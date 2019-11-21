Petaluma yard gets low-maintenance makeover

It was a lavish “Panoramic Haven” in the Oakland Hills with 270-degree views of the San Francisco Bay and beyond that won Nina Mullen the title of Landscape Designer of the Year.

The Professional Landscape Designers, a national association, singled out the Berkeley-based designer for a Gold Medal and the top award. But some of the same principles that Mullen applied to that large and breathtaking project can be applied to a small yard as well, as evidenced by a Petaluma project she completed last year.

With the East Bay estate, Mullen’s challenge, as she puts it, was to “invigorate a moribund lawn,” into a design with a sense of “social focus” that was also easy to maintain and low on water use.

She did the same, but on a much more modest scale, for Petalumans Debra Lamfers and Don Scott Macdonald. The couple had let the lawn in front of their mid-century era house die.

“It was too expensive to water. And we didn’t feel right watering it,” Lamfers said. “But we didn’t know where to go with it. That’s why we left it for a couple of summers.”

Beyond the lawn, there weren’t many redeeming features. There were some high maintenance and ailing birch trees, some roses, a few low olives that made up a hedge, a Japanese maple. But nothing quite fit together.

“You have this composed garden. It’s a lawn and usually foundation shrubs. But when you take it out, how then do you use that space? How do you break it up in a way that makes sense and has structure? It’s challenging,” Mullen said. “That’s when it becomes important to work with the designer, because they understand how to bring that structure in — both visual structure and functional structure.”

That’s where Mullen could help. She played with the puzzle pieces, figuring out what to keep and what to rip out and what to plant in its place. The result is a front yard with year-round color and texture that is infinitely more interesting visually than a thirsty lawn.

One of the first to go were the birch trees. Planted more than 30 years ago, they weren’t thriving.

“Birch trees are not the best choice for California In terms of water-wise plants,” Mullen said. “They need a lot of water plus they have surface roots that can mess with pavement and sewer lines.” Lanfers said they also required a special treatment every year to protect them from birch borers.

Mullen spared a couple but removed three that were dying. Mullen kept the olive trees, that were serving as hedge in a line. Mullen removed two, kept two and added a new one, creating a more pleasing balance.

“When I as a designer get a blank space it’s easy I can do whatever. But we had to work with existing plant material and then choose to match it, bringing in some new plants that would look good with what we had,” Mullen said.

The house, built in 1950, had jasmine all around it. But it was so foundational to the yard, it wasn’t easily replaceable.

“I try to be judicious when I’m working with a space, whether to keep things, whether it’s hardscape or softscape. The minute you take something out you’re having to replace it,” Mullen said. “Can you replace it with something better or is what you have basically working and can you pull it in? I felt like we could make the jasmine work. It’s a backdrop.”