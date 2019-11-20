Your Weekend

THURSDAY

REED TURCHI

Raised in the Swannanoa valley of Western North Carolina, multi-instrumentalist Reed Turchi is a producer, label head, band leader and solo artist. He’s also a master of guitar driven blues that shapeshift seamlessly between acoustic slide, electric juke joint boogie, and the improvisational, groove-driven, massive sound of his Nashville based Kudzu Orkestra. Featured in Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, and Fretboard Jour-nal, Turchi has been called “an old soul” by Glide Magazine, who adds, “We feel like we are sitting right there in some lonely cabin deep amongst the pines and the kudzu sipping whiskey and listening to him play his heart out.” See what those guys are talking about at Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. 4:20. No cover. Lagunitas.com.

FRIDAY

Y&T with JAMES DURBIN

Assuming it’s not sold out by the time you read this (Saturday night’s show already is), the Mystic welcomes the face-melting hard rock band Y&T, born in Oakland in the 1970s, they’ve performed to festival crowds of 50,000 and to intimate gatherings in out-of-the-way nightclubs. With a total of 18 albums, three greatest hits collections, plus a boxed set, Y&T has sold over four million albums since their 1974 inception. Its legacy now carried forward by original frontman Dave Meniketti, the band’s most recent single, “I’m Coming Home,” has earned more than 1.5 million views on YouTube. They will be joined at the Mystic by rocker James Durbin. 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. $42. Mystic Theatre.com.

SATURDAY

MOZZY

When Kendrick Lamar won best rap album of the year at the 60th Grammy Awards, his first words at the microphone were. “Like my guy Mozzy say, ‘God up top all the time…’” The Sacramento rapper’s name showed up again a few days later on the “Black Panther’ soundtrack Ask anyone in the rap scene: Mozzy’s name sits next to modern rap icons like Kendrick, Future, and Vince Staples. He’s coming to the Phoenix Theater this weekend. 201 E. Washington St. 8 p.m. show. $25. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

DIRTY RED BARN

CD RELEASE PARTY

One of the hardest working bands in Petaluma has a brand new CD. It’s called “Almost Perfect,” and some who’ve heard it say the “almost” isn’t accurate. The roots-Americana players known as Dirty Red Barn will be playing new and old songs in celebration of the new release this weekend at The Big Easy. 8 p.m. $5 cover. 128 American Alley. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SUNDAY

‘HARRY POTTER AND

THE SORCERER’S STONE’

Yes, Daniel Radcliffe WAS once that young. Here it is, the first Harry Potter movie, kicking off a cinematic legacy in 2001 that has continued into the “Fantastic Beast” films, and is also being celebrated on stage in the currently running “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” in San Francisco. But every story has a beginning, and this is Harry’s. After 10 years sleeping in the closet at his resentful relatives house, he receives a big surprise on his 11th birthday, the news that he is actually the orphaned son of two powerful wizards. And yes, he possesses magical powers of his own. Invited to attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Harry finds the home and family he has never had, and yes, learns about a certain noseless bad guy named Voldemort. 200 C St. 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The film plays at the same times on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Cinemawest.com.