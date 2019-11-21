Subscribe

Holiday Roundup: Are early observers happier than the rest of us?

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
November 21, 2019, 9:27AM

There was a time, long ago, when no shopkeeper, homeowner or civic groundskeeper would have dared putting up holiday lights, Christmas trees or downtown streetlight wreaths until after Thanksgiving. Those times have changed, however, and though many find it irritating to see holiday decorations or hear Santa-themed songs any sooner than just-before-Christmas, the truth is that there is a good reason for the decorative earliness of the season, and it goes way beyond simple commercial greed.

According to a study in the Journal of Environmental Psychology, the majority of the people who put up their Christmas decorations early are happier than those who don’t. Whether such decorations serve to increase those people’s happiness, or are simply a sensible seasonal expression of the happiness they run on the rest of the year, was not conclusively determined.

Of course, a similar study suggests that those who start listening to holiday tunes too early, because of the strong feelings, nostalgia and memories associated with such music, tend to find their emotions reaching overload long before Christmas day, leaving them strangely grumpy, exhausted and worn out by the 25th of December.

To help you choose your holiday activities with appropriate care and sensitivity, here’s a roundup of upcoming festivals, events, craft fairs and other holiday happenings. But do be careful — there’s a lot of Christmas out there, and more on its way. As with any potent ingredient, it’s generally wide to pace yourself.

HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIRE (Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.) — United Methodist Church, 410 D St., once again opens its doors for the annual Holiday Craft Faire, packed with creative handmade crafts from an array of well-known local and county-wide crafters and “culinary wizards.” All the rooms will be filled with plant arrangements, jewelry, woodcrafts, mosaic stepping stones and delicious food items. Free admission.

‘MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY’(Nov. 22-Dec. 15) — Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon’s celebrated sequel to Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” is set during Christmastime at the Darcy’s estate, during which misdirected messages and the well-meaning meddling of relatives (plus the shocking inclusion of a “Christmas Tree”) all lead to merriment, misunderstanding, near disaster and, of course, love. Petaluma’s Eddy Hansen designed the gorgeous set and lighting. Spreckels Performing Arts Center, Rohnert Park. SpreckelsOnline.com.

DOMINICAN UNIVERSITY’S WINIFRED BAKER CHORALE CONCERT (Sunday, Nov. 24, 5 p.m.) — Conducted by Francisco Ortiz, the acclaimed Dominican Chorale returns to Petaluma’s St. Vincent De Paul Church, 35 Liberty St., for a late autumn concert highlighted by performances of Charles Gounod’s “St. Cecilia Mass” and Eric Whitacre’s “The Chelsea Carol.” Admission is $15-$20, free for those 18 and under. Tickets at the door or in advance at Dominican.edu/chorale.

GIVING THANKS AT HOMESTEAD GARDENS (Sunday, Nov. 24, 2-4 p.m.) — Artful Arrangements presents its 6th annual free Giving Thanks at Homestead Gardens event, an afternoon of old-fashioned family fun at a century-old farmstead in Penngrove. Kids can feed chickens and meet other farm animals, walk through “The Portal of Time,” and share a community meal in the garden. Families will enjoy others craft and creation activities, and mainly just have a great, cell-phones-not-necessary time together. 205 Orchard Lane, Penngrove. ArtfulArrangements.org.

PETALUMA TURKEY TROT & FOOD DRIVE (Thursday, Nov. 28, 8-10 a.m.) — Called the biggest, most fun, best community-building “Turkey Trot” north of the Equator, Aqus’ 13th annual food drive (for the Redwood Food Bank) combines a casual footrace (or walk or stroll), combined with a food drive for the hungry folks in our town and county. It moves this year to the trails and pathways of the Ellis Creek Water Recycling Facility near Shollenberger Park.

1,000 BOWLS EVENT (Nov. 29, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.) — Because someone you know missed a meal today, Petaluma Peoples Services Center will once again be raising money to fight hunger through its inventive and widely anticipated annual “1,000 Bowls” event. For the month of November, a number of organizations, neighborhoods, schools, clubs and more, all over Petaluma, are hosting “pottery painting parties” with many of the gorgeous and colorful resulting ceramic bowls ultimately to be auctioned off at the popular 1,000 Bowls event at Hotel Petaluma. Proceeds go to PPSC’s numerous nutrition and hunger-relief programs.

HOLIDAY CRAFTERINO (Sunday, Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.) — The 11th annual Holiday Crafterino, sponsored by the Petaluma Downtown Craft Mart, takes place again on Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 S. Petaluma Blvd. A curated selection of 70 local artisans will be displaying their handmade clothing, stationary, jewelry, soaps, candles, toys and more. This is one of the premiere holiday craft events in the North Bay, and it’s a fundraiser for COTS, with a $1 entry fee and hourly raffle items to buy tickets for - so basically a win-win. The first 100 attendees receive a free commemorative, silk-screened “swag bags” stuffed with goodies from local businesses. Free parking at the Veteran’s Hall lot and $5 parking next door at the bowling alley. HolidayCrafterino.com.

