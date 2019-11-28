Lorenzo Alviso on transcending fear through acting

Anyone doubting the practical value of going on stage should talk to Lorenzo Alviso.

With his new job as group sales manager for Transcendence Theatre Company, the Petaluma resident is constantly interacting with the public — and enjoying it. A few years ago, however, the prospect of public speaking would have literally made him ill.

Then he became an actor.

“For a guy who had a lot of anxiety in middle school and high school, this life is so different,” said Alviso. “Five years of performance experience has helped me so much. Once I got past the ‘throw-up moment,’ I started having positive life experiences.”

Located in Sonoma, Transcendence produces seasonal programming of live outdoor Broadway-style concerts at Jack London State Historic Park, as well as the upcoming Broadway Holiday Spectacular. Alviso develops and executes sales and project management for group ticket sales for the company.

If fear is impeding your pursuit of a dream, he recommends jumping in and getting past that “throw-up moment.”

“I started acting in 2014 by playing a part in “The Phantom of the Opera” at Santa Rosa Junior College,” he said. Since then, he has performed in musicals throughout the North Bay, most recently in “The Rocky Horror Show” at Marin Musical Theatre Company. Other shows include “Company,” “South Pacific,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown,” “Grease” and “Titanic the Musical.” His next show will be the musical “Urinetown” at Spreckels Performing Arts Center, opening Feb. 14, 2020.

“I consider myself a singer who acts,” he said. “My range is baritone-tenor. I’m from a musical family. My grandfather on my mother’s side loved Latin music, although he was an Irishman.

He was a guitarist and pianist who grew up in San Francisco and married a woman from El Salvador. On my father’s side we’re Mexicans.”

At this stage in his performance history, Alviso mostly plays ensemble, or crowd, roles.

They may look relatively easy compared to principal roles, but they are just as hard.

“I love ensemble work,” Alviso said. “I’ve learned from good local actors how to do it. I feel the ensemble plays the biggest character in the show because it creates the universe of the show. If successful, the actors ensure the believability of the show.”

Alviso’s musical background includes twelve years of playing clarinet in middle and high schools. This has provided him the technical skills to work as a singer on stage, as well as the ability to connect with musicians.

“I’m always interested in what the pit is doing,” he said, referring to the area where live musicians are found in most musicals. “When I was performing at Spreckels, I noticed that all the musicians would gather before a show to pump each other up and get ready. Unlike most of my fellow actors, I would hang out with the musicians.”

Many of Transcendence Theatre Company musicians are local, he pointed out. Alviso describes Transcendence is a “referral business,” meaning that the recruitment of players, musicians and staff tends to be done on the basis of referrals.

“The culture comes first,” he said, a culture of camaraderie, teamwork and shared mission.

The Broadway Holiday Spectacular will be a blend of traditional holiday programming and surprises. The cast includes veterans of such Broadway hits at “Wicked,” “Mary Poppins” and “Phantom of the Opera.” The pre-show will include such hilarities as the annual Ugliest Sweater Contest.