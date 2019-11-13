Cinnabar youth get ready to rock

“The fun thing about this show is that nearly every song is written in a different musical genre, from rock, to French ballads, to cowboy songs, to good old-fashioned Broadway,” says Zachary Hasbany, director of Cinnabar Young Rep’s November production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” the beloved musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. Stepping onto the Cinnabar stage, where the set is currently under noisy and colorful construction, Hasbany adds, “So we’re designing our set to have a lot of different styles in it, depending on the genre of the song in that scene. There’s a little Art Deco, a little Vegas rock ‘n roll, some hip-hop, some ragtime, a little Wild West, a little of everything.”

A little of everything definitely sums up “Joseph,” one of two early musicals Webber and Rice created before collaborating on the one that put them on the map, “Jesus Christ Superstar.” (The other was the musical “The Likes of Us,” about a Victorian home for destitute children, which was not produced for 40 years.) Like “Superstar,” the first glimpses of “Joseph” were in the form of a concept album, released in 1969, a year before Webber and Rice became famous for “Superstar.” Following that success, interest in the authors’ unique style led to the rediscovery of “Joseph.” Since then, the oddly endearing little novelty, based loosely on an action-packed Bible story, has seen more than 20,000 school and amateur productions, numerous revivals and professional touring productions, and a Tony Award-winning run on Broadway in 1982.

It opens this weekend at Cinnabar, with two alternating casts of kids between 8 and 15, and runs through Dec. 1.

“This is such a fun show,” says Hasbany, a relatively recent Petaluma resident, thanks in part to his Petaluma-raised fiancée, Brittany Law. The couple performed together last May in Spreckels Theatre Company’s “Cinderella” (she in the title role, he as the prince), and are currently rehearsing “Oliver!” running Nov. 15-Dec. 15 at Santa Rosa’s 6th Street Playhouse. In that show, they play another, much less romantic, couple, with Law playing the saloon girl Nancy to Hasbany’s murderous Bill Sikes. “This is actually the third production of ‘Joseph’ that I’ve been associated with,” he says, leading the way outside to watch for incoming kids, who will soon be arriving for today’s rehearsal. “The first time was at a summer program at Presentation High School in San Jose, where I played Joseph. Then, two or three years ago, I did a professional production at Sierra Repertory Theater in Sonora. I played Simeon, and got to sing ‘Those Canaan Days,’ so this is my third encounter with the show, but my first time directing it. We’re having such a great time with it. I just love how much fun it is.”

The story, of course, follows Joseph and his eleven brothers, who grow jealous of their father’s obvious preference for “Joe,” as demonstrated in the gift of a coat of many colors. After faking their brother’s death and selling him into slavery, they fall on hard times, while Joseph – whose ability to interpret dreams has always irritated them – ends up in Egypt, and uses his prognostications to rise from house slave to the Pharaoh’s right hand man.

“This is a great show to introduce kids to theater, because it’s not a long show – two 45 minute acts – and we’re letting some of the little ones sit down front where they’re right there watching it happen right in front of their eyes,” he says. Adding that he hopes adults (even those without a junior relative in the cast) will support local theater by catching a performance, Hasbany says, “There’s so much joy in this story, and in this music.”

One innovation Hasbany has brought to the show is take the Narrator – who guides the audience through the story and sings a huge percentage of the libretto – and splitting the character into two. Or in this case, four, since there are two casts of kids who rotate through the run of the show.

“They are all just rockin’ the Narrator,” he says with a smile, suddenly waving to a car arriving with a couple of ready-to-rehearse cast-members. “Hey you guys!” he shouts. “Good to see you! Go on in and see what we’ve done with the set!” This is just the beginning of mass influx of nearly 50 kids, so Hasbany prepares to wrap up the conversation and get to work with his actors.

“This is shaping up to be a wild riot of a show,” he laughs. “That’s a lot of kids to have on stage at once, and the energy they bring is so fantastic. ‘Joseph’ isn’t technically a holiday show, but in a way, it’s really feeling like a great show to kick of the holiday season with. It’s just so magical, so full of hope and positivity. I honestly can’t wait for folks to see it.”