Petaluma roots band branches out with second CD

It’s Friday night.

As the mid-autumn sun begins to set West of Petaluma, the four members of local Americana-Folk band Dirty Red Barn are setting up their gear. Immediately after work, they’ve hustled over to Rosen’s 256 North, a downtown eatery that has become a hopping new Petaluma music venue. There is no stage to speak of. Instead, there’s a nice, medium-sized space near the front windows, where Dirty Red Barn’s instruments now stand at the ready, waiting for the night’s musical festivities to begin.

The band orders up a round of beers and settle in to talk about their new album, “Almost Perfect,” which officially drops on Saturday, November 23, and will be celebrated that evening with a show at The Big Easy.

Vocalist and guitarist Dave Brouillette formed Dirty Red Barn five years ago with bassist and guitarist Ben Becker. They later added local musician Sean Parnell on vocals and harmonica, then Malcolm Johnson who sings and plays drums and bass. Clearly, there is a lot of flexibility and sense of shared duty in Dirty Red Barn. Yet, as evidenced by the tunes on the new album, the band’s second, Dirty Red Barn has created a sound that is smooth and seamless.

Parnell’s vocals have a gruffer tone than Brouillette’s, which are a bit higher and smoother. This diversity is supported by outstanding backing harmonies and vocals by Becker and Johnson. The album’s first track “Together,” for example, written by Becker and sung by Parnell, showcases the strengths of the band with evocative lyrics and a gentle groove punctuated by those harmonies.

The band credits the rich, full sounds on “Almost Perfect” to a combination of practice (lots of it) and the ear of the CD’s producer Michael James, who’s worked with such acts as Hole, Jawbreaker and Chicago. Another influential contributor is the album’s engineer Jaimeson Durr, who has worked with bands like Gomez and Joe Satriani, as well as handling recording duties for most of Sammy Hagar’s recent output.

Brouillette explains that in recording the fresh tracks, James would ask for a rawer “demo” type version of the song first.

“Then we would sit down, after he listened, and he’d give me all these notes,” says Brouillette. “Things he would change or do differently. Then I would go back to the band with the notes and we’d record all over again with the notes.”

When asked if this process was meant to tighten up the band’s sound, or to save money when they actually entered the studio, Parnell says it was both.

“Michael was really good about giving us feedback because he’s made a lot of records and understands the process,” he says. “If something wasn’t right, he wasn’t afraid to make us go back and record the whole song again.”

According to Parnell, right at the start, James asked what the band was truly seeking from the CD.

“We all agreed that we wanted him to take the music we’re making, and do what he could to get the most out of it,” Parnell says.

The band finally decamped to local recording studio Prairie Sun in April to lay down the songs that would make up the album, which definitely succeeds at “getting the most out of” Dirty Red Barn’s distinctively rootsy style.