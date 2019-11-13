Petaluma’s Bestsellers: No. 1 ‘Dear America’ documents journalist’s true story

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Nov. 4 - Nov. 10, 2019

The place to be last Saturday night was at the downtown Petaluma appearance by acclaimed journalist and author Jose Antonio Vargas, who packed Copperfield’s Books for a conversation about his new book, “Dear America,” which explains why the memoir is this week’s No. 1 bestselling Fiction & Nonfiction Book.

It’s rare to see theatrical scripts appear on the bestseller list, but this week there are two: Tennessee Williams’ “The Glass Menagerie” and August Wilson’s “Fences,” at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively. Go playwrights!

Rachel Maddow’s “Blowout” drops a spot from its previous week’s standing at No. 3, taking the No. 4 spot this week right above newcomer “The Starless Sea,” the mysterious new pirate-themed novel by Erin Morgenstern (“The Night Circus”), debuting at No. 5.

Meanwhile, over on the Kids and Young Adults list, the new No. 1 is Jon Agee’s Sept. 2019 picture book “I Want a Dog,” about a little girl who visits an animal shelter filled with aardvarks, lizards, and geese – but she wants a dog. At No. 2 is the latest Wimpy Kid title from Jeff Kinney, “Wrecking Ball,” followed by Marissa Meyer’s “Renegades: Supernova” at No. 3.

FICTION &

NONFICTION

1. ‘Dear America,” by Jose Antonio Vargas

2. ‘Glass Menagerie,’ by Tennessee Williams

3. ‘Fences,’ written by playwright August Wilson

4. ‘Blowout,’ written by Rachel Maddow

5. ‘Starless Sea,’ written by Erin Morgenstern

6. ‘Why You Like It,’ written by Nolan Gasser

7. ‘Dear Girls,’ written by comedian Ali Wong

8. ‘Petaluma Wetlands Field Guide,’ by Marian Parker, John Shribbs

9. ‘Dumpty,’ written by John Lithgow

10. ‘Star Wars: Resistance Reborn,’ written by Rebecca Roanhorse

KIDS &

YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘I Want a Dog,’ written & illustrated by Jon Agee

2. ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball,’ written by Jeff Kinney

3. ‘Renegades: Supernova,’ by Marissa Meyer

4. ‘Guts,’ written by Raina Telgemeier

5. ‘Keeper of Lost Cities: Legacy,’ written by Shannon Messenger

6. ‘Wings of Fire: Hidden Kingdom,’ written by Tui Sutherland

7. ‘Sofia Valdez, Future Prez,’ by Andrea Beaty

8. ‘Mac B., Kid Spy 01 Mac Undercover,’ written by Mac Barnett

9. ‘Arc of a Scythe: Toll,’ by Neal Shusterman

10. ‘Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls,” written & illustated by Dav Pilkey

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)