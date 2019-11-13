Your Weekend: The IFIC, Phoenix Pro Wrestling and ‘The Polar Express’

THURSDAY

FLATLAND CAVALRY

From Lubbock, Texas, this acclaimed country/Americana band is riding high after the release of its 2019 album “Homeland Insecurity,” and now comes to Petaluma’s Mystic Theatre, with singer-songwriter Mitchell Ferguson as the opening act. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. $15. MysticTheatre.com.

FRIDAY

JUBILEE KLEZMER ENSEMBLE

Let your feet have some fun this Friday. Treat them to some lively klezmer, Israeli, Yiddish, Sephardic and Middle Eastern dance music, performed by Jubilee Klezmer Ensemble, at River Front Cafe. 224 B St. 5:30-8:00 pm. No cover. riverfront.cafe.

PHOENIX PRO WRESTLING

This is the one. If you’ve not yet experienced this supremely outrageous entertainment, count on Friday night’s beefy and brawny, star-studded lineup — a celebration of five years of Phoenix Pro Wrestling in Petaluma — to be a great introduction. The unhinged rage-a-holic wrestling promoter Sparky Ballard (whose long-simmering jealousy of PPW exploded into all-out war four months ago), still can’t believe his wrestlers couldn’t quite dominate the last time they were in town. So this Friday, he’s promising the ultimate revenge as his best wrestlers take on the pride of PPW is a series of no-holds-barred, testosterone-drunk, bone-rattling, spine-crushing cage matches. It’s going to be wild. Phoenix Theater, 21 E. Washington St. 8-10 p.m. $10. PhoenixTheater.com.

SATURDAY

THE IFIC & WHATEVERGLADES

The Ific, a Petaluma-based band with a uniquely original sound, like to refer to themselves as “’60s influenced pop cretins.” Their music is “catchy, fuzzy and fast,” with songs about love lost and gained, and stuff like that. “If The Kinks, the Troggs and The Jam mutated into a wedding band that performs at the wedding reception of Gidget and Joey Ramone, you might start to sense a theme there.” They come to the Aqus Café this weekend for a shared show with Oakland’s Whateverglades, itself a strange-but-wonderful hybrid of country and western influences, with music the band describes like this. “It makes you want to drive a ’69 Cadillac convertible with bull horns the on hood over to the Petaluma PD and do doughnuts in their parking lot. Then, when the officers file out and notice the bull horns, you all end up sitting in the curb drinking gin and talking for hours about your mutual love of Buck Owens, Bob Wills and punk band X.” Whatever that means, you can find out this weekend at Aqus Café, 198 H St. 7 p.m. No cover. Aqus.com.

JEFF OSTER QUARTET

Dynamically original, with a definition-defying sound that bridges new age, jazz, progressive rock and 70s-era “yacht” rock ‘n roll, Jeff Oster (who plays the flugelhorn) has been dubbed “Miles Davis meets Pink Floyd.” Since the release of his award-winning 2005 album “Released,” Oster and his ensemble have been shapeshifting into a whole new musical animal, redefining the meaning of brass-powered pop. Rosen’s 256 North, 256 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. No cover. 256North.com.

SUNDAY

‘THE POLAR EXPRESS’

If you, like many people, believed that what was lacking from the simple, awe-inspiring gorgeousness of Chris Van Alsberg’s beautiful picture book, “The Polar Express,” was a creepy set of main characters who look like possessed dolls and terrifying cult-like elves, then you are probably one of the people that loves Robert Zemeckis’ film adaptation. It also features a grotesquely Orwellian take on the North Pole, and time-stretching escape scenes so heavy with dread and danger they threaten to crush the story (which used to be about a boy who takes a train ride to see Santa and is gifted with a magic bell), but hey, this movie definitely has its fans. They can catch it as part of Flashback Cinema, at Boulevard Cinemas 14, 200 C St. 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. The movie screens at those same times on Wednesday, Nov. 20. Cinemawest.com.