Petalumans share spirit of gratitude

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
November 27, 2019, 10:01AM
Gratitude after the fires

“I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if somewhere during your Thanksgiving meal, your family took time out of the day to pray or recite their blessings,” says Krista Gawronski, found of Fabulous Women of Sonoma County and the author of the books “Soul Purpose: Finding the Courage to Fly” and “Be Good: A Heart-Centered Journey.” “Where I would typically note my appreciation for my health, family and friends, I have now added three very important things to my gratitude list. Firefighters, community, and power.”

The Petaluma author and entrepreneur has been thinking a lot about gratitude since the Kincade fire.

“Sometimes we need to be stopped in our tracks and derailed from everyday life in order to see what is actually important,” she points out, adding her hope that our community – which came together during the crisis in some remarkably generous and creative ways, won’t simply go back to business as usual since the fire was 100% contained. Here are some of Gawronski’s thoughts on the recent fire, and her own experience of processing “the higher life lessons” she’s learned, and how those lessons can be employed to improve and evolve a sense of mutual kindness and humanity within our community.

KRISTA GAWRONSKI

Author, owner of Mr. Pickles Sandwich Shop, founder of Fabulous Women of Sonoma County

Here is the truth.

It isn’t until you’re in the middle of firestorm, evacuation, or rolling blackout that you start to notice how comfortable life really is, and how fortunate we are to turn on lights, keep our food cold, and have a safe place to live. Most of us have never really paid too much attention to Cal Fire workers until now. Yes, crisis has a way of shifting our attention to what really matters. It’s simply amazing how volunteers come out of the woodwork during a state of emergency.

(I’m curious where they all disappear to once the smoke dies down.)

There is a higher message that these fires have for all of us.

I see it as a “Social Wake-up Call.”

Yes, those fires invited us to pull over from our busy lives to evaluate our priorities. Now, if you missed that opportunity, it’s not too late. I invite you to sit with a few questions. “What did the fires teach you? What are you grateful for? How can you express more compassion in the world?”

You see, I believe everything happens for a reason, and it would be an insult to our fire fighters not to pause and reflect on life for just a little while during this season of gratitude. So here is my Thanksgiving soapbox speech.

Somewhere between watching football, standing around the island in your kitchen snacking and chatting about politics and sharing pumpkin pie for dessert, I hope you will take a little extra time to talk about the lessons associated with the Kincade fire. Let’s not let that fire go out without some deeper appreciation for our public safety, basic necessities, a charitable community, and the brave force of fire fighters.

Let us not carry on with our lives unchanged or unaffected.

You are still welcome to volunteer at shelters, work at a soup kitchen or buy donations for people who are less fortunate than you. Yes, if this fire taught us anything, it is some greater clarity about what we really need and what we already have.

Petaluma actor-dancer (and recently retired San Francisco police officer) Ron Lam remembers a Thanksgiving dinner many years ago, with his family, who’d immigrated to the United States when Lam was young.

“We went around the table to announce what we were thankful for,” he recalls. “My brother, usually the dour and silent one, said, ‘I’m thankful because Dad brought us to the United States, because if he didn’t, I’d be a career waiter in a Hong Kong restaurant.’ We laughed, but this statement stuck with me as I realized how true this was, and how much my parents gave up to immigrate.”

In bringing the family to the US, Lam’s parents gave up successful singing careers in order to give their young children access to future educational opportunities, which, according the Lam, are much reduced in Hong Kong compared to here.

“My siblings were blessed with superior school skills and would’ve likely made it to university,” he says. “I, on the other hand, was a late bloomer and didn’t come into my own educationally until I reached university in the US, where I finally shined. Had I stayed in Hong Kong, I would’ve likely ended up in a technical school in a menial job.”

His parents’ decision was, Lam says, “a great gift of sacrifice.”

“Leaving behind their country, friends, and careers gave us the possibility of a better life,” he says. “I graduated from university and had a successful career in a sector of my choosing. For this, I am eternally thankful.”

In the spirit of Lam’s poignant reflections on gratitude and the giving of thanks, we decided to ask several other members of our Petaluma community to answer the simple question, “What are you thankful for?” We added some follow-up questions, including, “How much does giving thanks and maintaining a sense of gratitude play a part in your life once Thanksgiving is over?” Here is what our responders had to say. We offer these thoughts and reflections in hopes that all of you have a wonderful Thanksgiving, with much gratitude to all of our readers.

JOHN CROWLEY

Co-partner Aqus Café

Interestingly enough, I recently printed something out and hung it on my refrigerator that said, “Grace Before Meals.” Which is of course, I guess, an old religious tradition of meditating on and giving gratitude for what you are eating, even before you eat it. So I’ve been trying to remember to do that. It doesn’t work all the time. But it slows me down, and gives me a little bit of time to rest and be present for whatever it is I’m eating.

I’m trying to think about that and show more gratitude for simple things like my meals.

The other thing I’m grateful for is just living in Petaluma.

