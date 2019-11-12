The Buzz: Bookmobile about to get parked, seeks help for new vehicle

Bookmobile program shelved, needs community’s help to get back on the road: The short story is this. Sonoma County’s free Bookmobile has been taken off the road due to California air quality regulations that have labeled the book-filled vehicle as no longer legal to take on the road. The slightly longer version is that the current bookmobile’s engine, a 1995 model-year Cummins turbo diesel, is out of compliance with California Air Resources Board requirements that such vehicles run a 2010 or newer engine. It’s currently allowed to operate one day a week, enough to keep its mileage below requirements, but that’s 3-4 days fewer than usual. And in 2020, it will have to be permanently parked.

So, if there is to be a next chapter for the popular literacy-on-wheels program, which regularly visits Petaluma, a brand new vehicle will need to be purchased, and that has a sticker price of $32,500.

“Switching out the engine just isn’t cost-effective,” says Bookmobile Executive Director Glen Weaver. “We figured out that we can build a new bookmobile from a bare truck at similar expense, which should set us up for smooth operation for many years to come.”

Weaver has located just such a “base model” truck, with a semi-translucent roof for daytime reading, a custom “patron entrance,” and low mileage on what Weaver calls a “strong and reliable engine.” Local vendors have been recruited to do the conversion work.

Now the nonprofit is reaching out to the community for the cash necessary to give this story a happy ending. The group has set up a crowdfunding campaign so that anyone can pledge a donation. The web address to that campaign is Fundrazr.com/bookmobile.

This is an all-or-nothing campaign, meaning that if the full amount is not reached by November 15, the donors will not be charged for any pledged money. Now in the final days of its campaign, Weaver is putting pedal to the metal to get the word out.

For more information, visit FreeBookMobile.org.

