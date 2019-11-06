The Buzz: Festival of Tree grants deadline looms

Festival of Trees grants application deadline nears: Among Petaluma’s most beloved and (delightfully) eccentric fundraising events, the Festival of Trees — sponsored by The Fabulous Women of Sonoma County — annually awards valuable cash grants to local organizations, selected from a number of submitted applications. According to founder Krista Gawronski, the recent fire-related activities in Petaluma have caused many groups to overlook or postpone submitting those applications, so the grant pool from which to choose awardees is uncharacteristically small this year. So, Gawronski dropped us a line asking for help in spreading the word, with a reminder that the deadline is this Sunday, Nov. 10. The festival itself will take place on Dec. 6 and 7, at Hotel Petaluma, where upwards of 60 decorated trees will be auctioned off, with funds raised going to selected nonprofits and charitable organizations. To apply, send the Fabulous Women an email (TheFabulousWomen@gmail.com) with answers to the following questions: “What is the mission of your group? How do you serve our community? How would a grant help you with a project that you are currently working on or advance your mission in the community?” Past awardees have included Social Advocates for Youth, Petaluma Peoples Services, Petaluma Education Foundation, Shop with a Cop, the Petaluma Library, the Petaluma Music Festival and many others.

Petaluma’s Jeffrey Weissman appearing in timely ‘Cat’s Paw’ in Berkeley: Tackling the tricky topic of terrorism and the media, a new play starring Petaluma’s Jeffrey Weissman (“Back to the Future 2 and 3”) opened last weekend in Berkeley. “Cat’s Paw,” by William Mastrosimone, was first seen in 1985, and Weissman tells the BUZZ, “I’m incredibly proud to be part of this production. It’s a fantastically written play, and I’d love to see some of my Petaluma friends come down to Berkeley to see it.” “Cat’s Paw,” directed by Darcy Marta, has remaining performances on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8 and 9, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 10 at 2 p.m., at Joe Orrach Performance Project Studio, 1510 Fourth St., Berkeley. Tickets and additional information can be found on BrownPaperTickets.com.

Petaluma Coffee Company celebrates 30 years of roasting and brewing: Happy birthday, Petaluma Coffee Company! The revered local institution with its popular roastery and coffee shop (212 2nd St.) in the Warehouse district, will be throwing a party for itself on Sunday, Nov. 10 from 1-5 p.m. There will be live music, food and drinks (and coffee!) and plenty of community love.

Lagunitas Brewing launches Beer for a Cause program: In support of local fire relief efforts, Petaluma’s Lagunitas Brewing Company has introduced what it’s calling the Beer for a Cause program. For the next month, proceeds from a rotating selection of brews (beginning with the company’s flagship Lagunitas IPA) will be donated to the Petaluma Peoples Services Center and the Humane Society of Sonoma County, all working to support those affected by the recent fires. Additionally, the brewery will be hosting a fundraiser in the taproom on Thursday, Nov. 14, with all proceeds going to support the aforementioned organizations. Details to be announced, but consider this a heads up. Lagunitas.com.

‘Petaluma Conversations’ weekly series continues at library: With a focus on “bridging social and political divides,” “Petaluma Conversations,” held Wednesday nights from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Petaluma Regional Library (100 Fairgrounds Drive) is an ongoing series of moderated conversations among interested parties. Each week there are a pair of suggested topics, such as “Capitalism” and “Homelessness” (Nov. 6) or “Immigration” and “Addiction” (Nov. 13). The format is described as “an evening of intentional listening,” where “everyone will have equal opportunity through small conversation circles that are lightly facilitated.” The conversations, running through Thanksgiving, are hosted by Lou Zweier and John Crowley. Participants are encouraged to arrive a bit early and advance registration is suggested so the organizers have an idea how many to set up for. R.S.V.P. at aqus.com/talk.

‘Sprak Svenska?’ A BUZZ reader sent in a photo of a handwritten flyer posted at the Petaluma Boulevard Acre Coffee, with the simple message, “I need Swedish friends,” and the above question, translated as “Speak Swedish?” Signed simply “Elizabeth,” the flyer will hopefully do the trick in helping Elizabeth find some other local Swedish companions and conversationalists. But we thought we’d help spread the word, too. Contact Elizabeth at 415-613-2125.

(Have an idea for a good BUZZ item? Drop a line to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)