Your Weekend: Turkey Trot, Attila Viola and ‘Home Alone’

THURSDAY

PETALUMA TURKEY TROT WALK/RUN

What a great way to celebrate Thanksgiving. Gather at the Kaiser Permanente parking lot (3958 Cypress Drive), bring a donation of food or cash to help feed hungry people in our community, then dash off on a big, festive, community walk, run or stroll around the beautiful ponds and pathways of the Ellis Creek Water Treatment facility. 8:15 a.m.

FRIDAY

ATTILA VIOLA & THE BAKERSFIELD BOYS AT LAGUNITAS

Bakersfield-style honkytonk served up right, performing the songs of Merle Haggard and others with an authenticity and edge that turns any night in a bar into a sacred country-rock revival. Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. 4:20 p.m. No cover. Lagunitas.com.

SATURDAY

ROCKSOBER NIGHT

The folks behind RockSoberFest bring the first “RockSober Night” to the Phoenix Theater, with a good vibes concert featuring singer-songwriters Chris Holbrook and Paul Hayward, plus local band No Account, and some special surprise guests. IT’s an evening of recovery and fellowship, dancing and poetry, improvisational comedy and more — in an alcohol free environment. 21 E. Washington St. 7-10 p.m. Sliding scale $10-$20. RockSoberFest.com. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

THE INCUBATORS

Soulful, rootsy, rock-y, and groovy-as-all-get-out, The Incubators — fronted by Katie Freeman and Chris Chappell — are taking the stage at Rosen’s 256 North, 256 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. No cover. 256North.com.

SUNDAY

‘HOME ALONE’

The 1990 John Hughes hit returns to the big screen as part of Flashback Cinema at Boulevard Cinemas 14 (200 C St.), because nothing says Christmas like abandoned children, home invasion burglaries, blunt instrument trauma, hot iron burns to the face, full-body electrocution and partial blow-torch immolation of the head. 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The movie screens at the same times on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Cinemawest.com.