Out and About in Petaluma: Cinnabar crab feed, newcomer social, and ‘Booksmart’

DECEMBER FULL MOON LABYRINTH WALK

Earthrise Retreat Center, 101 San Antonio Road, will sponsor a labyrinth walk by the light of December’s full “Cold Moon” on Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 5-6:30 p.m. “We will walk the sacred circuit of the labyrinth by candlelight during this time of greatest darkness, as we prepare for the winter solstice and the return of the light,” states a notice posted by Earthrise Center. Bring a flashlight and warm layers. There is not cost for these experiences, but cash donations are greatly appreciated. Veriditas.org.

‘BOOKSMART’

The Petaluma Film Alliance’s weekly film series concludes its Fall season with “Booksmart,” Olivia Wilde’s 2019 coming-of-age comedy some say is destined for Oscar attention when nominations are rolled out in January of 2020. It’s the tale of two super-smart, college-focused friends who come to the conclusion that they might have done well in school and had a little fun too (they’ve eschewed parties for four years), and decide to make up for lost time in one, wild pre-graduation night. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 7 p.m. Lecture/introduction by Mike Traina at 6 p.m. SRJC’s Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors, $6 for all others. PetalumaFilmAlliance.org.

CINNABAR CRAB FEED

Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater kicks off crab feed season with a December fundraiser at Lagunitas Brewing Company, Monday, Dec. 9, 5:30 p.m. Eat fresh, Dungeness crab and sip some delicious Lagunitas beer (or local wine) inside a dry, heated tent. Dinner includes pasta, salad, bread and a dessert, plus raffle prizes, door prizes and more. Reservations must be made by 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6. Tickets are $65, with all proceeds supporting Cinnabar Theater. Call 763-8920, visit the website at CinnabarTheater.org or drop by the box office (3333 N. Petaluma Blvd.) Wednesday-Friday between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

LEARN TO SQUARE DANCE

The beloved tradition of square dancing continues in Petaluma, every Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m., at Hermann Sons Hall. Professional caller Dan Lyke keeps things lively, and the group is always looking for new dancers, experienced or otherwise. Each session is $7, and snacks are available for purchase. Newcomers are very, very welcome. Hermann Sons Hall, 890 Western Ave.

GARDEN CLUB: DESIGNING SUCCULENTS WITH FLOURISH

The Petaluma Garden Club’s December meeting will take place on Monday, Dec. 9. Brandi Chalker, the owner of Flourish, a plant and gift shop on Fourth Street in Petaluma, will present an overview of succulent propagation and demonstrate how to design a beautiful potted arrangement that can live indoors or outdoors. The meeting is open to the public, and includes coffee and snacks. Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. South. Registration at 9:30 a.m.

GET TO KNOW THE VILLAGE

On Thursday, Dec. 12, from 10-11 a.m., The Village Network of Petaluma will hold an informational meeting to connect local adults ages 50-and-up. The Village Network is a nonprofit dedicated to the idea that a better experience of aging is possible when we can grow with, laugh with, and rely on each other as we navigate the opportunities and realities of aging. Village membership offers social programs and connections as well as volunteer services including transportation, note-taking at medical appointments, friendly visits, computer help, and personalized referrals to community resources. Bring a friend and get your questions answered. Meet Village members and volunteers. 410 D St. (at 5th). For information call the Village office at 776-6055 or Orientationinfo@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.