Millennials Talk Cinema: Thumbs Up and Heart-eyed faces for ‘Irishman’ and ‘Knives Out’

An epic crime-world drama from Martin Scorcese (“Goodfellas,” “Raging Bull”) and a deliriously razor-sharp murder-mystery from Rian Johnson (“Looper,” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”) are among the films that greeted holiday moviegoers this last weekend. Both are being talked up as surefire Oscar candidates. Here is what a pair of our local theater reviewers have to say about these two new films.

‘THE IRISHMAN’ (Rated R)

Amber-Rose Reed

“The Irishman” is a nuanced powerhouse opus from Martin Scorsese, showing the culmination of his evolution as a filmmaker. With pitch-perfect performances from its brilliant cast, it is tight, enthralling, and fabulously paced, which is saying something considering it’s nearly three hours long. It feels fresh the whole way through, an impressive feat considering this isn’t new territory for Scorsese.

There’s a laundry list of things to praise in “Irishman,” which is largely a period piece that chronicles the life of Frank “the Irishman” Sheeran (Robert DeNiro), as it hops around the decades of his life to weave together a darkly fascinating tale of politics, Mafia ordeals, crime, family drama, and murder.

Also worth noting is that this is the best use of “digitally de-aging” an actor that I’ve seen so far.

“The Irishman” is smooth and uncluttered, opting to do away with overly choreographed fight sequences and over-the-top special effects for something much more grounded. The violence here is slower, a little clumsy, and usually shown from a wide angle that places the audience as if they are someone passing by the brutality. The effect is raw, incredibly realistic and so much more uncomfortable and unsettling. Which stands out even more when offset with the slightly stylized dialogue heavy (and often narrated) scenes of Sheeran’s dealings with the Mafia and Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino).

Scorcese’s well-composed film, which takes its time telling its story, is a fabulous achievement showing the true talent and craftsmanship of everyone involved. BONUS: this is a Netflix Film, meaning you can watch it in the comfort of your own home. But it’s also got a very limited run in theaters as well. However you see it, and you definitely should.

“The Irishman” is one absolute “must watch” of 2019.

[Suggested emojis: Thumbs Up, Heart-eyed Happy Face]

‘KNIVES OUT’ (Rated PG-13)

Amber-Rose Reed

I loved “Knives Out.”

And more than that, it was exactly something I needed to see.

A zany murder mystery featuring Chris Evans (Captain America!) in a cable knit sweater? Well, yes, it is that. A delightfully-penned homage to “Great Detectives” but with modern sensibilities? Also yes, but still not what I’m referring to. I love pretty much all of what “Knives Out” is, but ultimately what I loved most about it was its heart and its message.

The world’s not really fair, is it? Sometimes that makes me pretty angry. People play games, and lie and cheat, and then get rewarded. Sometimes it’s easy to ask, “Why even do the right thing?”

The answer, of course, should be obvious.

To paraphrase a recent “Star Wars” novel, we shouldn’t choose to do the right thing because of a desired result, but because it IS the right thing.

Yes, sometimes I get my philosophy from “Star Wars.”

And sometimes from movies with a cable-knit-clad Chris Evans.

“Knives Out” is snappily written, and many of its characters are genuinely awful, but somehow it is never mean-spirited. Kindness is portrayed as a virtue, which is honestly rare in this era of “Game of Thrones” nihilism. It harkens back to golden age detective stories but never drowns the viewer in nostalgia. In fact, it feels very now, from pop culture references to political arguments played out on screen to very strong and realistic character motivations.

Ana de Armas is wonderful as Marta, compelling, sympathetic, and smart. Daniel Craig is a delight, the whole Thrombey family is a colorful and ridiculous nightmare, and basically I just loved everything about this movie.

Except my seat, which was in the front row.

I adamently do not recommend watching “Knives Out” from the front row.

But do go see “Knives Out.”

[Suggested emojis: Thumbs Up, Heart-eyed Happy Face]