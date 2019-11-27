Culture Junkie: On adaptation, rich language and ‘The Austen Effect’

The name “Jane Austen” is hard to avoid when growing up, especially for someone who considered the downtown library a more inviting and inspiring place than school or even, sometimes, home. So it’s hard to explain why I never read my first Jane Austen novel until I was in my mid-30s. It was “Emma,” and I read it mainly because I’d seen the 1996 Gwyneth Paltrow film, and was told by an acquaintance that to get the full experience of Austen’s timeless 1816-published tale – loosely adapted the previous year as the teen-comedy “Clueless” – I had to read the book.

I did, and though I agree the book is better, richer, fuller, deeper, funnier and more linguistically addictive (Jane Austen is a blast to read out loud), it gave me a strong appreciation for the difficulty of adapting such a story to the movie screen or television set. It actually made me appreciate “Emma,” the movie, even more. For that matter, reading “Emma” made me appreciate and respect “Clueless” more as well, and introduced me to something I’ve since taken to calling “The Jane Austen Effect.”

Put simply, after watching or reading anything by Austen or based on an Austen novel, I find my own speech and writing style temporarily spiced and peppered with a somewhat heightened lexicon of phraseology either lifted from or inspired by the author’s delightfully proper, courteous and colorful language.

By the time I read “Emma,” I’d already become an Austen adaptation fan through Ang Lee’s gorgeously entertaining 1995 film version of Austen’s “Sense and Sensibility,” with a script penned by Emma Thompson, who starred in the film and went on to claim an Oscar for best adapted screenplay. That movie is now solidly on my personal Top 10 Favorite Films List. It stands as one of those movies that, when I stumble upon it while channel surfing, take it to be a message from Fate that it’s time for a little “Sense and Sensibility” in my life. I stop changing channels immediately, stop folding laundry or whatever task I might have been doing while watching T.V., and sit down and watch the thing for the umpteenth time (best estimate: I’ve watched the film 70 times to date), because … it’s that good.

Three favorite moments: Alan Rickman, as Colonel Brandon, having been told by Emma Thompson’s Elinor that Kate Winslett’s Maryanne has an infectious fever and is at death’s door, tells her, “Give me an occupation or I shall run mad.” Hugh Grant, as Edward Ferrars, whom Elinor secretly loves, arriving to visit Elinor, whom he secretly loves, only to discover that his accidental fiancé, Lucy Steele (Imogen Stubbs) is also present. The look on Grant’s terrified, guilty, sweetly shocked face is priceless. And then there’s the moment at the end, when Emma Thompson’s Elinor manages to somehow sob and cry in a body-shaking expulsion of unexpected emotion at the exact moment she somehow looks up at Edward with a bright, beautiful smile of love, surprise and happiness.

It’s one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen an actor do on screen, and that it happens to take place in a movie filled with quotable lines – my family’s repertoire of movie quotes and references would be cut by 10% were it not for “Sense and Sensibility” – only makes it more perfect a movie. Hugh Grant is said to have stated that in his opinion, Thompson’s scrip is better and funnier than Austen’s book, and though some would stand agog at such effrontery (uh oh, the Austen effect is definitely taking place), I have to say I agree with him.