There is no other place in the world I would be able to do all the things that I do – having a café, doing all this community building stuff. It’s so appreciated here. More than just appreciated, maybe they’re actually a little on board with some of my ideas about community. I moved to the United States 25 years ago, and if I’d moved to a different part of the country, I seriously doubt I’d be able to do all of these things I’m doing. And I’m genuinely grateful for that.

ELLY LICHENSTEIN

Artistic Director, Cinnabar Theater

In the midst of all the political and climate change turmoil, I am deeply grateful for the people who help me carry on. My two little granddaughters and the folks who brought them into my world surely lead the charge here.

But my gratitude extends further to all the creative folks with whom I work at Cinnabar. They give many in our community so much to be thankful for, which means my personal gratitude gets multiplied over and over again.

PATTY NORMAN

Children’s Books Specialist, Copperfield’s Books

I am thankful for my family and friends and the community that unites us,” says Patty Norman, Children’s Specialist at Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma. She adds that maintaining an attitude of thankfulness and gratitude is an important part of her life. “Absolutely! When so many things can look daunting and overwhelming, finding the most important things to be thankful for can really help ground you.” Asked what other in the community might consider being thankful for that they might not have considered, Norman says, “They might look at the kindness amidst which they live. The awareness our community has for the environment, and the absolute beauty in our surroundings. Simply watching the sun over the river on the D Street Bridge is enough to make me pause, and reflect, and realize how fortunate I am.

FORREST GANDER

Poet

I’m thankful for the hills of northern California; for the way that my language, English, is changing, expanding as the Spanish of immigrants adds to our lexicon; for the time I get to spend with my mother, who has Alzheimer’s and although she doesn’t quite know who I am, lights up when she sees me; for the love of the artist Ashwini Bhat.

I think thankfulness is a mode of being. I remember something written by the poet Lao Tze. “Those who are not in constant awe, surely some great tragedy will befall them.” If we let the bad news of our time extinguish our joy and thankfulness, then we have surrendered something essential to what it means to be alive.

I’m writing these responses from Hong Kong, where I’m participating in a literary festival with the theme of Speech and Silence, while protesting students nearby are trapped in a university by cordons of police. The charge here for protests that are considered “riots” comes with a penalty of 10 years in prison. I’m thankful that I live in a country that, despite all the channels of bloviating misinformation, has a free press that allows us to question our leaders and to criticize injustice. People elsewhere in the world are dying for their dream of the same.

CLARA FRANCO

Co-Owner Hamilton Ink Publicity

Right now, I am most thankful for family. Recently my brother and his family moved back to the Bay Area from Singapore, and my brother-in-law and his family moved to Petaluma from Walnut Creek, so to have my daughter grow up with cousins, aunts, uncles (and grandparents too!), all living so close by, has been a gift.

Thankfulness is definitely an important thing in my life? It’s the most important thing, because you can easily take things for granted. And if you do that, then sometimes you don’t realize what you have until it’s gone.

I think we should all be thankful for the community we live in, which is really an extension of our family. The people that surround us - neighbors, co-workers, local business owners - are all a big part of our everyday lives.

DAVE AND JULIET POKORNY

Owners of Wicked Slush, Producers of West Side Stories

We are thankful for our family and friends. We’ve been thankful for our Petaluma community. We’ve always tried to use gratitude as part of how we move and operate in our lives. By enjoying what we have - and not worry about what others have - has been an important part of how to live. We aren’t sure we are in the position to give suggestions, but if we did suggest ways to show gratitude, it might be to just live in the moment and make choices that might be out of your comfort zone. One can make decisions of what might be options in your life that are right in front of you, or you can choose a path that you’ve always wanted to try that might expand your world. Being fearless can be scary, but it can also be the most personally rewarding.

RABBI DOVID BUSH

Chabad of Petaluma

Really, every day can be Thanksgiving.

Every day, before getting out of bed, I start my day by saying the “Modeh Ani,” a Jewish prayer of thankfulness. It expresses our gratitude simply for waking up. The night before we had retired with an exhausted body, tired from navigating our busy lives, and now we are refreshed and ready to take on the world. Much like an iPhone getting recharged after its battery is depleted.

Except that a battery at 20% still works fine.

Starting off the day with this attitude of appreciation is a game-changer. After that, you can’t help but be thankful for breakfast, the roof over your head, and for the opportunities, blessings, and yes, even the challenges that we are faced with.

Reminds me of a story of someone who visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

An old Jew with a long white beard approaches him and says, “I wish that you should have many problems!”

Stunned, the gentleman asks for an explanation as to why he is receiving something that must have been intended for his worst enemy.

The sage explained, “There are times when one is met by such a turbulent wave, that it turns his life upside down. When someone is diagnosed with a horrible illness or suffers the loss of a loved one, nothing else exists. The pain is so great, that spilled soup, a ripped shoelace, or a lost key simply don’t register on his current challenge meter. I wished that you should have many issues, meaning that nothing terrible ever happens to you. All of a sudden, you will find that there are a million things that are going “wrong.”

Let’s hope and pray that we too should be fortunate to have lots of trivial challenges to be thankful for.

Happy Thanksgiving!

