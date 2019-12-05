Helping Out: Cinnabar Crab Feed, Christmas Cheer

CINNABAR CRAB FEED

Lagunitas Brewing Company

Monday, Dec. 9, 5:30-9 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Fresh Dungeness crab will be served with pasta, salad bread and dessert, plus wine and beer, at Cinnabar Theater’s annual December Crab Feed. Lots of theater-themed fun, raffles and door prizes are part of the festivities.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Cinnabar Theater is a nonprofit performing arts institution in Petaluma, offering first-rate plays, musicals and operas, in addition to running one of the area’s most well-attended and influential youth drama programs in the North Bay. CinnabarTheater.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Cost is $65 (does not include beer and wine). The event will take place at Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. Reservations required by 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6. But tickets at CinnabarTheater.org, by calling 763-8920, or in person at the box office (3333 N. Petaluma Blvd.), Wednesday-Friday between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

CHRISTMAS CHEER

Former PEP Housing offices

Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Christmas Cheer, the 62-year-old Petaluma nonprofit, is once again open to serve local families in need of food and family gifts at Christmas time. This year, the location of the storefront operation – where donations are always accepted and where those in need can come in for a bit of “Christmas Cheer” in the form of groceries, gift cars and other items, is 951 S. Petaluma Blvd. The operation is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and welcomes walk-in donations of toys, cash, gift cards and food. Applicants must show proof of residence in Petaluma or Penngrove.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Described as Petaluma’s “Little engine that could” holiday nonprofit, Christmas Cheer helps to feed the hungry in our community during each holiday season. In addition, the all-volunteer group provides stockings to seniors, and gift cards and toys and foodboxes to those in need who live in Petaluma and Penngrove. For details, call 763-8368.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Donations are currently needed, but please know that the Christmas Cheer volunteers must receive all donations of items by Monday, Dec. 13, in order to have time to wrap everything up in time for distribution.