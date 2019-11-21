Petaluma art show filled with creatures great and small

Hours: Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Fridays until 6 p.m.)

What: An art exhibit celebrating the sacred bonds between humans and animals.

A downtown Petaluma art gallery is awash with all kinds of creatures this month and next — from sharks and peacocks to lions, pigs and eagles — and the artistic menagerie covers the walls in a variety of sizes, colors and styles.

It’s the fourth annual “Kindred” exhibit at the Alchemia Gallery on Kentucky Street, celebrating the sacred bond between humans and animals and featuring the work of more than 20 artists.

“‘Kindred’ is a favorite of Alchemia artists and art collectors alike,” says artistic director Liz Jahren. “Everyone loves animals and artists enjoy drawing pictures of them. The artists’ work is always full of color and whimsy.”

Opened in 2010, the gallery showcases the work of adults with physical, intellectual and developmental disabilities. Art classes are held five days a week in the back room of the studio. In addition to the show, some of the artists will accept commissions to create portraits of animals. Pet owners who come to the gallery can inquire if they are interested.

“They can look at the different styles and choose the artist who they want,” says Jahren. Arrangements can be made while the exhibit is on display. Prices depend on the size of the artwork and the type of medium.

Stephanie Jucker, an accomplished artist and teacher, is the curator of the show.

“I love this kind of work,” she says. “It has a kind of honesty and directness. They’re not trying to follow any trends. It’s very refreshing and not pretentious.”

She supervised the installation by grouping the artwork in different areas based on their color, subject or medium. For example, one section includes underwater creatures with blue colors. Next to it are paintings with warmer colors and more pastoral settings.

Grouped together on a wall are six bold paintings by Cedric Taddeucci depicting different signs of the zodiac, each with a written inscription. The pieces in the front window and just inside the gallery have a bright color palette in order to draw passers-by inside.

“Liz collected the art go to along with the theme of the exhibit,” Jucker says. “We really gave ourselves an embarrassment of riches. Alchemia does a great job of helping these artists find their voice.”

One of the artists is Tim Shorten, who has been creating art for nearly 20 years and has a sizeable following of people who collect his work. One of his paintings in the show depicts a peacock with its feathers fanned out.

“Tim likes to re-create the pop culture and TV shows that he grew up with, like ‘The Brady Bunch’ and ‘Mr. Ed,” says Jahren. ”At the same time, he is developing very strong artistic skills. One of his pencil illustrations is absolutely exquisite.”

Artist Rosie Dawson’s favorite story has always been Jekyll and Hyde, so much so that she has created a series of paintings based on two-sided, good-and-evil personalities. Using bold colors, she creates paintings with two contrasting faces. She describes one of them as “Jekyll and Hyde meet the beast from X-Men.”

“Rosie is a tribal artist,” says Jahren. “Her paintings have a lot of texture.”

Dawson points out another one of her works, a four-foot-high, two-sided animal hanging from the ceiling.

“This side is called Beat Box,” she says. “The other side is Doobie. Together they are Dub Step.”