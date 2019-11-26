Holiday Roundup: Santa Claus is chugging to town

Santa sure knows his audience.

It might once have been enough to just show up with presents on Christmas Eve, but the jolly old elf has killer marketing savvy, clearly, so these days, he makes a whole lot of pre-Christmas appearances, and not just in shopping malls and department stores (those few that are left, that is). In city after city, he also routinely makes a grand, season-commencing entrance. Depending on which part of the planet he’s planning to visit, Santa’s been known to arrive by sleigh, helicopter, surfboard, jet ski, snow ski, horse-and-buggy, hot rod, motorcycle, airplane, parachute, parasail, parade float, tractor, zip-line, chorus line, dog sled, outrigger canoe, lobster boat, safari jeep, gondola, hot air balloon, steam train, truck-mounted crane, roller coaster and/or riding on an elephant (or a horse, or a camel, or, in one extreme case, a domestic yak).

In Petaluma, of course, Mr. Kringle traditionally arrives via tugboat, chugging merrily up the Petaluma River into the heart of downtown. That event (see below) is just one of many local holiday events scheduled for Petaluma and surrounding areas in the coming days and weeks. Here’s a list so you can plan your celebratory activities accordingly.

SANTA’S RIVERBOAT ARRIVAL (Saturday, Nov. 30, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.) – Among Petaluma’s most popular and highly anticipated holiday happenings is Mr. and Mrs. Claus’s annual arrival on a tugboat the first Saturday after Thanksgiving. He’ll dock, as usually, at the River Plaza Shopping Center, where those waiting for the big man and his main squeeze will be entertained with live music, costumed dancers from “The Nutcracker” and general waiting-for-Santa merriment. Pictures with the Christmasy couple will be available in a special tent in the parking lot.

TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY (Saturday, Nov. 30, 5:30-7:30 p.m.) – Theater Square will be all about Christmas this weekend, as Santa (see above) joins Petaluma Pete to kick off the holidays with a ceremonially lighting of the big tree atop the central fountain.

‘MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY’ (Weekends through Dec. 15) – Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon’s celebrated sequel to Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” is set during Christmastime at the Darcy’s estate, during which misdirected messages and the well-meaning meddling of relatives (plus the shocking inclusion of a “Christmas Tree”) all lead to merriment, misunderstanding, near disaster and, of course, love. Petaluma’s Eddy Hansen designed the gorgeous set and lighting. Spreckels Performing Arts Center, Rohnert Park. SpreckelsOnline.com.

PETALUMA TURKEY TROT & FOOD DRIVE (Thursday, Nov. 28, 8-10 a.m.) – Called the biggest, most fun, best community-building “Turkey Trot” north of the Equator, Aqus’ 13th annual food drive (for the Redwood Food Bank) combines a casual footrace (or walk or stroll), combined with a food drive for the hungry folks in our town and county. It moves this year to the trails and pathways of the Ellis Creek Water Recycling Facility near Shollenberger Park.

1,000 BOWLS EVENT (Nov. 29, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.) - Because someone you know missed a meal today, Petaluma Peoples Services Center will once again be raising money to fight hunger through its inventive and widely anticipated annual “1,000 Bowls” event. For the month of November, a number of organizations, neighborhoods, schools, clubs and more, all over Petaluma, are hosting “pottery painting parties” with many of the gorgeous and colorful resulting ceramic bowls ultimately to be auctioned off at the popular 1,000 Bowls event at Hotel Petaluma. Proceeds go to PPSC’s numerous nutrition and hunger-relief programs.