Culture Junkie: On evacuees, showers and shampooing in Antarctica

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
November 14, 2019, 12:01AM

A couple of weeks ago, over “happy hour” drinks at Seared with my friend Mark McMullen, our conversation — as with many of the folks around us — began with the subject of the Kincade fire. This was mid-crisis, before the mandatory evac orders from the north had been lifted. Mark and his girlfriend Nancy, who relocated from Healdsburg to Petaluma over the previous weekend, were holing up at a currently unoccupied Westside house owned by his brother.

Unlike many who planned to return home the moment the mandatory orders were lifted, even if Healdsburg technically still remained under threat, Mark told me he was planning to stay in Petaluma until the fires were decisively no longer posing a threat to his home.

“I’m only evacuating once,” he said. “It’s not something that’s easy to do, in our case. When I have to evacuate, I have to do it with three cats, two snakes, 14 Monarch caterpillars and a nervous girlfriend. Packing all of those animals up takes us some time. So we’re staying put here till I know we won’t have to do that again, maybe at the last minute next time, with the fires at our door like what happened to a lot of people in 2017.”

After spending a few moments discussing the possible “memory game” possibilities of the phrase “Three cats, two snakes, 14 Monarch caterpillars and a nervous girlfriend,” our conversation moved on to a somewhat unexpected, and ultimately eye-opening topic.

The house that Mark and Nancy were camping out in was without power, of course, including hot water, thanks to PG&E’s safety outages.

“Till today, we hadn’t had a shower in five days,” Mark said, going on to describe his and Nancy’s search for a spot in town where a couple of refugees from Healdsburg could find some hot water and the sense of civilization that comes with it. They were ultimately welcomed in by Synergy Health Club, one of several such businesses offering shower facilities to fire evacuees during the height of the crisis. “Taking a shower for the first time in five days is a lesson in civilization and sanity,” Mark went on. “I didn’t realize it till now, but I don’t think I’ve felt entirely human till today, not for days. And it makes me realize that showers, baths, clean hair, basic cleanliness, they shouldn’t be thought of as a luxury and they shouldn’t be taken for granted. They are a basic human right, and now I’m not talking about me. I’m thinking about the homeless people on the streets, who haven’t taken a shower in who knows how long. Now I want to know what can be done so that every community can find a way to let people take a shower if they want one.”

Mark’s comments make me recall a common joke used by roaming actors at the Renaissance Pleasure Faire, where carousing peasants could occasionally be overheard saying, “I like to stay clean. I take a bath once a month whether I need it or not.”

The longest I can personally remember going without a shower or a bath was one week.

It was while camping with my wife Susan in the mountains of the Inyo National Forest, above the town of Bishop, California. Aside from one very fast plunge into a freezing lake, where even the fish seemed stunned at how cold the water was, we had gone showerless for seven days. We broke camp on a Sunday morning, packed up our car, and drove into town for breakfast, somewhat aware that we were not exactly hygienically prepared to return to close contact with other humans. Then we saw a sign in a barber shop window: “Showers $5.”

We pulled over, parked, and timidly entered the barber shop, where we were told, yes, the shop had a pair of shower stalls in the back, reasonably private, “Not too grody.” That was the barber’s exact phrase, as I recall it. Susan and I checked out the facilities, determined that we were “grodier” than they were, and happily paid the $10 to take a pair of nice, hot showers.

Then we went to breakfast, where I swear we spent the next 45 minutes talking about how good it felt to be clean.

For what it’s worth, that wasn’t the longest Susan had ever gone without bathing. As she recounted in detail over breakfast, there was that time she spent five weeks in a tent in Antarctica.

“No showers were possible, no baths obviously, and I only washed my hair three times over the entire five weeks,” Susan recently confirmed. It was December and January of 1986-1987, while doing research for her geology Master’s thesis, to eventually be titled, “Provenance and Tectonic Significance of the Lower Paleozoic Douglas Conglomerate, Central Transantarctic Mountains, Antarctica.” Her expedition team consisted of two men and two women. After undergoing safety training for a few days at McMurdo Air Force Base, they were dropped off in the middle of the continent to spend the next month-and-a-week, over Christmas and New Years, collecting and examining rocks. They did other scientific things, of course, but I myself cannot begin to comprehend them, though they were clearly geologically important enough for Susan and company to skip showers for five weeks while camping out in sub-zero temperatures.

What’s amazing is that during that time, Susan actually did find a way to wash her hair three times.

“We’d melt snow in a 1-liter Nalgene bottle over the camp stove in the tent,” she explained. “Then I’d go outside, lather up with shampoo, and wash my hair as fast as possible before the water in my hair froze. We’d have to do it on a day when the temperature outside the tent was above freezing, of course. It was so good, though, to have clean hair again.”

As a colorful side-note, Susan added that while visiting scientists were staying at McMurdo, before and after their expeditions, the rules at the base limited all showers to three-minutes or less.

“But whenever someone came in after the end of their expedition, the rules were relaxed,” she said. “You were allowed one ‘Hollywood Shower.’ That’s what they called it, a ‘Hollywood Shower.’ After we got back, after five weeks, that was one of the best showers of my life.”

It should be noted that the whole idea of not being able to function while un-showered is a relatively modern concept, since daily showers, and even bathtubs as a regular practice, were not at all commonplace until about a century ago. Previously, with the exception of ancient Romans and Greeks, the idea of bathing often was seen as overdoing it a bit.

Remember that Ren Faire joke about taking a bath once a month whether you need it or not.

During the actual Renaissance, that wasn’t really a joke.

Some the earliest “modern” uses of showers were in 18th century mental hospitals and 19th century prisons, where a cold torrent of water on one’s head was believed to restore sanity in the former and freezing showers were believed a strong deterrent to bad behavior in the latter. After a spate of shower-related deaths in such institutions, such practices were phased out, around the time people figured out how to heat shower water, after which the shower as a luxury and daily necessity became common enough that we mow truly do depend upon them for more than just hygiene and health.

For what it’s worth, there are companies who’ve been manufacturing portable shower facilities for use in homeless encampments and refugee shelters. Many cities around the US have brought in such facilities to serve their homeless populations, with trailer-like showers hosted under prgrams with names like “Shower to the People,” “Shower to Empower,” Dignity on Wheels,” and the like. Which brings us back to my conversation with Mark.

“What would it take,” he asked, “for communities to recognize that showers shouldn’t belong only to the sheltered, but that they are matter of human dignity?”

Of course, the counter argument would be that if a city or community set up free showers for the homeless, then it would create a burden there when transient populations increased in that town.

“That’s why it needs to be mandatory in every community,” he said. “I might be oversimplifying a complicated problem, but if we’re going to address homelessness, and talk about giving people the steps and the tools to get off the streets, let’s start by letting anyone who wants to feel clean, who wants to feel a little bit more human, have a place to just take a shower.”

And for what it’s worth, Mark’s not saying these need to be “Hollywood showers.” But if people can work out how to wash their hair in a tent in the vastness of Antarctica, someone ought to be able to provide a similar service for those who need it in the average American city.

(David Templeton’s ‘Culture Junkie’ runs every other week or so in the Argus-Courier. You can contact him at david.templeton@arguscourier.com or call him at 776-8462)

