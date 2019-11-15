Winter Roundup: Holiday activities to load your calendar with

It’s a busy time of year. Calendars fill up fast. Tickets sells out.

Those are the main reasons local organizations, show producers and event planners start sending out press releases for holiday events before Starbucks has had a chance to turn its to-go cups red and any business has had the temerity to start playing “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.”

So before our in-box grow too high with such holiday-related communications, we thought we’d go ahead and showcase a few of the upcoming Wintertime activities, concerts, plays, fairs, gatherings, parties, fund-raisers, Hanukah celebrations, Christmas bazaars and other cool local things to do, see and experience in Petaluma and beyond.

HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIRE (Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.) – United Methodist Church, 410 D St., once again opens its doors for the annual Holiday Craft Faire, packed with creative handmade crafts from an array of well-known local and county-wide crafters and “culinary wizards.” All the rooms will be filled with plant arrangements, jewelry, woodcrafts, mosaic stepping stones and delicious food items. Free admission.

‘MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY’ (Nov. 22-Dec. 15) – Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon’s celebrated sequel to Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” is set during Christmastime at the Darcy’s estate, during which misdirected messages and the well-meaning meddling of relatives (plus the shocking inclusion of a “Christmas Tree”) all lead to merriment, misunderstanding, near disaster and, of course, love. Petaluma’s Eddy Hansen designed the gorgeous set and lighting. Spreckels Performing Arts Center, Rohnert Park. SpreckelsOnline.com.

DOMINICAN UNIVERSITY’S WINIFRED BAKER CHORALE CONCERT (Sunday, November 24, 5 p.m.) – Conducted by Francisco Ortiz, the acclaimed Dominican Chorale returns to Petaluma’s St. Vincent De Paul Church, 35 Liberty St., for a late autumn concert highlighted by performances of Charles Gounod’s “St. Cecilia Mass” and Eric Whitacre’s “The Chelsea Carol.” Admission is $15-$20, free for those 18 and under. Tickets at the door or in advance at Dominican.edu/chorale.

GIVING THANKS AT HOMESTEAD GARDENS (Sunday, Nov. 24, 2-4 p.m.) – Artful Arrangements presents its 6th annual free Giving Thanks at Homestead Gardens event, an afternoon of old-fashioned family fun at a century-old farmstead in Penngrove. Kids can feed chickens and meet other farm animals, walk through “The Portal of Time,” and share a community meal in the garden. Families will enjoy other craft and creation activities, and mainly just have a great, cell-phones-not-necessary time together. 205 Orchard Lane, Penngrove. ArtfulArrangements.org.

PETALUMA TURKEY TROT & FOOD DRIVE (Thursday, Nov. 28, 8-10 a.m.) – Called the biggest, most fun, best community-building “Turkey Trot” north of the Equator, Aqus’ 13th annual food drive (for the Redwood Food Bank) combines a casual footrace (or walk or stroll), combined with a food drive for the hungry folks in our town and county. It moves this year to the trails and pathways of the Ellis Creek Water Recycling Facility near Shollenberger Park.

1,000 BOWLS EVENT (Nov. 29, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.) - Because someone you know missed a meal today, Petaluma Peoples Services Center will once again be raising money to fight hunger through its inventive and widely anticipated annual “1,000 Bowls” event. For the month of November, a number of organizations, neighborhoods, schools, clubs and more, all over Petaluma, are hosting “pottery painting parties” with many of the gorgeous and colorful resulting ceramic bowls ultimately to be auctioned off at the popular 1,000 Bowls event at Hotel Petaluma. Proceeds go to PPSC’s numerous nutrition and hunger-relief programs.