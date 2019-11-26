Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘Frozen II’ disappoints, ‘Ford vs. Ferrari’ thrills

‘FROZEN II’ (Rated G)

Alexa Chipman

“Frozen II” is a lengthy, beautifully rendered toy commercial just in time for Christmas shopping. I figured out the entire plot within ten minutes, which rendered the story predictable and uninspiring.

That being said, the animation and character design is spectacular.

From the last snowflake on Elsa’s dazzling array of gowns to a crashing ocean mingled with shards of ice, the visuals are almost enough to carry the film. While the adults watching were slowly nodding off from boredom, the kids lit up every time their favorite snowman, Olaf (voiced by Josh Gad), appeared. His go-lucky, naïve frolicking had them captivated.

While “Frozen” is a universal story, the sequel is primarily meant for children, with a few irritating self-aware moments tossed in for cheap laughs from the parents. If you have kids, buckle up for the inevitable repeat viewings.

The songs had promise, only to keep getting cut off right as they were building momentum. The only significant one for me was, “Into the Unknown” which ended right as I was beginning to soar with Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel).

The poorly conceived story, whiny version of Anna, and endless “buy this cute toy” moments ruined the film for me, but I did appreciate a brief insight into the origins of Elsa’s powers.

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs Down, Autumn Leaf Emoji]

‘FORD VS. FERRARI’ (Rated PG-13)

Anderson Templeton

One thing’s for sure, you do not have to be a fan of racecars to see and enjoy “Ford Vs. Ferrari.” I have never been particularly interested in, or knowledgeable about, racing or most sports films, but the heart, soul, realism, and sheer exhilaration of this story made me a believer.

While this plot definitely centers around The Ford Motor Company seeking to design a racecar to beat Ferrari in the 1965 24 hour Le Mans race in France, what makes the film brilliant is its vulnerable characters and masterful performances of Matt Damon and Christian Bale as real-life racing legends Carroll Shelby and Ken Miles.

If you love film, good stories, racing - or Matt Damon - make sure you check out “Ford Vs Ferrari” while it’s still on the big screen. It’s worth it.

[Suggested emojis: Thumbs Up, Smiley Face]