Petaluma art show filled with creatures great and small

CHRIS SAMSON
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
November 21, 2019, 12:01AM

KINDRED IV

What: An art exhibit celebrating the sacred bonds between humans and animals.

Where: Alchemia Gallery, 111 Kentucky St.

When: Now through Jan. 3, 2020.

Hours: Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Fridays until 6 p.m.)

Contact: (707) 978-3229 or info@ alchemia.org

Website: www.alchemia.org

A downtown Petaluma art gallery is awash with all kinds of creatures this month and next — from sharks and peacocks to lions, pigs and eagles — and the artistic menagerie covers the walls in a variety of sizes, colors and styles.

It’s the fourth annual “Kindred” exhibit at the Alchemia Gallery on Kentucky Street, celebrating the sacred bond between humans and animals and featuring the work of more than 20 artists.

“‘Kindred’ is a favorite of Alchemia artists and art collectors alike,” says artistic director Liz Jahren. “Everyone loves animals and artists enjoy drawing pictures of them. The artists’ work is always full of color and whimsy.”

Opened in 2010, the gallery showcases the work of adults with physical, intellectual and developmental disabilities. Art classes are held five days a week in the back room of the studio. In addition to the show, some of the artists will accept commissions to create portraits of animals. Pet owners who come to the gallery can inquire if they are interested.

“They can look at the different styles and choose the artist who they want,” says Jahren. Arrangements can be made while the exhibit is on display. Prices depend on the size of the artwork and the type of medium.

Stephanie Jucker, an accomplished artist and teacher, is the curator of the show.

“I love this kind of work,” she says. “It has a kind of honesty and directness. They’re not trying to follow any trends. It’s very refreshing and not pretentious.”

She supervised the installation by grouping the artwork in different areas based on their color, subject or medium. For example, one section includes underwater creatures with blue colors. Next to it are paintings with warmer colors and more pastoral settings.

Grouped together on a wall are six bold paintings by Cedric Taddeucci depicting different signs of the zodiac, each with a written inscription. The pieces in the front window and just inside the gallery have a bright color palette in order to draw passers-by inside.

“Liz collected the art go to along with the theme of the exhibit,” Jucker says. “We really gave ourselves an embarrassment of riches. Alchemia does a great job of helping these artists find their voice.”

One of the artists is Tim Shorten, who has been creating art for nearly 20 years and has a sizeable following of people who collect his work. One of his paintings in the show depicts a peacock with its feathers fanned out.

“Tim likes to re-create the pop culture and TV shows that he grew up with, like ‘The Brady Bunch’ and ‘Mr. Ed,” says Jahren. ”At the same time, he is developing very strong artistic skills. One of his pencil illustrations is absolutely exquisite.”

Artist Rosie Dawson’s favorite story has always been Jekyll and Hyde, so much so that she has created a series of paintings based on two-sided, good-and-evil personalities. Using bold colors, she creates paintings with two contrasting faces. She describes one of them as “Jekyll and Hyde meet the beast from X-Men.”

“Rosie is a tribal artist,” says Jahren. “Her paintings have a lot of texture.”

Dawson points out another one of her works, a four-foot-high, two-sided animal hanging from the ceiling.

“This side is called Beat Box,” she says. “The other side is Doobie. Together they are Dub Step.”

One of Michael Cheney’s paintings, “Freedom,” depicts a human-bird hybrid with wings.

“There was a girl here who was stuck in a wheelchair,” says Cheney. “She said that if she could get out of her wheelchair she would love to fly.”

A smaller, more whimsical painting shows a koala bear wearing Groucho Marx glasses. Cheney creates clay sculptures as well as paintings. The exhibit includes two of these creations, a teddy bear with headphones sitting behind a turntable, and what he describes as a father-son creature, with the son sitting piggy-back atop his dad.

Mathew Gravel points to his painting of a lion, which is segmented into different sections depicting palm trees and flowers.

“He’s on a jungle adventure,” Gravel says. “Lions like to smell flowers and lie down in them.” Gravel says he was inspired by the song, “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.”

Three more of Gravel’s paintings hang on another wall, one depicting Lulu the seal balancing a ball on her nose, another of a peacock and a third showing mama and papa eagles watching over three eggs in their nest.

Tony Scagliola has been creating art as long as he can remember. He is a natural left-hander, but a head injury several years ago forced him to switch to using his right hand to paint. He likes to draw underwater creatures. One of his paintings shows a great white shark approaching an underwater diver. He also created a wind chime suspended from a ceramic octopus.

The downtown gallery is part of Alchemia, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to nurture the creative expression of adults with disabilities. The organization also has a facility in Santa Rosa that focuses on the performing arts. A second Alchemia gallery opened last year in Novato, where Alchemia operates another teaching facility. The Novato gallery is presenting a “Kindred” show simultaneously with the Petaluma exhibit.

According to Jahren, that version of the “Kindred” exhibit features a lot of wild and barnyard animals. The Petaluma show has more jungle animals and abstract creatures.

The Kindred exhibit can be seen Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Fridays until 6 p.m.) at 111 Kentucky St.

(Chris Samson is the former editor of the Argus-Courier. Contact him at chrispetaluma@gmail.com.)

