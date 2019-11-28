Petaluma Profile: Megan Westberg, born to edit

Megan Westberg has known since childhood that she wanted to be an editor.

“I know that’s weird, but I always liked doing those exercises in school, when you’re a kid and you have to trade your papers, and you edit each other’s work,” says Westberg, a Petaluma resident, with her husband and two kids, for about 12 years. “I really liked doing that when I was ten or eleven,” she clearly recalls. “Though I was horrible, because I’d basically just rewrite everything the other kids did. But I always liked it. So, yes, I guess I always wanted to be an editor. Editing just sounded like a fun thing to do.”

Westberg’s dreams have certainly come true, as she has been the editor of “Strings Magazine” for several years now. An international publication that is the flagship magazine of Stringletter Publications – also producing “Ukulele Magazine,” “Acoustic Guitar Magazine” and “Drum Magazine,” in addition to publishing music-related books – “Strings Magazine” is aimed at players of bowed string instruments such as the violin and the cello. Stringletter’s offices are in Point Richmond, to which she regularly commutes.

“I always loved to read, and I feel like what I do now, as an editor, is basically being a professional reader,” notes Westberg. “I like that element of it quite a bit.”

Having grown up in Novato, she attended college in Santa Barbara, where she had a short, single-quarter internship at Santa Barbara Magazine.

“That was a real education,” Westberg says. “They let me write a few things. I got to see how a magazine works, all the competing interests at a magazine, where you’re trying to figure out the art vs. the editorial vs. the advertising, and how all of that works together. It was a really interesting experience, and I’m really glad I had it. But it was very glamorous. Way more glamorous than I am. One-hundred percent. They were very glamorous people in Santa Barbara.”

She then went to grad school in Boston, where she met her husband.

“I was a Global and International Studies major, with a minor in professional writing,” she says. “And then I have a masters in professional editing. Which is a pretty niche program. There were only a couple of masters programs in editing at the time, but it’s what I decided I wanted to do at that moment, so I applied to one graduate school, Emerson College, and that is where I went. I’d never been to Boston before, but I just got in my car and went.”

After graduation, she and her husband moved to California, originally landing in San Rafael, where Stringletter had its offices at the time. Westberg landed a job with the company shortly after graduating and returning to California. Westberg and her husband lived in San Rafael for a while, then moved to Novato.

“But we wanted more space, so we moved to Petaluma,” she says. “We love it here. We’ve got a couple of kids and it’s such a great family town. We just like the feel of it. Ever since we came here, we don’t ever want to leave.”

Acknowledging that she’s one of those rare people who is actually working in the same field she studied in college, Westberg says she’s often asked what it is, exactly, that a magazine editor does.