Holiday Roundup: Holiday craft events begin this weekend

“Unlike some people, our plan is to have all the Christmas shopping done before the turkey comes out of the oven for Thanksgiving dinner.”

A certain Argus-Courier staff-writer’s father used to make that exact statement, loudly and proudly, every single year, beginning roughly a day or two after Halloween. Even his family is entirely sure what he had against Christmas shopping, but he definitely enjoyed the idea of not having to do any of it between Thanksgiving and, you know, Christmas.

He’s clearly not alone.

And yes, yes, of course, we know it’s too early to start talking about Christmas. We realize it’s not even Thanksgiving yet (another phrase certain differently-inclined people love to say this time of year, whenever they see some mention of Christmas: “It’s not even Thanksgiving yet!).

The truth of the matter, though, is that many local nonprofits and other organizations work hard to launch their annual holiday crafts fairs and similar events early enough so enterprising people can get some (if not all) of their Christmas shopping done before their own turkey comes out of their own oven.

So, with apologies to those who’d rather not think about “the holidays” until long after the tryptophan has worn off, or their favorite college football team has won or lost, or the jingle of Santa’s sleigh at the end of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has faded into silence, here is a short roundup of upcoming holiday themed craft fairs, art shows and other related fundraising events, which you might want to put on your calendar – sooner or later.

17th ANNUAL HARVEST CRAFT FAIR (Saturday, Nov. 9, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) - The “crafty seniors” of Petaluma’s Springfield Place Retirement Center look forward to meeting you as you peruse the many hand-made jewelry, clothing, and craft items they’ve been making for months. There will be food and other goodies, too. 101 S. Ely Blvd.

HOLIDAY ART FEST (Saturday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Best described as a vintage market and Christmas art show, this annual juried showcase of exceptional folk artists and holiday craftspersons from around the country takes place once again at Hermann Sons Hall, 860 Western Ave. You may find the right gift for that eccentric relative or the perfect whimsical decoration for your home. Or you might just find the inspiration to go home and create something special of your own. $5 at the door, kids under 10 free. HolidayArtFest.com.

TOMALES CRAFTY CRITTERS BOUTIQUE (Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 9 and 10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – At this annual holiday event, you will not only enjoy a vast display of unique handcrafts and ornaments, floral arrangements and wreaths, wood crafts and jewelry, and all manner of other gift, decoration or basic holiday delight. You’ll get to enjoy the beautiful drive out to Tomales, seven miles west of the Coast Guard Station. 500 Cerrini Rd., Tomales.

HOLIDAY PIE TASTING (Saturday, Nov. 9, noon-3 p.m.) – Downtown’s Petaluma Pie Company (125 Petaluma N. Blvd.) invites you to tastes some of their scrumptious holiday pie creations, to help you finalize your dessert-serving or pie-bringing plans. New pies this year will reportedly include something they’re calling “a classy take on a classic Thanksgiving casserole,” Petaluma Pie Co.’s brand new Sweet Potato Meringue Pie.