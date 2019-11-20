Out and About in Petaluma: Labyrinths, scotch pairings and ‘Sunset Boulevard’

PETALUMA TO THE PLAYA

The Petaluma Arts Center has a hot new show opening this weekend, and we mean that pretty much literally. “Petaluma to the Playa,” running through Jan. 18, 2020, is a celebration of Burning Man and the Petaluma artists (plus a bunch of other North Bay creatives) who annually build massively large and outrageously weird things to haul out the Black Rock Desert for a party on the dry lakebed known as “The Playa.” PAC’s show, coordinated by Drake Cunningham and curated by Freddy Hahn, will feature sculptures, paintings, photographs, jewelry, books, photo journals, and a display of “Mutant Vehicles.” The opening reception for the artists is Saturday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m., but there will be a whole day of activities leading up to the opening. From noon to 4 p.m., you can make your own Burning Man hats, make crazy cos-tume, or transform your own bicycle into a Playa-ready mutant mobile. At 4 p.m., join an open studio tour of artist Marco Cochrane’s studio. Then meet back at the Arts Center for the big party. Other events will take place throughout the two-month run of the show. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

SCOTCH PAIRING AT MUSEUM

The Petaluma Museum Foundation hosts another of its popular food-and-scotch pairing events, Thursday, Nov. 21, 6-8 p.m., at the Historical Library and Museum, 20 Fourth St. A professionally guided “tour” of single malt scotches (actually from Scotland) will be accompanied by a specially prepared gourmet tasting plate from Preferred Sonoma Caterers (sous vide duck breast with parsnip puree and fall pear relish, pork osso bucco with apricot barbecue sauce, roasted butternut squash, and spiced persimmon pies). $60 for members and $75 for non-members. PetalumaMuseum.com.

LEARN TO SQUARE DANCE

The beloved tradition of square dancing continues in Petaluma, every Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m., at Hermann Sons Hall. Professional caller Dan Lyke keeps things lively, and the group is always looking for new dancers, experienced or otherwise. Each session is $7, and snacks are available for purchase. Newcomers are very, very welcome. Hermann Sons Hall, 890 Western Ave.

STORYTIME WITH ELSA AND

ANNA AT THE SWEET ZONE

Those favorite frozen sisters Elsa and Anna will be hosting an interactive storytime event, with singing, dancing, face painting, glitter tattoos, and nail painting, plus super-fun meet-and-greet photo opportunities with the princesses (courtesy Love, Hope and Magic). Saturday, Nov. 23, 1-3 p.m., at The Sweet Zone (151 S. Petaluma Blvd.). Tickets must be purchased in advance for these events. $25 for one child, $40 for two, $60 for three. Tickets available on EventBrite. Facebook.com/Hopeloveandmagic.

LABYRINTH WALK

Veriditas, a California-based labyrinth- themed nonprofit, is teaming up with Petaluma’s St. John’s Church for a Sunday evening introduction to the meditative practice of walking a labyrinth. These walks take place at St. John’s (530 C St.) the fourth Sunday of every month. To live music by local musicians, you will experience how walking the labyrinth can calm the mind, lower stress levels, aid creativity, and open the mind and heart in unexpected ways. Norm Cram Hall, Sunday, Nov. 24, 5-6:30 p.m. Reservations requested at Veriditas.org/calendar. Donations accepted.

FOOD, DEMENTIA SUPPORT GROUPS

Those struggling with issues related to overeating, undereating and bulimia are invited to visit Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, a 12-Step. The local group meets at The Church of the Nazarene, 2689 Adobe Road, on Tuesdays from 9:30-11 a.m. and on Fridays from 9-10:30 a.m. Meetings are free. All are welcome. Also, a support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia) takes place weekly on Thursdays, at the Petaluma Seniors Center. 10:30 a.m. to noon. A donation of $3 is requested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. This is a fragrance free gathering. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive.

‘SUNSET BOULEVARD’

The Petaluma Film Alliance’s weekly film series continues with one of the great classics of film noir, Billy Wilder’s “Sunset Boulevard.” It’s the story of a slightly unscrupulous screenwriter (William Holden) hired by onetime movie star (Gloria Swanson) desperate to reclaim her long-faded fame. It was nominated for 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 7 p.m. Lecture/introduction by Mike Traina at 6 p.m. SRJC’s Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors, $6 for all others. PetalumaFilmAlliance.org.