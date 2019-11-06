Petaluma Profile: ‘Halloween Party for 800’ organizer Jessica Marcy

It had all been carefully planned.

The Petaluma Mother’s Club (PMC) had collected the candy, prizes, decorations and game materials for a fun-filled Fall Carnival at Kenilworth Junior High on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 27. The indoor-outdoor event would feature carnival games, a bake sale, music, bounce house, face painting, bubble play, photo booth, and a trick-or-treat costume parade with prizes.

Except …

At 9:27 p.m. on Oct. 23, a flame sprouted on a mountainside northeast of Geyserville. Fanned by high winds, the Kincade Fire created a path of destruction prompting mandatory evacuations of 186,000 residents. Electric power was shut off as a precaution against additional fires, and toxic smoke blotted out the sun from the Geysers to Bodega Bay. Most of Petaluma still had power, but the smoke forced all schools to close down, and once again — in a repeat of the area’s 2017 fires — the evacuation centers at the Petaluma/Marin fairgrounds, the community center, local churches and the KOA campground were instantly crowded with exhausted, needful, families.

As the PMC’s vice president, Jessica Marcy tells us, “We had to do something to bring back a sense of normal. Plus, I had over 300 pounds of candy in my car. So I talked with our President, Rebecca Doty, and we emailed the rest of the PMC Board and decided to go all-out to include as many kids whose families were evacuated as we could. We checked the air quality forecast and because so many children at the event would be infants and toddlers, we knew it had to be a warm, safe, indoor space with clean air. But where?”

The Sheraton Sonoma Wine Country Hotel at the Petaluma Marina came through with 5-star service. “We talked to Tamara Beaucamp in sales and she got excited with the idea of pitching in,” Marcy explains. “Then their General Manager, Michael Trillo, called to let us know he would waive all fees for this volunteer event. As soon as we got the go-ahead from them, we called on our mothers and publicized it every way we could.”

Kenilworth’s history teacher Colin Caldwell translated the club’s Halloween Party flyers into Spanish and the members posted them at all the shelters.

“We got interviewed by the Press Democrat and KZST, and mined all of our online contacts,” says Marcy. “Support appeared from everywhere. PMC friends from L.A. and the East Coast sent money. Local businesses like Grocery Outlet and Mrs. Grossman’s and dozens of our club families pitched in. The Sheraton provided two ballrooms complete with tables and chairs. Our Moms used the PMC’s decorations and the Sheraton’s decor to set one room up with tables distributing the goody bags while spooky music played in the background.”

At the same time, the other room screened Halloween videos and had a photo booth staffed by professional photographers Paulina Sanchez Navarro and Luisa May Patton.”

“Counting the number of bags we passed out,” Marcy continues, “we had nearly 800 people go through in a steady flow, and the smile ratio was over the top. Our mom and dad volunteers [including Marcy’s husband, Dane], wore big smiles, the junior and senior high volunteers wore big smiles, the Sheraton staff had big smiles, the parents had big smiles, and the costumed party goers — ranging in age from babes-in arms to freshmen in high school — had big smiles. It was definitely a smile-fueled success.”

All that smiling came together because of what Marcy calls one great group of moms.

“I was Kenilworth’s school secretary, and when I was 36 weeks pregnant with Adalynn, I went to a PMC social,” she says, describing how she came to become involved with the organization. “With playgroups, park days, Moms’s Night Out, and peer support for the challenges of motherhood from almost 500 Petaluma area moms, I’ve been involved ever since.”

With Halloween over, and the event a solid success, she acknowledges there’s still work to do.

“Our next step,” Marcy says with joyful smile, “is to write thank-you notes to everyone who helped out. I am so grateful. It is just what our community needed, and we feel blessed by how everyone came through to make it so.”

