Out and About in Petaluma: Holocaust survivor, ‘Frozen’ storytime, ‘Mr. Fox’

LOVE, HOPE AND MAGIC HOST STORYTIME WITH ELSA & ANNA

Those favorite frozen sisters Elsa and Anna will be hosting two different interactive storytime events this month, with singing, dancing, face painting, glitter tattoos, and nail painting, plus super-fun meet-and-greet photo opportunities with the princesses (courtesy Love, Hope and Magic). The first event is Sunday, Nov. 17, 1-3 p.m. at Flower Child Consignment (131 B Kentucky St.), and Saturday, Nov. 23, 1-3 p.m., at The Sweet Zone (151 S. Petaluma Blvd.). Tickets must be purchased in advance for these events. $25 for one child, $40 for two, $60 for three. Tickets available on EventBrite. Facebook.com/Hopeloveandmagic.

‘FANTASTIC MR. FOX’

The Petaluma Film Alliance’s weekly film series continues Wes Anderson’s visionary animated adaptation of Ronald Dahl’s beloved tale of the Fantastic Mr. Fox, and his attempt to pull off the greatest chicken heist in history. The stunningly designed stop motion animation is almost as dazzling as the vocal work by George Clooney, Meryl Streep and Bill Murray. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m. Lecture/introduction by Mike Traina at 6 p.m. SRJC’s Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors, $6 for all others. PetalumaFilmAlliance.org.

HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR LEON MALMED AT COMMUNITY CENTER

In 1942, after their parents were arrested and sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau — from which they never returned — Leon Malmed and his sister Rachel escaped Germany and made it to occupied France. There, a courageous French couple put their lives at risk to protect the children, who eventually found their way to America after the war. On Tuesday, Nov. 19, Malmed will tell his breathtaking true story of goodness triumphing over evil at the Petaluma Community Center, 320 N. McDowell Blvd. 7 p.m. This event is sponsored by Chabad Jewish Center. Tickets $15-$25. JewishPetaluma.com/Remember.

LEARN TO SQUARE DANCE

The beloved tradition of square dancing continues in Petaluma, every Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m., at Hermann Sons Hall. Professional caller Dan Lyke keeps things lively, and the group is always looking for new dancers, experienced or otherwise. Each session is $7, and snacks are available for purchase. Newcomers are very, very welcome. Hermann Sons Hall, 890 Western Ave.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Those struggling with issues related to overeating, undereating and bulimia are invited to visit Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, a 12-Step. The local group meets at The Church of the Nazarene, 2689 Adobe Road, on Tuesdays from 9:30-11 a.m. and on Fridays from 9-10:30 a.m. Meetings are free. All are welcome. Also, a support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia) takes place weekly on Thursdays, at the Petaluma Seniors Center. 10:30 a.m. to noon. A donation of $3 is requested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. This is a fragrance free gathering. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive.

SCOTCH PAIRING AT MUSEUM

The Petaluma Museum Foundation hosts another of its popular food-and-scotch pairing events, Thursday, Nov. 21, 6-8 p.m., at the Historical Library and Museum, 20 Fourth St. A professionally guided “tour” of single malt scotches (actually from Scotland) will be accompanied by a specially prepared gourmet tasting plate from Preferred Sonoma Caterers (sous vide duck breast with parsnip puree and fall pear relish, pork osso bucco with apricot barbecue sauce, roasted butternut squash, and spiced persimmon pies). $60 for members and $75 for non-members. PetalumaMuseum.com.