Out and About in Petaluma: WSS Grand Slam, newcomer social and ‘Sunset Boulevard’

WEST SIDE STORIES GRAND SLAM AT THE MYSTIC

The 2019 season of Dave and Juliet Pokorny’s West Side Stories spoken word contests comes to a close with the annual blowout known as the Grand Slam. Featuring all of the winning storytellers from the previous year, each spinning a true, five-minute long tale fitting the theme ‘One Thing Leads To Another.’ This event has sold out every time in the past, so advance tickets are recommended. Wednesday Dec. 4, at the Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 7:30 p.m. (Doors open at 6:30). Tickets $22 in advance, $25 at the door. Visit Davepokornypresents.com.

LEARN TO SQUARE DANCE

The beloved tradition of square dancing continues in Petaluma, every Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m., at Hermann Sons Hall. Professional caller Dan Lyke keeps things lively, and the group is always looking for new dancers, experienced or otherwise. Each session is $7, and snacks are available for purchase. Newcomers are very, very welcome. Hermann Sons Hall, 890 Western Ave.

FOOD ADDICTION, DEMENTIA CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUPS

Those struggling with issues related to overeating, undereating and bulimia are invited to visit Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, a 12-Step. The local group meets at The Church of the Nazarene, 2689 Adobe Road, on Tuesdays from 9:30-11 a.m. and on Fridays from 9-10:30 a.m. Meetings are free. All are welcome. Also, a support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia) takes place weekly on Thursdays, at the Petaluma Seniors Center. 10:30 a.m. to noon. A donation of $3 is requested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. This is a fragrance free gathering. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive.

‘SUNSET BOULEVARD’

The Petaluma Film Alliance’s weekly film series continues with one of the great classics of film noir, Billy Wilder’s “Sunset Boulevard.” It’s the story of a slightly unscrupulous screenwriter (William Holden) hired by onetime movie star (Gloria Swanson) desperate to reclaim her long-faded fame. It was nominated for 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 7 p.m. Lecture/introduction by Mike Traina at 6 p.m. SRJC’s Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors, $6 for all others. PetalumaFilmAlliance.org.

NEWCOMERS SOCIAL AT AQUS

New to Petaluma? Like meeting folks who ARE new to Petaluma? Aqus Café hosts its monthly Newcomers Social, a friendly, laid-back way to meet new people, ask questions, get tips, and generally become better prepared for life as a Petaluman. New arrivals will be given a two-page “Cheat Sheet” of all the things you’ll want to know about your new town. Aqus Café, 198 H St. Aqus.com.

DECEMBER FULL MOON LABYRINTH WALK

Earthrise Retreat Center, 101 San Antonio Road, will sponsor a labyrinth walk by the light of December’s full “Cold Moon” on Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 5-6:30 p.m. “We will walk the sacred circuit of the labyrinth by candlelight during this time of greatest darkness, as we prepare for the winter solstice and the return of the light,” states a notice posted by Earthrise Center. Bring a flashlight and warm layers. There is not cost for these experiences, but cash donations are greatly appreciated. Veriditas.org.