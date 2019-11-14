West Side Stories: Romantic reunion sparks lingerie crisis

I opened my underwear drawer, and then recoiled in horror.

With the tips of my fingers, as if it had some awful contagious disease, I picked up a piece of black material. It was huge. In fact, I needed both hands to open it up. With dawning dismay, I realized I was looking at a ginormous pair of Bridget Jones-sized pants. I dropped them on the floor in disgust, where they moved, and settled a bit, as if they had a life of their own.

Bloody hell, they were large enough to have graduated from college and left home.

The reason for this unarmed expedition into the murky depths of my undies was that I was about to reunite with my childhood sweetheart, who I’d not seen for over 30 years. He was actually living on the other side of the world, and he’d booked a ticket and was flying over to meet me.

I looked down at my unfit, 40-year-old menopausal body, and realized it was in need of some serious help. It was too late though for any proper exercise, or diet regimen of any kind, but I did think, maybe, I could hide it under some fabulous lingerie. So I girded my loins and peered one more time into my underwear drawer.

Nothing was remotely erotic or appealing.

I suspected my grandmother had sexier undergarments.

A critical examination in front of my mirror confirmed my worst fears. Where were my firm and perky breasts? My smooth peachy bottom? I flung myself with a sob of despair onto my bed. It had been nearly 30 years since I’d last seen my childhood sweetheart, and in the intervening period, not only had I put on 30 years, I’d put on well over 30 pounds, and painfully ejected my two kids by natural childbirth, in the process completely destroying my pelvic floor.

How could I feel sexy and gorgeous in front of him? I just didn’t feel it. But time was coming up on us, and I could no longer put off the daunting task. So with some hastily found courage in one hand and my trusty credit card in the other, I ventured out into the terrifying world of intimate ladies’ apparel.

What a bloody nightmare it was.

No one had bras to fit “Madam’s fuller figure,” as one assistant so delicately put it. Cow. They were either gorgeous padded bras to fit [young women with small chests], or monstrous, over-the-shoulder boulder holders for the matronly woman who was certainly not expecting to have any rumpy-pumpy while wearing one.

I traveled further afield as desperation set in, each excursion cutting into my already precarious self-esteem. As slim shop assistants scathingly pointed out, they had nothing in my size. Dejected, thinking I might have to tell Bud not to come, that I’d contracted some hideous, sexually transmitted disease, I stumbled into what I can only describe as a gorgeous boutique lingerie store, right on my doorstep, that somehow I’d previously overlooked.

The owner was kind and gentle. She found me a gorgeous, lacy bra that actually fit. It lifted, it separated, in all the right places, made me feel proud of my ginormous melons, for the first time in my life.

“It’s lovely!” I said.

She said, “Yes, it does fit you rather well. Is it for a special occasion?”

Blushing, I admitted I wanted the new lingerie with the blatant intent of seducing somebody I hadn’t set eyes on in over 30 years. I realized, “I must sound like such a slut.” Bless her, she was just enthralled at how romantic it was, rushed off with a glint in her eye, then returned and insisted I try on some French style panties.

Even I was amazed that my fleshy bottom looked slightly more appealing when covered in delicate silken lace. So much better than those awful bloody G-strings that were just going for lunch, never to be seen again. I want to throw myself on the ground and kiss her feet, but I manage to just thank her profusely.

As she wrapped everything beautifully in tissue paper, she made me promise to come back and tell her the outcome of our first meeting. And whether Bud approved of my new lingerie.

“How could he not?” I thought to myself, feeling the first flutter of excitement since viewing my disgusting underwear drawer. “Even Bridget Jones would be delighted.”

Now, I’m not sure I can credit my underwear with everything, but we did end up getting married.