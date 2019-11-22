Etaluma Bestsellers: ‘Lion Tracker’ the new No. 1, Thurnberg at No. 3

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Nov. 11 - Nov. 17, 2019

It’s lions, tigers and dog men this week in Petaluma, where book-buyers snapped up titles about lion trackers, football players, climate activists and canine superheroes.

In No. 1 is “The Lion Tracker’s Guide to Life,” by Boyd Varty, a life coach, wildlife advocate, storyteller and yes, he’s an actual lion tracker. Boyd was in Petaluma last week signing books, which certainly helped bump the title to the top of this week’s Bestselling Fiction and Nonfiction Books List. At no. 2 is “Letters to 87,” a fan-focused look at the legacy of former 49er Dwight Clark (a onetime Clemson Tiger, and yes, I know that’s stretching the “lions and tigers” thing) and in No. 3 is “No One Is Too Small To Make a Difference,” by environmental activist Great Thurnberg, a climate change tiger in her own right.

All of these fresh releases are appearing for the first time on the Petaluma bestsellers list.

On the Kids and Young Adults Bestsellers List, meanwhile, the top three titles are all showing upward movement compared to last week. Jeff Kinney’s “Wrecking Ball,” the latest in his “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series, is the new No. 1 (up from No. 2 last week), with Raina Telgeimeier’s YA “Guts” at No. 2 (up from No. 4) and Tui Sutherland’s “Wings of Fire: Hidden Kingdom” graphic novel the new No. 3 (up from No. 6).

But wait. I promised a Dog Man to follow those lions and tigers.

Dave Pilkey’s “For Whom the Ball Rolls,” the latest in his popular Dog Man series, is at No. 8, up two ball-bounces from last week’s No. 10 spot.

FICTION &

NONFICTION

1. ‘The Lion Tracker’s Guide to Life,’ by Boyd Varty

2. ‘Letters to 87: Fans Remember the Legacy of Dwight Clark,’ by Matt Maiocco

3. ‘No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference,’ by Greta Thunberg

4. ‘Unsheltered,’ written by Barbara Kingsolver

5. ‘From Chernobyl with Love,’ by Katya Cengel

6. ‘Blowout,’ written by Rachel Maddow

7. ‘The Underground Railroad,’ written by Colson Whitehead

8. ‘The Dutch House,’ written by Ann Patchett

9. ‘The Testaments,’ by Margaret Atwood

10. ‘The Starless Sea,’ by Erin Morgenstern

KIDS &

YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball,’ written by Jeff Kinney

2. ‘Guts,’ written by Raina Telgeimeier

3. ‘Wings of Fire Graphic Novel: Hidden Kingdom,’ by Tui Sutherland

4. ‘Snowy Nap,’ written & illustrated by Jan Brett

5. ‘Arc of a Scythe: Toll,’ by Neal Shusterman

6. ‘Sofia Valdez, Future Prez,’ by Andrea Beaty

7. ‘The Land of Stories: A Grimm Warning,’ written by Chris Colfer

8. ‘Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls,’ written & illustrated by Dav Pilkey

9. ‘A Stone Sat Still,’ by Brendan Wenzel

10. ‘Bad Guys,’ written by Aaron Blabey

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)