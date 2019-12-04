Your Weekend: Hospice tree, Asleep at the Wheel and ‘White Christmas’

THURSDAY

RAGTAG SULLIVAN

Ragtag Sullivan has many shapes and forms, from a simple a vocal duo or trio to a full-on four-piece band concentrating on the art of the blues, rock, swing, funk and whatever else suits them. Formed by guitarist Jason Bodlovich, Ragtag recruited longtime collaborator Phil Herrshaft. Expect to hear a mix of originals and covers, with the clear influence of Muddy Waters, Ray Charles, B.B. King, Freddie King, Eric Clapton, Leon Redbone and Jimi Hendrix. Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. 4:20 p.m. No cover. Lagunitas.com.

FRIDAY

HOSPICE TREE LIGHTING

Those aren’t just lightbulbs on those trees. Per Hospice of Petaluma tradition, during the Light Up a Life celebration in Walnut Park, 6-7 p.m., each light represents a loved one who has passed away, and this annual lighting of the tree has become a significant start to the holidays for hundreds of local folks. There will be music, poetry, and a lot of community good will. Rain or shine.

FESTIVAL OF TREES

Tons of trees, decorated in outrageous ways, on display to gladden your heart and up for auction to aid a pair of local charities. The event is a beloved annual tradition, presented by the Fabulous Women of Sonoma County. Friday night from 6-9 p.m., and again on Saturday from 3-9 p.m. Free admission. Music and snacks and general holiday cheer are part of the fun. The FabulousWomen.org/festival-of-trees.

THE FOG

Not to be confused with the mostly lower-case death-doom metal band “The Fog,” Sonoma County’s The FOG (all caps, thank you very much) plays big, bold, people pleasing covers of all-time great rock ‘n roll hits. A five-piece ensemble known for being “very danceable” (and what’s not good about that?) The FOG roll into Petaluma’s The Big Easy for a Friday night concert. 128 American Alley. 8 p.m. No cover. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL CHRISTMAS SHOW AT MYSTIC

Here comes one of the country’s best, craftiest, cleverest and most entertaining western swing bands, bringing a seasonal show titled “Merry Texas Christmas, Y’all.” The mighty Ray Benson and Asleep at the Wheel will perform their own classics “Christmas in Jail,” “Santa Loves to Boogie,” and more, with plenty of swinging southwest surprises. The Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. $25-$65. MysticTheatre.com.

SUNDAY

‘WHITE CHRISTMAS’

By the time this 1954 classic film was released (on New Year’s Day, oddly enough, not before Christmas), star Bing Crosby’s rendition of Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” song was already a hit and had been featured in another Irving Berlin film, “Holiday Inn.” The tune actually won the best song Oscar for “Holiday Inn,” not the movie it would be titled after twelve years later. But who can imagine this Bing Crosby-Danny Kaye confection without it. You’ve probably seen it a dozen times, but when (if ever) have you seen it on the big screen? It’s being presented in Petaluma as part of Boulevard Cinema 14’s weekly Flashback Cinema series, 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. It screens again on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at those same times.