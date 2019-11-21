TOOLIN’ AROUND TOWN: Gerry Groves and her lifelong love of books

Fundraisers come in a variety of shapes and sizes, many for good causes. Some offer meals, breakfast or barbecue for example, others tempt our sweet tooth with jams, jellies or bake sales. Clothing is also popular, from fashion shows to rummage sales. One of my favorites is the Friends of the Petaluma Library Book Sale, which, among other benefits, offers food for thought, illuminates the doors of imagination and quenches the thirst for knowledge.

And, you get something tangible to take home to enjoy at your convenience.

“When I was young, I used to go upstairs at the old library for the reading programs. It instilled in me a love for reading and a quest for knowledge that’s never diminished,” said 93-year-old retired teacher and community volunteer Gerry Groves. “I still like holding a book in my hands.”

Along with a dedicated team from Friends of the Petaluma Library, Groves recently finished coordinating a cornucopia of book donations and setting up tables sorted by subject matter, preparing for the organization’s autumn book sale now underway and continuing through Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Petaluma Library, 100 Fairgrounds Drive. Proceeds from the event go toward library materials and programs and provide funding for the fun-filled, teen-oriented LumaCON.

Throughout Thursday, Nov. 21, patrons can purchase stacks of books for $1 per inch, no limit. On Friday, Nov. 22, all books are half-price, and Saturday, an entire shopping bag stuffed with books sells for $3 or two bags for $5. Each day, children 12 and under, accompanied by an adult, receive a free book. Along with thousands of books, the event offers CDs, DVDs, ebooks, audio books and special book sets. And, if you’re unable to attend this week’s sale, the winter Friends of the Petaluma Library book sale takes place in February.

“Libraries are still the center for people to have the ability to obtain information,” said Groves, an enthusiastic library volunteer for more than 25 years. “They’re more important than ever.”

Groves was born in the Keokuk Street home of her parents, Arthur and Helen Goree. Her mother was a former teacher and elementary school principal and her father was a tailor who went into business with his brother Walter Goree, in 1923, opening Goree’s Cleaning, Dyeing and Tailoring.

Arthur Goree bought out his brother, who moved to Santa Rosa to open his own cleaning business, shortly after they built a new dry cleaning plant at 800 Main St. in 1928. The business employed seamstresses, pressers, spotters, counter persons and deliverymen.

Gerry’s older brother Bill, who attended University of San Francisco on a football scholarship before leaving school to become an Army-Air Force pilot during World War II, was attending University of California at Berkeley when he accepted his father’s offer to join him as a business partner.

Gerry Goree’s first job was working as an usherette at the California Theater (now the Phoenix), before becoming a waitress at the Dairy Bar Soda Fountain on Main Street.

“We made wonderful milkshakes and Mr. Bidwell, the owner, was also a candy maker,” said Groves, who also worked at the cleaning plant. “It was very enjoyable being a waitress.”

Descended from a family of schoolteachers (her mother, grandmother and aunt), Gerry sought another occupation.

“I wanted to do something different,” she said. “I started in a nursing program at U.C. Berkeley, wanting to be a government nurse, but the program was stopped at the end of the war. I graduated from Cal with a General Curriculum degree.”