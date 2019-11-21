‘Oliver!’ is ‘nostalgic’ but ‘uneven’

“A Christmas Carol” has linked the works of Charles Dickens irrevocably with the holiday season. Victorian gowns, children and redeeming tales of hope recapture a sense of love for the community.

Does Lionel Bart’s “Oliver!” (based on the novel “Oliver Twist”) offer a similar festive message? The short answer is no. This musical is a dark journey filled with greedy and occasionally violent characters. It reminds us that good people trying to do the right thing can come to a messy end; the denouement is abrupt, leaving a feeling of melancholy hanging in the air.

While “Oliver!” is not a cheerful holiday play, it has depth and truth to it.

Oliver Twist (portrayed at the performance I saw by Cecilia Brenner, a Petaluma resident) was abandoned at a workhouse by his dying mother. His quest to escape poverty and neglect has become legendary. Brenner brings a quiet, thoughtful quality to the character, brightening up once The Artful Dodger (Mario Herrera) arrives as a foil. With a jolly attitude and suave style, Herrera elevates the production to its full energy and adventurous spirit.

Director Patrick Nims has crafted visuals and staging that emphasizes the outrageous gap between wealthy gentlemen busily gorging themselves and the starving orphans with slimy, runny gruel as their only sustenance. When Oliver shows the slightest hint of questioning the status quo, he is cruelly punished. This dichotomy of classes remains painfully relevant — one of the reasons this story has endured for over 100 years.

There are touches of humor and nostalgia throughout the play, especially during the antics of David Yen as Fagin. His charismatic personality twinkles with intrigue during “You’ve Got to Pick A Pocket or Two.” Also from the gallery of villains, Mrs Corney (Amy Webber) and her bevy of cats stole every scene she was in, with outrageous expressions and a healthy rivalry with the aptly named Mr. Bumble (Robert Nelson).

Partway through, a group of children appear in the ensemble wearing contemporary T-shirts and leggings. At first, I thought members of the audience had joined in (there is seating onstage), but they seemed to know the choreography. Although the young actors were enthusiastic and talented, it was distracting from the perspective of an audience member. The rest of the costuming is vibrant and clearly inspired by the Victorian era, which added to the confusion.

The ominous Bill Sikes (Zachary Hasbany) and kindhearted Nancy (Brittany Law) are at the brooding heart of “Oliver!” Despite his abuse, Nancy cannot bring herself to leave Bill, pouring out her tragic decision in “As Long as He Needs Me,” a haunting song of how dangerous blind love can be. The two Petaluma actors give standout performances as Bill and Nancy. Although this production is rather uneven, they pull it back up to a professional level.

The opening night of “Oliver!” struggled with technical sound issues, odd costuming decisions and nervous acting. Nevertheless this reviewer was moved by the carefully presented tragedy of Bill and Nancy and gleeful machinations of Dickensian villains.

“Oliver!” may not be typical holiday fare, but its gritty, emotional story still resonates with a modern audience.