The Buzz: 1,000 Bowls, Festival of Trees and Chanukah pop-up shoppe

Get those spoons ready, because PPSC’s annual 1,000 Bowls event takes place Friday at Hotel Petaluma: On several simultaneous levels – metaphorical, practical, seasonal and commercial – there is no better event to follow Thanksgiving than Petaluma People Services Center’s annual 1,000 Bowls Auction and soup serving. On Friday, Nov. 29, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.) PPSC will once again be exhibiting the (approximately) 1,000 ceramic bowls that community members have been decorating for the last few months. Then, they will be sold and/or auctioned off, with all funds raised going to fight hunger in our community. The bowls range from simple, whimsical and fun to expert, gorgeous and elaborate. And per tradition, soup will be served at the event as well (because what goes better with a beautiful bowl than some hot, delicious soup?). 205 Kentucky St. PetalumaPeople.org.

Festival of trees takes root again for 2019: And speaking of annual fundraising events at Hotel Petaluma, it’s Festical of Trees season again hereabouts. On Friday, Dec. 6, from 6-9 p.m., and on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 3-9 p.m.), a small forest of delightfully decorated trees will be on display in Hotel Petaluma’s ballroom. They will be auctioned off throughout the event, with money raised going to support a pair of local organizations selected by The Fabulous Women of Sonoma County, who annually produce the event. The recipients of the funds will be announced at the Friday night kickoff gala. This has become one of Petaluma’s best beloved holiday events, certain to raise spirits as effectively and joyfully as it raises money for some very good causes. 205 Kentucky St. Thefabulouswomen.org/festival-of-trees.

Chanukah pop-up shop opens in Downtown Petaluma: Described as “a Chanukan pop-up boutique,” Chabad of Petaluma is opening what will likely become a new Petaluma tradition this weekend, its brand new Chanukah Shoppe, at 205 Keller St. The shop will carry menorahs, dreidels, candles, decorations, Chanukah gifts of all kinds, plus “novelty items,” which sounds fun and a great way to celebrate the Festival of Lights. The store opens Nov. 29 and will remain opens through Dec. 27. Sundays, from 1- 4 p.m., Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Wednesday from 5:30 – 7 p.m., Thursday, 10 a.m.-1p.m., Saturday, December 8 and 14 from 6 – 8 p.m. JewishPetaluma.com.

