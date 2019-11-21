Subscribe

Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘Charlie’s Angels,’ ‘Doctor Sleep’ flawed but worth a look

November 21, 2019, 9:23AM
Updated 5 hours ago

Among the many cinematic releases available for moviegoers at the moment are a terrifying sequel to “The Shining” and a fresh new continuation of “Charlie’s Angels.” Both have been struggling at the box office, something of a surprise given the significant pop cultural power both “The Shining” and “Charlie’s Angels” have enjoyed. Despite these sequels’ lackluster debuts, two reviewers from our pool of local film critics think that, even with some problems, both movies are worth checking out.

Here’s what they have to say.

‘CHARLIE’S ANGELS’

(Rated PG-13)

Katie Wigglesworth

In the age of remakes and reboots and rehashes and ret-conning it is easy, and inevitable, to become hit by franchise familiarity fatigue. That shouldn’t stop you from giving Elizabeth Banks’ addition to the “Charlie’s Angels” saga a shot, especially since it’s established fairly early on this is not a re-imagining.

Nope, the flashy, feisty 2019 Angels is not a “do-over”— it’s an update that carries the ’70s (and early 2000s) stories of the femme-fueled Townshend Agency into the current day, with some brief and well done nods to the chapters that came before. Packed with nicely- choreographed action sequences, likable characters (who are admittedly not fleshed out the best), engaging dynamics, some thoughtfully-placed feminist overtures (and some ham-fisted ones), ‘Charlie’s Angels’ is a fun, entertaining action-flick I didn’t expect to enjoy as much as I did.

There are some really lovely elements that don’t quite come together but were enough to have me hoping this wig-stuffed, gadget friendly comedy gets a second installment. I was never bored, I chuckled, I loved the actors — and I developed a new anxiety of industrial grinders. And Stewart and Ella Balinska have one of the strangest, yet delightful choreographed group dance numbers I’ve seen dropped into a movie. Not only do they kill it, but it actually serves an explained function revealed at the very end of the movie.

It’s fast-paced, silly, and decent.

Thing is ... wow, the story is patchy and bland!

A device intended for good turns out to have a major flaw (GASP!) that means it can be weaponized (BIGGER GASP!) and exploited by Bad People™️. So naturally, the lead programmer (Naomi Scott) tells her boss and he halts production immed — Ha! Just Kidding Money Is More Important You Simple Samaritan. He blows her off, so she blows the whistle to the Angels, because the plot needs to commence somehow, dammit. Despite some decent scenes and delightful comedic interludes — largely driven by Kristen Stewart having an absolute charm-drenched ball doing whatever she pleases — the plot is the weakest part of this otherwise fun and serviceable spy flick.

Which is a downright shame considering the cast is delivering thoroughly delightful performances under the largely well-aimed direction of Elizabeth Banks, who quadruples her work load as writer/producer/director and costar — ultimately helming a cleverly-choreographed and entertaining, if inconsistent, action-comedy romp.

Is it amazing? No. Is it predictable? Very. Is it cheesy as hell, fun, and a bit silly? Hell yes.

Should you see it? Absolutely.

‘DOCTOR SLEEP’ (Rated R)

Amber-Rose Reed

The premise of any sequel is simple: what happens next? What plot domino will fall to create a new story? Often when a sequel isn’t immediately forthcoming (or full-on promised at the end of the credits as with so many franchises nowadays), we’re left with a hope or a disquiet, and lingering questions. Questions like at the end of 1980’s “The Shining,” when you hope Danny and Wendy Torrance are going to be okay, but you can’t quite imagine that “Here’s Johnny!” will leave no scars.

Spoiler alert for “Doctor Sleep.” Wendy and Danny are not okay.

Director Mike Flanagan excels at a lot, including excellent visual storytelling, instilling great tension, and framing stunning moments. He’s also good with intimate character studies, delving into the parts of “not okay” that are compelling but also raw. Some of the best parts of “Doctor Sleep” were moments where the characters had to come to terms with those things they’d wrestled with, hid from, and didn’t want to share.

Some of its worst parts are the randomly sexualized acts of murder and the jarring moments of trying to negotiate being an adaptation of a book and also a sequel to a film that is famously different from its book counterpart. I think it’s most successful when brushing against, but not fully embracing, Kubrick’s “The Shining,” though I won’t argue that some of the direct callbacks were very effective.

Kyliegh Curran absolutely shines (Ha! See what I did there?) as Abra Stone, a kid with extraordinary powers who attracts the attention of The True Knot (a nomadic “shine”-sucking vampire cult) and she was my favorite part of the movie. Which says a lot, because Ewan McGregor is one of my very favorite actors and I’m always delighted to see two hours of his face. The three leads (McGregor, as a grownup Dan Torrance, the wonderful Curran, and Rebecca Ferguson as Rose the Hat, the story’s main villain) were all strong and vibrant, though I‘d also like to give a special shout out to Cliff Curtis’ Billy Freeman (Dan’s best friend and AA sponsor) for being extra wonderful.

Overall, I really enjoyed my trip back to the world of the Overlook Hotel, though I am, as always, very grateful I’m not actually living there.

