s disgusting and gorgeously shot and agonizingly slow, not in a poorly paced way, but in a deliberate drawn out torturous drudge that pushes us, unwillingly to an anxiety ridden pitch point finish.

This is a true psychological drama, with a definite blend of horror that may not be for everyone.

But if you’re curious you should at least see it once, because it’s brilliantly put together.

And also … wow, Robert Pattinson. Just wow.

[Suggested emojis: Thumbs Up, Screaming Face]