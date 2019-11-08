Petaluma’s Bestsellers: Top Ten includes Prince memoir, two versions of the same YA novel

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Oct. 28 - Nov. 3, 2019

Richard Powers’ Pulitzer-winning novel “The Overstory” stays perched at the top of the Fiction and Nonfiction Bestsellers list this week, showing remarkable staying power for a book about the secret life of trees. Okay, okay, it’s about a lot more than that, we know. Hey, it won the Pulitzer, right? But it’s gratifying to see that such a lyrically-written, intricately crafted work of literary fiction can still capture the imagination of so many readers.

Perhaps there is hope for the written word and the future of humanity.

In the No. 2 spot this week is Barbara Kingsolver’s novel “Unsheltered,” dropping Rachel Maddow’s nonfiction “Blowout” down to No. 3. New to the list, at No. 8, is Prince’s posthumous memoir “The Beautiful Ones,” only partly finished at the time of the musician’s death, but lush with imagery and ideas, and unexpectedly candid explorations of the brilliant “Purple Rain” genius’s unforgettable one-of-a-kind mind.

Meanwhile, on the kids and young adults list, Raina Telgemeir’s “Guts” is back at No. 1 after disappearing for a spell. The appealingly honest YA novel is followed by Dav Pilkey’s illustrated adventure “Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls” (No. 2) and two different versions of the same “Wings of Fire” title by Tui Sutherland, “The Dragonet Prophecy” and “The Dragonet Prophecy: The Graphic Novel,” at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.

FICTION &

NONFICTION

1. ‘The Overstory,’ written by Richard Powers

2. ‘Unsheltered,’ written by Barbara Kingsolver

3. ‘Blowout,’ written by Rachel Maddow

4. ‘Blue Moon,’ written by Lee Child

5. ‘The Water Dancer,’ by Ta-Nehisi Coates

6. ‘Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine,’ written by Gail Honeyman

7. ‘Nothing Fancy,’ written by Allison Roman

8. ‘Educated,’ written by Tara Westover

9. ‘The Beautiful Ones,’ written by Prince

10. ‘Born a Crime,’ written by Trevor Noah, curated by Dan Piepenbring

KIDS &

YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Guts,’ written by Raina Telgemeier

2. ‘Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls,’ written and illustrated by Dav Pilkey

3. ‘Wings of Fire: The Dragonet Prophecy,’ written by Tui Sutherland

4. ‘Wings of Fire: The Dragonet Prophecy (The Graphic Novel),’ written by Tui Sutherland

5. ‘The Baby-Sitters Club: Boy-Crazy Stacey,’ by Ann M. Martin

6. ‘Best Friends,’ written by Shannon Hale

7. ‘Uni the Unicorn Dream & Draw Activity Book,’ written by Amy Kraus Rosenthal

8. ‘Darkdeep,’ by Allie Condie, Brendan Reichs

9. ‘Clifford’s Good Deeds,’ written by Norman Bridwell

10. ‘Sofia Valdez, Future Prez,’ by Andrea Beaty

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)