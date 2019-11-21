Holiday Roundup: Are early observers happier than the rest of us?

There was a time, long ago, when no shopkeeper, homeowner or civic groundskeeper would have dared putting up holiday lights, Christmas trees or downtown streetlight wreaths until after Thanksgiving. Those times have changed, however, and though many find it irritating to see holiday decorations or hear Santa-themed songs any sooner than just-before-Christmas, the truth is that there is a good reason for the decorative earliness of the season, and it goes way beyond simple commercial greed.

According to a study in the Journal of Environmental Psychology, the majority of the people who put up their Christmas decorations early are happier than those who don’t. Whether such decorations serve to increase those people’s happiness, or are simply a sensible seasonal expression of the happiness they run on the rest of the year, was not conclusively determined.

Of course, a similar study suggests that those who start listening to holiday tunes too early, because of the strong feelings, nostalgia and memories associated with such music, tend to find their emotions reaching overload long before Christmas day, leaving them strangely grumpy, exhausted and worn out by the 25th of December.

To help you choose your holiday activities with appropriate care and sensitivity, here’s a roundup of upcoming festivals, events, craft fairs and other holiday happenings. But do be careful — there’s a lot of Christmas out there, and more on its way. As with any potent ingredient, it’s generally wide to pace yourself.

HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIRE (Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.) — United Methodist Church, 410 D St., once again opens its doors for the annual Holiday Craft Faire, packed with creative handmade crafts from an array of well-known local and county-wide crafters and “culinary wizards.” All the rooms will be filled with plant arrangements, jewelry, woodcrafts, mosaic stepping stones and delicious food items. Free admission.

‘MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY’(Nov. 22-Dec. 15) — Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon’s celebrated sequel to Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” is set during Christmastime at the Darcy’s estate, during which misdirected messages and the well-meaning meddling of relatives (plus the shocking inclusion of a “Christmas Tree”) all lead to merriment, misunderstanding, near disaster and, of course, love. Petaluma’s Eddy Hansen designed the gorgeous set and lighting. Spreckels Performing Arts Center, Rohnert Park. SpreckelsOnline.com.

DOMINICAN UNIVERSITY’S WINIFRED BAKER CHORALE CONCERT (Sunday, Nov. 24, 5 p.m.) — Conducted by Francisco Ortiz, the acclaimed Dominican Chorale returns to Petaluma’s St. Vincent De Paul Church, 35 Liberty St., for a late autumn concert highlighted by performances of Charles Gounod’s “St. Cecilia Mass” and Eric Whitacre’s “The Chelsea Carol.” Admission is $15-$20, free for those 18 and under. Tickets at the door or in advance at Dominican.edu/chorale.

GIVING THANKS AT HOMESTEAD GARDENS (Sunday, Nov. 24, 2-4 p.m.) — Artful Arrangements presents its 6th annual free Giving Thanks at Homestead Gardens event, an afternoon of old-fashioned family fun at a century-old farmstead in Penngrove. Kids can feed chickens and meet other farm animals, walk through “The Portal of Time,” and share a community meal in the garden. Families will enjoy others craft and creation activities, and mainly just have a great, cell-phones-not-necessary time together. 205 Orchard Lane, Penngrove. ArtfulArrangements.org.

PETALUMA TURKEY TROT & FOOD DRIVE (Thursday, Nov. 28, 8-10 a.m.) — Called the biggest, most fun, best community-building “Turkey Trot” north of the Equator, Aqus’ 13th annual food drive (for the Redwood Food Bank) combines a casual footrace (or walk or stroll), combined with a food drive for the hungry folks in our town and county. It moves this year to the trails and pathways of the Ellis Creek Water Recycling Facility near Shollenberger Park.