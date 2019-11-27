Subscribe

Culture Junkie: On adaptation, rich language and ‘The Austen Effect’

DAVID TEMPLETON ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
November 27, 2019, 12:01AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The name “Jane Austen” is hard to avoid when growing up, especially for someone who considered the downtown library a more inviting and inspiring place than school or even, sometimes, home. So it’s hard to explain why I never read my first Jane Austen novel until I was in my mid-30s. It was “Emma,” and I read it mainly because I’d seen the 1996 Gwyneth Paltrow film, and was told by an acquaintance that to get the full experience of Austen’s timeless 1816-published tale – loosely adapted the previous year as the teen-comedy “Clueless” – I had to read the book.

I did, and though I agree the book is better, richer, fuller, deeper, funnier and more linguistically addictive (Jane Austen is a blast to read out loud), it gave me a strong appreciation for the difficulty of adapting such a story to the movie screen or television set. It actually made me appreciate “Emma,” the movie, even more. For that matter, reading “Emma” made me appreciate and respect “Clueless” more as well, and introduced me to something I’ve since taken to calling “The Jane Austen Effect.”

Put simply, after watching or reading anything by Austen or based on an Austen novel, I find my own speech and writing style temporarily spiced and peppered with a somewhat heightened lexicon of phraseology either lifted from or inspired by the author’s delightfully proper, courteous and colorful language.

By the time I read “Emma,” I’d already become an Austen adaptation fan through Ang Lee’s gorgeously entertaining 1995 film version of Austen’s “Sense and Sensibility,” with a script penned by Emma Thompson, who starred in the film and went on to claim an Oscar for best adapted screenplay. That movie is now solidly on my personal Top 10 Favorite Films List. It stands as one of those movies that, when I stumble upon it while channel surfing, take it to be a message from Fate that it’s time for a little “Sense and Sensibility” in my life. I stop changing channels immediately, stop folding laundry or whatever task I might have been doing while watching T.V., and sit down and watch the thing for the umpteenth time (best estimate: I’ve watched the film 70 times to date), because … it’s that good.

Three favorite moments: Alan Rickman, as Colonel Brandon, having been told by Emma Thompson’s Elinor that Kate Winslett’s Maryanne has an infectious fever and is at death’s door, tells her, “Give me an occupation or I shall run mad.” Hugh Grant, as Edward Ferrars, whom Elinor secretly loves, arriving to visit Elinor, whom he secretly loves, only to discover that his accidental fiancé, Lucy Steele (Imogen Stubbs) is also present. The look on Grant’s terrified, guilty, sweetly shocked face is priceless. And then there’s the moment at the end, when Emma Thompson’s Elinor manages to somehow sob and cry in a body-shaking expulsion of unexpected emotion at the exact moment she somehow looks up at Edward with a bright, beautiful smile of love, surprise and happiness.

It’s one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen an actor do on screen, and that it happens to take place in a movie filled with quotable lines – my family’s repertoire of movie quotes and references would be cut by 10% were it not for “Sense and Sensibility” – only makes it more perfect a movie. Hugh Grant is said to have stated that in his opinion, Thompson’s scrip is better and funnier than Austen’s book, and though some would stand agog at such effrontery (uh oh, the Austen effect is definitely taking place), I have to say I agree with him.

Or would, if I’d ever actually read Austen’s “Sense and Sensibility,” which I have not.

The weird thing is, though I now solidly consider myself an Austen fan, I must guiltily confess that, with the single exception of “Emma” (and those parts of “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” that were taken verbatim from Austen), my strong affection for her writing comes almost entirely from movies and plays based on her works.

(Note: disagreeable correspondence and disparaging remarks may be sent to the address listed below).

I have no defense beyond pointing out that many have seen Shakespeare productions, including heavily edited ones, without ever having read the source text, and are still allowed to count themselves among aficionados of the Bard. That certain people consider themselves to be hopelessly and devotedly in love with Orlando Bloom, having never met him beyond his images in magazines and movies, does not mean that love is any less meaningful, intense or real. In such a way, I can state that I love Jane Austen’s writing despite having experienced it almost entirely through other writers’ adaptations of it.

Including adaptations that contain zombies, or in the case of “Sense and Sensibility and Sea Monsters,” um, sea monsters. And no, it’s not as good as “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies,” though the movie of the latter, with Lily James as an undead-slaying Elizabeth Bennet, wasn’t even close to being as good as the book.

Last weekend I was reminded of the pleasures of giving in to the Austen Effect when I attended a performance of “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley,” an audaciously delightful “sequel” to Austen’s original, zombie-less “Sense and Sensibility. Written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, it runs through December 15 at Spreckels Performing Arts Center. Taking place a few years after the novel-concluding marriage of Elizabeth to the dashing Mr. Darcy, the play turns its focus to the bookish Mary Bennet. Obviously a labor of love for everyone from the playwrights to the actors to the crew, “Miss Bennet” is nicely crammed with amiable Austenian touches. These include misdirected love letters, well-meaning schemes and plots gone wrong, the unexpected arrival of at least one plot-changing, hope-dashing character -- and language so rich and thick and sweet you’ll want to spoon it onto a Christmas pastry and eat it whole the next time you find yourself suffering from a broken heart or even just a little sad.

Directed by Sheri Lee Miller, my friend and sometime theatrical co-collaborator, the play is so delightful and well done I truly hope to catch it again before its too-brief run has concluded. Watching the thing made me want to immediately employ such Austenian words and phrases as “raffish,” “nidgetty,” “coddle,” “countenance,” “very much improved,” “in good health” and “drat.” It has also fully affirmed and renewed my passion for Jane Austen, who I plan to honor fully and promptly by actually reading another of her novels before year’s end.

Perhaps “Sense and Sensibility.” Without the sea monsters.

After all, Jane herself once wrote, in “Northanger Abbey,” “The person, be it gentleman or lady, who has not pleasure in a good novel must be intolerably stupid.”

I found that quote on the internet. I like it. I don’t know, maybe I’ll read “Northanger Abbey” too.

Till then, there is much else to take joy from, as I have recently been informed that a new film adaptation of “Emma” will be arriving in 2020. As Austen would say What delight! What felicity!

I expect the “Austen Effect” will be in full force in my household once again.

(David Templeton’s “Culture Junkie” runs every other week or so in the Argus-Courier. You may cordially correspond with him at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine