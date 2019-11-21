The Buzz

Curchack unveils 10th annual ‘In Love with the Earth’ calendar: “A bumper sticker on my car reads, ‘Lady Voices on the Rise,’ and indeed, these calendars are an expression of my rising voice over the last 10 years.” So says Petaluma photographer Leslie Curchack, noting the release of her annual “In Love with the Earth” calendar, filled with gorgeous shots of an ever-changing planet Earth. The calendars, now available in their 2020 incarnation, have been a labor of love for a decade now. Proceeds from sales of the calendars are donated to Petaluma’s Daily Acts nonprofit. “The quote for each month, the unique holidays, the short essay in the bottom box, are my chosen and written content to pair with my images of nature’s breathless beauty,” Curchack says. All of this, she adds, is offered, “To remind us to rise to our best selves in loving the earth and each other, and to engage in an emerging culture in tune with the planet.” The “In Love With the Earth” calendars can now be ordered through Curchack’s website EarthLovingLens.com.

Yarish goes full Drosselmeyer: Petaluma actor- artist/shenanigans-maker Chad Yarish, for the past 17 years, has annually played the mysterious clockmaker Herr Drosselmeyer in “The Nutcracker,” courtesy of Marin County’s Stapleton Ballet. The hardworking Yarish, a regular with the legendary Reduced Shakespeare Company, has played the part of Drosselmeyer annually since 2003. This means that kids he performed with at the beginning of his nearly two-decade long run have graduated from playing rodents and tin soldiers to actual college graduates, and that many of the kids he’s performing with now weren’t even born yet when he played Drosselmeyer the first time. Yarish has said he sees himself as a friendly uncle know for his unprecitable shenanigans.” See? We did promise shenanigans. Shenanigans. The production will go on again this year, Dec. 7 and 8, at 1 p.m., at the Marin Veterans’ Memorial Auditorium. This will be the Marin-based ballet school’s 31st “Nutcracker.” StapletonBallet.com. For another side of Yarish, however, check out his own entertaining website, full of info about his acting exploits, and his hilariously coarse “Ask Reverend Chadomancer” demo-podcast-comedy thing. Chadyarish.com.

Petaluma-filmed “Pill Head” to screen this weekend in New York City: Any Petalumans who happen to be visiting the Big Apple this weekend will have a chance to catch a snippet of their home town at Brooklyn’s Film Noir Cinema. That’s where the surreal fantasy-mystery-comedy-satire movie “Pill Head” will be screened on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 4:30 p.m. “Pill Head,” written and directed by Daedalus Howell and produced by Karen Hess, was filmed on the streets and alleys and in the shops, hotels and semi-subterranean night spots of Petaluma, and was officially released on Amazon Prime earlier this year. Conceived by Howell and Hess as an “arts-ploitation” film, lensed in black-and-white, “Pill Head” boasts trippy title design by Fabien Leon, who will be present at the movie’s NYC screening.

Cinnabar to host first crab feed of the season: Talk about hitting your marks. Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater is the raising the curtain on crab feed season with a December fundraiser at Lagunitas Brewing Company on Monday, Dec. 9, 5:30 p.m. And don’t let the potential for cold or rainy weather crack your enthusiasm, because revelers will eat their fresh, Dungeness crab and sip their Lagunitas beer (or local wine) while warm and cozy inside a dry, heated tent. Along with the crab, the price includes pasta, salad, bread and a dessert. There will be “festive raffle prizes,” door prizes (who doesn’t need another door, right?) and lots of other Cinnabar-ish fun. The deal is, though, reservations have to be locked in by 4 p.m. on Dec. 6 so the right amount of fresh crustacean can be delivered.

Tickets are $65, with all proceeds supporting Cinnabar Theater. Catch those tickets by calling 763-8920, visiting the website at CinnabarTheater.org or dropping by the box office (3333 N. Petaluma Blvd.) Wednesday-Friday between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

New ‘P-Town Treasures’ blog features Lombardi’s: Every month or so, on his image-rich photography website (dankabanuck.com), Petaluma real estate broker Dan Kabanuck writes a little blog piece about a different Petaluma-based shop, restaurant or other location. Calling the blog “P-Town Treasures,” Kabanuck fills the online feature with awesome photographs, some in color, some in black and white, and then pens a few paragraphs about the subjects’ history, ambience and general cultural significance. This month, the subject is Lombardi’s Deli & Gourmet Barbecue. Prepare yourself. There are lots of shots of barbecue chicken, and yes, it could definitely make you hungry. Other recent “P-Town Treasures” subjects have been Rex Ace Hardware, The Riverfront Art Gallery and Petaluma Coffee & Tea. Find the blog at DanKabanuck.com/blog.

(Have an idea for a BUZZ item? Drop a line, or even a photo, to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)