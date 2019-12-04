The Buzz: Clo the Cow featured in new children’s book

Clo’s new kids book puts boviary puns in the spotlight: “Pasture Bedtime” is the pitch-perfect title for a picture book featuring Petaluma’s famous Clo the Cow. In celebration of Clo’s 50th birthday this year, Clover Sonoma and acclaimed pun-centric billboard artist Anne Vernon have released a delightfully silly and colorfully engaging book for children, published by Petaluma’s Roundtree Press.

In the book, Clo spends a day cloud-spotting and field frolicking with her calves Cookie, Poppy, and Lucky, before putting them to bed with a nighttime lullaby. And yes, there are plenty of puns in the prose.

“I have drawn Clo and lived in her sweet-natured universe for over twenty years,” author-illustrator Anne Vernon says in a recent press release. “Clo’s fans faithfully await each billboard, and delight in her punny happiness and humor. For the first time in book form, ‘Pasture Bedtime’ joyfully opens up the world of Clo and her calves to her adoring fans.”

The book officially launches this weekend, on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 4 p.m., at Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St. All proceeds from the book will go to Petaluma’s Bookstormer’s nonprofit, working to put books onto the shelves of Title 9 schools and into the hands of underserved students.

Former Argus-Courier writer publishes cannabis-themed suspense novel: Speaking of new books, Frances Rivetti, a Petaluma resident since 1992, a former Argus-Courier columnist and the author of the Wine Country novel “Fog Valley Crush: Love at First Bite” and others, has just released her first-ever suspense novel. “Big Green Country” takes place within the North Bay’s cannabis industry, and is described by Rivetti as, “A gripping, modern family suspense story that lifts the veil from the shrouded secrecy surrounding the underbelly of Northern California’s cannabis culture.” Local events celebrating the book’s release will be announced via Rivetti’s website at FrancesRivetti.com.

Elks Walkathon raises $1,500 to fight cancer: On Oct. 12, at Shollenberger Park, Petaluma Elks Lodge 901 held its very first Sandra Jean Charity Walkathon to Fight Cancer, raising $1,500 from the 2.2 mile walk around the park and a gala dinner dance party following. The event was created in honor of Sandra Jean, the spouse of an Elks member, who lost her battle with lung cancer last year. Others who are currently fighting cancer were honored as well. The Elks Lodge plans to grow the event into an annual fundraiser. Petaluma Lighted House Maps now available for download: The Petaluma Visitor’s Program has made its annual map of Petaluma holiday houses available for perusal and download at VisitPetaluma.com. This year, 19 homes signed up to be included in the self-guided tour - some extremely elaborate - and the map shows where they all are. For those who like using your cellphone navigation app for such things, here’s the list of addresses of all participating homes. 917 Claret Ct.

1922 Bristol St.

109 Rose Petal Ct.

2050 Weatherby Way

722 Bordeaux Dr.

1444 McGregor Ave.

1505 Meadowlark Lane

1422 Baywood Dr.

1566 Bungalow Lane

468 Casa Verde Circle

1292 St Francis Dr.

1087 Lombardi Ave.

81 Arlington Dr.

91 Wilmington Dr.

49 Wilmington Dr.

884 Holly Lane

601 8th Street

24 Branching Way

5 Wallenberg Way

Happy holiday house-hunting!

