Petaluma Bestsellers: Anonymous Trump tell-all the new No. 1

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Nov. 18 - Nov. 24, 2019

Anonymously authored books are so much fun.

Regardless of the content, whether the actual writing is any good or not, it’s so much fun trying to guess who the actual author on an anonymous book is. Right now, Washington D.C. is all abuzz about “A Warning,” by Anonymous, who has only been identified as a senior official in the Donald Trump White House, who claims on the book’s back cover, “You will hear a great deal from Donald Trump directly, for there is no better witness to his character than his own words and no better evidence of the danger he poses than his own conduct.”

According to some sources, there are those who’ve guessed that the author is non other than Vice President Pence, while there are some who are betting it’s Ivana Trump, and at least one or two who thinking it’s Trump himself, just for laughs and headlines.

Well, whoever wrote it, it’s currently Petaluma’s No. 1 bestselling book, supplanting last week’s No. 1. “The Lion Tracker’s Guide to Life,” which has entirely fled the Fiction and Nonfiction Bestsellers List this week.

At No. 2 is the brand new “The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse,” an illustrated fable about kindness and connection by the famous British illustrator and cartoonist. At No. 3 is Erin Morgenstern’s pirate fantasy “The Starless Sea,” up seven notches from last week’s positon at No. 10.

Meanwhile, over on the Kids and Young Adults List, the new No. 1 is the recently released picture book, “Juno Valentine and the Fantastic Fashion Adventure,” by Eva Chen, with illustrations by Derek Desierto, another in the pair’s popular Juno Valentine series.

And hey, look at that, Chen and Desierto have the No. 2 bestseller, too, with their inspirational board book, “‘A Is for Awesome! 23 Iconic Women Who Changed the World.” At No. 3 is “Timeless: Diego and the Rangers of the Vastlantic,” by Armand Baltazar, back on the list after a long absence. Last week’s No. 1, Jeff Kinney’s “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball,” has bounced down to No. 4.

FICTION & NONFICTION

1. ‘A Warning,’ written by Anonymous

2. ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,’ by Charlie Mackesy

3. ‘The Starless Sea,’ by Erin Morgenstern

4. ‘The Overstory,’ written by Richard Powers

5. ‘The Dutch House,’ by Ann Patchett

6. ‘Olive, Again,’ written by Elizabeth Strout

7. ‘The United States of Distraction,’ by Mickey Huff and Nolan Higdon

8. ‘Unsheltered,’ written by Barbara Kingsolver

9. ‘No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference,’ by Greta Thunberg

10. ‘The Body: A Guide for Occupants,’ written by Bill Bryson

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Juno Valentine and the Fantastic Fashion Adventure,’ by Eva Chen

2. ‘A Is for Awesome! 23 Iconic Women Who Changed the World,’ written by Eva Chen

3. ‘Timeless: Diego and the Rangers of the Vastlantic,’ written by Armand Baltazar

4. ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball,’ written by Jeff Kinney

5. ‘Arc of a Scythe: Toll,’ by Neal Shusterman

6. ‘Wonders of Nature,’ written by Ben Hoare

7. ‘Guts,’ written by Raina Teglemeier

8. ‘Thankful Book,’ written by Todd Parr

9. ‘Midwinter Witch,’ by Molly Knox Ostertag

10. ‘Folk of the Air: Queen of Nothing,’ written by Holly Black

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)