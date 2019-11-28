Subscribe

Petaluma Profile: Megan Westberg, born to edit

DAVID TEMPLETON
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
November 28, 2019, 12:01AM

Megan Westberg has known since childhood that she wanted to be an editor.

“I know that’s weird, but I always liked doing those exercises in school, when you’re a kid and you have to trade your papers, and you edit each other’s work,” says Westberg, a Petaluma resident, with her husband and two kids, for about 12 years. “I really liked doing that when I was ten or eleven,” she clearly recalls. “Though I was horrible, because I’d basically just rewrite everything the other kids did. But I always liked it. So, yes, I guess I always wanted to be an editor. Editing just sounded like a fun thing to do.”

Westberg’s dreams have certainly come true, as she has been the editor of “Strings Magazine” for several years now. An international publication that is the flagship magazine of Stringletter Publications – also producing “Ukulele Magazine,” “Acoustic Guitar Magazine” and “Drum Magazine,” in addition to publishing music-related books – “Strings Magazine” is aimed at players of bowed string instruments such as the violin and the cello. Stringletter’s offices are in Point Richmond, to which she regularly commutes.

“I always loved to read, and I feel like what I do now, as an editor, is basically being a professional reader,” notes Westberg. “I like that element of it quite a bit.”

Having grown up in Novato, she attended college in Santa Barbara, where she had a short, single-quarter internship at Santa Barbara Magazine.

“That was a real education,” Westberg says. “They let me write a few things. I got to see how a magazine works, all the competing interests at a magazine, where you’re trying to figure out the art vs. the editorial vs. the advertising, and how all of that works together. It was a really interesting experience, and I’m really glad I had it. But it was very glamorous. Way more glamorous than I am. One-hundred percent. They were very glamorous people in Santa Barbara.”

She then went to grad school in Boston, where she met her husband.

“I was a Global and International Studies major, with a minor in professional writing,” she says. “And then I have a masters in professional editing. Which is a pretty niche program. There were only a couple of masters programs in editing at the time, but it’s what I decided I wanted to do at that moment, so I applied to one graduate school, Emerson College, and that is where I went. I’d never been to Boston before, but I just got in my car and went.”

After graduation, she and her husband moved to California, originally landing in San Rafael, where Stringletter had its offices at the time. Westberg landed a job with the company shortly after graduating and returning to California. Westberg and her husband lived in San Rafael for a while, then moved to Novato.

“But we wanted more space, so we moved to Petaluma,” she says. “We love it here. We’ve got a couple of kids and it’s such a great family town. We just like the feel of it. Ever since we came here, we don’t ever want to leave.”

Acknowledging that she’s one of those rare people who is actually working in the same field she studied in college, Westberg says she’s often asked what it is, exactly, that a magazine editor does.

“I sort of envision what I want the next issue to look like, and what stories I want to be in it,” she explains. “I select stories that will fit together and give our readers a broad experience they’ll enjoy, I assign those stories, and when they come in I work with the writers to develop them if they need any further development. And of course, we go through them to make sure all the commas are in the right places. It’s mostly a collaboration. Once we have the stories all figured out, we go through and fit some art in there, and we fit the advertising in there. I go through it again and again and again, and eventually we send it all to the printer, and then start all over again.”

Working for a magazine that is tailored to amateur, student and professional musicians, it is often assumed that Westberg must play the violin or cello herself.

“I’m not a string player, which some people find a little strange, since I’ve spent 14 years at a magazine for string players,” she laughs. “When I was younger I played piano, and I played the flute a little bit in grammar school. Mostly my musical training is vocal. I did a lot of singing in high school, and a little bit in college. So I have enough of a musical background to be able to read music, but I am no expert at playing stringed instruments, by any stretch.”

That said, Westberg admits she’s picked up a violin a few times, just to see what it’s like.

“It is incredibly hard,” she remarks. “It’s not something you can just noodle with. If you want to sound at least somewhat good on the violin, it takes concentrated, dedicated practice. It takes a lot of time. At this stage, I don’t have that, so I have a lot of admiration for the people who do play the violin or the cello, especially those who do pick it up later in their lives.”

She very likely will go back to playing the piano, at some point in the future, Westberg notes.

“My kids are dabbling in it right now,” she says. “I remember really enjoying it, so maybe someday.”

Last year, as part of the press that descended on Los Angeles for the L.A. Philharmonic’s 100 year anniversary gala, she met and interviewed the legendary conductor and violinist Gustavo Dudamel.

“That was something that just sort of happened, and it was really interesting,” she says. “Hearing him talk about how the philharmonic is working to integrate itself further into the city, and the community down there. That was a big stand out for me. It was so interesting to see how a modern orchestra is trying to make itself more integral in the city they’re located in. They want to do more than just sit in the concert hall and wait for something to happen. They are making things happen.”

Another favorite interview was Neyla Pekarek, the former cellist of the Lumineers.

“I loved writing that story,” recalls Westberg, “because she found her voice as a songwriter by imagining the inner life of a Western folk hero, Rattlesnake Kate, who, according to legend, killed 140 rattlesnakes singlehandedly and then sewed their skins into a flapper-style dress. Two great stories in one.”

Despite getting to meet famous musicians on a regular basis, and editing stories about people like Yo-Yo Ma, Lindsey Sterling, Joshua Bell, Andre Rieu, Rachel Barton Pine, Kronos Quartet, Itzhak Perlman and Black Violin, Westberg admits she still sometimes feels a thrill of excitement when encountering certain musical superstars. When asked what her favorite contemporary or classical compositions are, she mentions Berkeley composer John Adams’ “Road Movies,” then adds, “I saw him at the Petaluma Market once. He doesn’t live around here, but I was like, ‘Hold on, that’s John Adams!’ He was walking to his car. John Adams, who composed ‘Nixon in China,’ in the parking lot of the Petaluma Market in my town. That really was kind of thrilling.”

(Contact David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

