Petaluma Bestsellers: Bryson’s ‘Body’ the new No. 1 book in town

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Nov. 25 – Dec. 1, 2019

Petaluma readers seem to be in a serious mood.

Of the 10 bestselling books in town right now, seven are nonfiction, and most of them deal with presidential malfeasance, climate catastrophe and/or serial abusers. For balance, there’s a sweet little fable about a boy and his favorite animals.

The No. 1 title this week is Bill Bryson’s “Body: A Guide for Occupants,” an entertainingly in depth look at what the author calls “This warm wobble of flesh.” Down a notch from last week’s position atop the list is “A Warning,” by Anonymous, a look at the Trump White House written by, well, somebody. And in No. 3. is Malcolm Gladwell’s relatively comparatively upbeat “Talking to Strangers,” a look at how humans interact with each other and why it’s harder than it sounds.

On the list of kids and young adults bestsellers, meanwhile, Jeff Kinney’s “Wrecking Ball,” another in this deliriously funny “Wimpy Kid” series, in back at No. 1, while the new Clo the Cow picture book, “Pasture Bedtime,” debuts in the No. 2 spot, followed by Mac Barnett’s rabbit-on-the-run picture book “Hi! Jack!”

FICTION &

NONFICTION

1. ‘The Body: A Guide for Occupants,’ written by Bill Bryson

2. ‘A Warning,’ written by Anonymous

3. ‘Talking to Strangers,’ by Malcolm Gladwell

4. ‘Petaluma Wetlands Field Guide,’ by Marian Parker and John Shribbs

5. ‘Crime in Progress,’ written by Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch

6. ‘The Dutch House,’ written by Ann Patchett

7. ‘Catch and Kill,’ written by Ronan Farrow

8. ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,’ by Charlie Mackesy

9. ‘No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference,’ by Greta Thunberg

10. ‘The Best American Short Stories 2019,’ edited by Anthony Doerr

KIDS &

YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball,’ written by Jeff Kinney

2. ‘Pasture Bedtime,’ written by Anne Vernon

3. ‘Hi, Jack!’ written by Mac Barnett

4. ‘Arc of a Scythe: Toll,’ by Neal Shusterman

5. ‘The Night Before Christmas,’ written by Clement Moore

6. ‘Dory Fantasmagory: Fantasmagory,’ written by Abby Hanlon

7. ‘Construction Site on Christmas Night,’ by Sherri Duskey Rinker

8. ‘Let’s Find Momo!: A Hide-and-Seek Board Book,’ by Andrew Knapp

9. ‘Frozen 2: Little Golden Book,’ by Disney and Golden Books

10. ‘All the Impossible Things,’ written by Lindsay Lackey

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)