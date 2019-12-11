Out and About in Petaluma: taste pie, learn to squaredance, party with Beethoven

HOLIDAY PIE TASTING

Downtown’s Petaluma Pie Company (125 Petaluma N. Blvd.) invites you to taste some of their scrumptious holiday pie creations, to help pie fans finalize their dessert-serving or pie-bringing plans for Christmas. New pies this year will reportedly include something they are calling “a classy take on a classic Thanksgiving casserole,” Petaluma Pie Co.’s brand new Sweet Potato Meringue Pie. Saturday, Dec. 14, 12 – 3 p.m.

BIRTHDAY PARTY FOR BEETHOVEN AT MUSEUM

The Petaluma Historical Library and Museum celebrates the birthday of the great Ludwig Von Beethoven, Monday, Dec. 16, with a presentation by musical historian Kayleen Asbo, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Asbo, the historian for the Santa Rosa Symphony Orchestra, will be joined by musicians from Sonoma State University to demonstrate the musical connection between Beethoven’s Ode to Joy and his idol George Friderick Handel’s “The Messiah.” There will also be birthday cake, auction items and art. 20 Fourth St.

GET TO KNOW THE VILLAGE

On Thursday, December 12, from 10-11 a.m., The Village Network of Petaluma will hold an informational meeting to connect local adults ages 50-and-up. The Village Network is a nonprofit dedicated to the idea that a better experience of aging is possible when we can grow with, laugh with, and rely on each other as we navigate the opportunities and realities of aging. Village membership offers social programs and connections as well as volunteer services including transportation, note-taking at medical appointments, friendly visits, computer help, and personalized referrals to community resources. Bring a friend and get your questions answered. Meet Village members and volunteers. 410 D St. (at 5th). For information call the Village office at 776-6055 or Orientationinfo@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

THURSDAY NIGHT SQUARE DANCING CONTINUES

The beloved tradition of square dancing continues in Petaluma, every Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m., at Hermann Sons Hall. Professional caller Dan Lyke keeps things lively, and the group is always looking for new dancers, experienced or otherwise. Each session is $7, and snacks are available for purchase. Newcomers are very, very welcome. Hermann Sons Hall, 890 Western Ave.

FOOD SUPPORT GROUPS

Those struggling with issues related to overeating, undereating and bulimia are invited to visit Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, a 12-Step. The local group meets at The Church of the Nazarene, 2689 Adobe Road, on Tuesdays from 9:30-11 a.m. and on Fridays from 9-10:30 a.m. Meetings are free. All are welcome.

SUPPORT FOR CAREGIVERS OF THOSE WITH DEMENTIA

Susan Kay Gilbert continues her weekly support group for caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia). The support group meets weekly on Thursdays, at the Petaluma Seniors Center. 10:30 a.m. to noon. A donation of $3 is requested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. This is a fragrance free gathering. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive.

MAKE A HOLIDAY CENTERPIECE

Artful Arrangements Crafting Center in Penngrove will be offering classes in creating your own seasonal table centerpiece, this Sunday, Dec. 15 and the following Sunday, Dec. 22, from 10 a.m. to noon. Using a “waterfrog” to hold the greenery, the centerpiece is designed to liven your holiday table and stay fresh for weeks. All tools and supplies provided for $10 or $15 for two (grab a friend!). 205 Orchard Lane, Penngrove. Call Diane to register because these classes will fill up fast. 664-8656. ArtfulArrangements.org.