CHRISTKINDLMARKT 2019 (Sunday, Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.) — A beloved Petaluma annual event, the German tradition of the seasonal Christkindlmarkt contines at Hermann Sons Hall, with music, entertainment, a huge array of crafts and Christmas decoration for sale, plenty of food and (if this year is like many past years) a chance to take a picture with Der Weihnachtsmann (Father Christmas). 860 Western Ave.

‘POLAR BEARS’ (Dec. 4-15) — Set largely in 1990s Petaluma (with a heart-tugging scene actually taking place at downtown’s Marisa’s Christmas Fantasia), this true one-actor play returns to Sonoma County for six performances at Left Edge Theater, at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. Performed by Mark Bradbury, this acclaimed holiday story was written and directed by the Argus-Courier’s own David Templeton. LeftEdgeTheatre.com.

TRANSCENDENCE’S BROADWAY HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR (Dec. 6-8, 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.) — This annual celebration featuring a huge cast of Broadway pros returns to the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts for four performances on Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m.). Numbers will include songs from “Peter Pan,” “Frozen,” “Anastasia,” “Sound of Music,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “White Christmas” and “Into the Woods.” Directed by Tony Gonzalez. Choreographer of the “Rock of Ages” 10th Anniversary Tour show. TranscendenceTheatre.org.

STARRY NIGHT WINTER SOCIAL (Friday, Dec. 6, 6:30 p.m.) — Live Oak School is throwing a festive holiday gathering designed for the whole Petaluma community, with hopes of raising funds for ongoing Live Oak projects. With light snacks, beer, wine and sparkling deliciousness, the event features The Beguilers playing live dance music, a holiday karaoke sing-a-long, and an opportunity to dress up, dress down, dress like an elf, or whatever brings you joy. Masonic Lodge, 9 Western Ave. Tickets $25-$50, available on BrownPaperTickets.com.

‘CLARA’S ENCHANTED DREAM: THE LAND OF SWEETS’ (Saturday, Dec. 7, 6 p.m.) — The North Bay Performing Arts Association and Contessi Ballet will present a brand new Nutcracker story this winter, with Clara’s Enchanted Dream: The Land of Sweets,’ featuring all new choreography and plenty of surprises. This 90-minute dance show takes place at the Petaluma Community Center at Lucchesi Park. Petaluma Community Center at Lucchesi Park. Tickets $10-$20. Tickets available on BrownPaperTickets or at ContessiBallet.org.

HOLIDAY LIGHTED PARLOR TOUR (Sunday, Dec. 8, 5-8 p.m.) — Heritage Homes & Landmarks, associated with the Petaluma Museum Association, is sponsoring a very special holiday tour of three vintage Petaluma Victorian homes (ranging from houses built in 1870 to 1910), each decorated with ornate and elaborate splendor. The tour includes a stop at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, where refreshments will be served. Tickets $10-$20, available at PetalumaMuseum.com or at the Museum, 20 Fourth St., beginning Nov. 21.

‘A GLORIOUS NOEL’ (Monday, Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, 3 p.m.) — The Petaluma Chorale’s annual holiday concert will feature a performance of the beloved John Rutter “Gloria,” and other musical delights of the season. United Church of Christ, 825 Middlefield Drive. Tickets $12-$15.

PENNGROVE PARADE OF LIGHTS (Sunday, Dec. 15, 6 p.m.) — Penngrove’s firefighters invite you to bundle up and come on down to Main Street, Penngrove, for the annual Parade of Lights. Everything from cars and tractors to actual farm animals get covered in twinkly lights for this popular annual event. Plenty of warm foods and drinks will be available from local merchants. Get information at PenngroveSocialFiremen.org.

CINNABAR SINGERS CONCERT (Sunday, Dec. 15, 3 p.m.) — Every winter, the Cinnabar Singers present another concert of classic and little known choral pieces from around the world. Elim Lutheran Church, 220 Stanley St. CinnabarTheater.com.

‘THE SNOWMAN’ (Thursday, Dec. 19 – Saturday, Nov. 21) — Petaluma Shakespeare Company presents a live performance of Raymond Brigg’s beloved holiday fantasy “The Snowman,” about the magical adventure of a boy and his flying snow-structure. Narrated by Kristina Wenz, the show features a musical performance by Steven Harrison, a tenor from the Metropolitan Opera of New York City. $10 admission. Tickets available on BrownPaperTickets.com. Hotel Petaluma, 205 Kentucky St. Thursday, 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 7 p.m.) PetalumaShakespeare.org.

CHANUKAH AT THE RIVER (Dec. 22, 4:30-6 p.m.) — Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma once again presents the grand and glorious Chanukah at the River event, with the lighting of the nine-foot “Mega Menorah” preceded by crafts, music, fire juggling, latkes, jelly donuts and chocolate coins, face painting, photo-ops with a life sized dreidel, a big raffle and more. JewishPetaluma.com.

