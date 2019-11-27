Petalumans share spirit of gratitude
Gratitude after the fires
“I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if somewhere during your Thanksgiving meal, your family took time out of the day to pray or recite their blessings,” says Krista Gawronski, found of Fabulous Women of Sonoma County and the author of the books “Soul Purpose: Finding the Courage to Fly” and “Be Good: A Heart-Centered Journey.” “Where I would typically note my appreciation for my health, family and friends, I have now added three very important things to my gratitude list. Firefighters, community, and power.”
The Petaluma author and entrepreneur has been thinking a lot about gratitude since the Kincade fire.
“Sometimes we need to be stopped in our tracks and derailed from everyday life in order to see what is actually important,” she points out, adding her hope that our community – which came together during the crisis in some remarkably generous and creative ways, won’t simply go back to business as usual since the fire was 100% contained. Here are some of Gawronski’s thoughts on the recent fire, and her own experience of processing “the higher life lessons” she’s learned, and how those lessons can be employed to improve and evolve a sense of mutual kindness and humanity within our community.
KRISTA GAWRONSKI
Author, owner of Mr. Pickles Sandwich Shop, founder of Fabulous Women of Sonoma County
Here is the truth.
It isn’t until you’re in the middle of firestorm, evacuation, or rolling blackout that you start to notice how comfortable life really is, and how fortunate we are to turn on lights, keep our food cold, and have a safe place to live. Most of us have never really paid too much attention to Cal Fire workers until now. Yes, crisis has a way of shifting our attention to what really matters. It’s simply amazing how volunteers come out of the woodwork during a state of emergency.
(I’m curious where they all disappear to once the smoke dies down.)
There is a higher message that these fires have for all of us.
I see it as a “Social Wake-up Call.”
Yes, those fires invited us to pull over from our busy lives to evaluate our priorities. Now, if you missed that opportunity, it’s not too late. I invite you to sit with a few questions. “What did the fires teach you? What are you grateful for? How can you express more compassion in the world?”
You see, I believe everything happens for a reason, and it would be an insult to our fire fighters not to pause and reflect on life for just a little while during this season of gratitude. So here is my Thanksgiving soapbox speech.
Somewhere between watching football, standing around the island in your kitchen snacking and chatting about politics and sharing pumpkin pie for dessert, I hope you will take a little extra time to talk about the lessons associated with the Kincade fire. Let’s not let that fire go out without some deeper appreciation for our public safety, basic necessities, a charitable community, and the brave force of fire fighters.
Let us not carry on with our lives unchanged or unaffected.
You are still welcome to volunteer at shelters, work at a soup kitchen or buy donations for people who are less fortunate than you. Yes, if this fire taught us anything, it is some greater clarity about what we really need and what we already have.
Petaluma actor-dancer (and recently retired San Francisco police officer) Ron Lam remembers a Thanksgiving dinner many years ago, with his family, who’d immigrated to the United States when Lam was young.
“We went around the table to announce what we were thankful for,” he recalls. “My brother, usually the dour and silent one, said, ‘I’m thankful because Dad brought us to the United States, because if he didn’t, I’d be a career waiter in a Hong Kong restaurant.’ We laughed, but this statement stuck with me as I realized how true this was, and how much my parents gave up to immigrate.”
In bringing the family to the US, Lam’s parents gave up successful singing careers in order to give their young children access to future educational opportunities, which, according the Lam, are much reduced in Hong Kong compared to here.
“My siblings were blessed with superior school skills and would’ve likely made it to university,” he says. “I, on the other hand, was a late bloomer and didn’t come into my own educationally until I reached university in the US, where I finally shined. Had I stayed in Hong Kong, I would’ve likely ended up in a technical school in a menial job.”
His parents’ decision was, Lam says, “a great gift of sacrifice.”
“Leaving behind their country, friends, and careers gave us the possibility of a better life,” he says. “I graduated from university and had a successful career in a sector of my choosing. For this, I am eternally thankful.”
In the spirit of Lam’s poignant reflections on gratitude and the giving of thanks, we decided to ask several other members of our Petaluma community to answer the simple question, “What are you thankful for?” We added some follow-up questions, including, “How much does giving thanks and maintaining a sense of gratitude play a part in your life once Thanksgiving is over?” Here is what our responders had to say. We offer these thoughts and reflections in hopes that all of you have a wonderful Thanksgiving, with much gratitude to all of our readers.
JOHN CROWLEY
Co-partner Aqus Café
Interestingly enough, I recently printed something out and hung it on my refrigerator that said, “Grace Before Meals.” Which is of course, I guess, an old religious tradition of meditating on and giving gratitude for what you are eating, even before you eat it. So I’ve been trying to remember to do that. It doesn’t work all the time. But it slows me down, and gives me a little bit of time to rest and be present for whatever it is I’m eating.
I’m trying to think about that and show more gratitude for simple things like my meals.
The other thing I’m grateful for is just living in Petaluma.
There is no other place in the world I would be able to do all the things that I do – having a café, doing all this community building stuff. It’s so appreciated here. More than just appreciated, maybe they’re actually a little on board with some of my ideas about community. I moved to the United States 25 years ago, and if I’d moved to a different part of the country, I seriously doubt I’d be able to do all of these things I’m doing. And I’m genuinely grateful for that.
