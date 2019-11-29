Petaluma’s Past: 1914 saw a war on eggs, too

In 1914, the major news was about the Mexican Revolution, WWI starting up in Europe and the opening of the Panama Canal, plus women’s suffrage and the war on alcohol in the US.

But, in Petaluma, another war was a-broiling.

Stay tuned.

On Aug. 4, 1914, Germany declared war on Russia and France, Britain declared war on Germany while the US and China stayed neutral. The following day, Germany bombed Belgium from Zeppelins. To our south, the Mexican Revolution had begun, and names such as Zapata and Pancho Villa were headlining the news as American troops became involved. Woodrow Wilson was President and he was resisting women’s right to vote, as well as the prohibition of alcohol and war, in general.

The world, it seemed, was askew.

But 1914 wasn’t all bad.

Henry Ford that year had created his moving assembly line, announced an eight-hour work day at $5 per day, and his Model-T became the No. 1 bestselling automobile in the world, and stayed that way for years to come. In Washington, construction began on the Lincoln Memorial and Congress passed the Harrison Act restricting the sale of opiates and coca products (thus sending those users underground). The air conditioner was invented that year, the first Greyhound Bus made its first trip and in California, the little town of Beverly Hills was officially incorporated.

In 1913, Sonoma County — with a population of 48,500 — had instituted something called “The Roadhouse Ordinance” in a move to “go dry” in a limited way. By 1914, just 64 of the local 110 roadhouses, resorts and hotels remained open. It has been opined that political influence had a bit to do with which ones did not get shuttered.

And, in Petaluma, our Women’s Club proudly celebrated the laying of the cornerstone for their new clubhouse on B Street. It was designed by Petaluma’s Brainerd Jones and several hundred folks showed up for the festivities. Another step into our future that year was the opening of the Petaluma Railroad Depot on Lakeville. Constructed by Northwestern Pacific Railroad at a cost of $7,000, the depot was dedicated that April, with speeches from Mayor Horwege and J.E. Olmsted, of our Chamber of Commerce.

But the big flap in Sonoma County - and mainly in Petaluma - was the looming importation of cheap eggs from China. Our Sonoma County Poultry Producers had appealed via an open letter, to the US Secretary of Agriculture, to take action under the Pure Food Laws, to halt said importation because of what they called, “unsanitary, vile, filthy and unspeakable conditions under which the eggs had been produced in China.” Oh my!

They claimed the hens were getting “no care,” and that it affected the incoming egg’s flavor. Also, those eggs were selling for 10 cents a dozen in San Francisco vs. Petaluma eggs at 21 cents, and the welfare of the US poultry industry was being threatened.

The California Board of Health then undertook an extensive investigation and concluded that the Chinese egg shells, being more porous (they said), had “a tendency to be penetrated by dangerous bacteria.” But this charge was left hanging out there, for possible future quarantine from the Feds, which was not soon coming.

A successful ad campaign, was conducted against egg imports and consumers began demanding that they know how old eggs are, at purchase point. A few months following that publicity, Courier editor Homer Wood stated that, “due to the Poultymen’s Federation, local ranchers have now upped their sales by $75,000 over the months of March and April. They are adding to the prosperity of the county at large. It has been ruinous and impossible Asian competition.”