Culture Junkie: On evacuees, showers and shampooing in Antarctica

A couple of weeks ago, over “happy hour” drinks at Seared with my friend Mark McMullen, our conversation — as with many of the folks around us — began with the subject of the Kincade fire. This was mid-crisis, before the mandatory evac orders from the north had been lifted. Mark and his girlfriend Nancy, who relocated from Healdsburg to Petaluma over the previous weekend, were holing up at a currently unoccupied Westside house owned by his brother.

Unlike many who planned to return home the moment the mandatory orders were lifted, even if Healdsburg technically still remained under threat, Mark told me he was planning to stay in Petaluma until the fires were decisively no longer posing a threat to his home.

“I’m only evacuating once,” he said. “It’s not something that’s easy to do, in our case. When I have to evacuate, I have to do it with three cats, two snakes, 14 Monarch caterpillars and a nervous girlfriend. Packing all of those animals up takes us some time. So we’re staying put here till I know we won’t have to do that again, maybe at the last minute next time, with the fires at our door like what happened to a lot of people in 2017.”

After spending a few moments discussing the possible “memory game” possibilities of the phrase “Three cats, two snakes, 14 Monarch caterpillars and a nervous girlfriend,” our conversation moved on to a somewhat unexpected, and ultimately eye-opening topic.

The house that Mark and Nancy were camping out in was without power, of course, including hot water, thanks to PG&E’s safety outages.

“Till today, we hadn’t had a shower in five days,” Mark said, going on to describe his and Nancy’s search for a spot in town where a couple of refugees from Healdsburg could find some hot water and the sense of civilization that comes with it. They were ultimately welcomed in by Synergy Health Club, one of several such businesses offering shower facilities to fire evacuees during the height of the crisis. “Taking a shower for the first time in five days is a lesson in civilization and sanity,” Mark went on. “I didn’t realize it till now, but I don’t think I’ve felt entirely human till today, not for days. And it makes me realize that showers, baths, clean hair, basic cleanliness, they shouldn’t be thought of as a luxury and they shouldn’t be taken for granted. They are a basic human right, and now I’m not talking about me. I’m thinking about the homeless people on the streets, who haven’t taken a shower in who knows how long. Now I want to know what can be done so that every community can find a way to let people take a shower if they want one.”

Mark’s comments make me recall a common joke used by roaming actors at the Renaissance Pleasure Faire, where carousing peasants could occasionally be overheard saying, “I like to stay clean. I take a bath once a month whether I need it or not.”

The longest I can personally remember going without a shower or a bath was one week.

It was while camping with my wife Susan in the mountains of the Inyo National Forest, above the town of Bishop, California. Aside from one very fast plunge into a freezing lake, where even the fish seemed stunned at how cold the water was, we had gone showerless for seven days. We broke camp on a Sunday morning, packed up our car, and drove into town for breakfast, somewhat aware that we were not exactly hygienically prepared to return to close contact with other humans. Then we saw a sign in a barber shop window: “Showers $5.”